Home Entertainment

Meet 12-year-old busker Erin Inglis, the star of Saturday mornings on St Nicholas Street

Inverurie's Erin Inglis has been busking on Aberdeen's St Nicholas Street for the past two years to help bring some joy and might soon be seen on our TV screens...

By Lottie Hood

Erin Inglis, 12, started singing as a way to feel closer to her mum Jenny, who died when she was just a little girl.

And for the past two years, she has been busking on St Nicholas Street most weekends to hone her skills and hopefully lift people’s spirits.

Erin Inglis at Castlegate in Aberdeen busking.
All images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Speaking outside M&S one Saturday morning, she said: “I sing because it makes me closer to my mum and I really enjoy it because I like to see people happy.

“I also enjoy singing because over the years the town has been getting more dead and so I like to bring up the spirit and make it a happy place.”

We joined Erin for a busking session to hear her perform, and find out more about what makes this young singing star tick…

Passionate performances receive tears and applause

As we chat in the prime busking spot on St Nicholas Street, it’s hard to disagree with her assessment of the city centre.

Despite it being 11am on a summer Saturday morning, it feels more like an autumn weekday, with drabs of people shuffling by in winter jackets.

Of course, yellow weather warnings in July do not help the cause.

Erin however is not put off by the weather or lack of crowds.

Erin is not afraid to put her all into her performances.
Erin is not afraid to put her all into her performances.

After making a brief introduction on her mic, she launches into a rendition of Adele’s Skyfall and easily hits every scary note.

Her performance is soon followed by applause from a small gathering and some onlookers are even seen wiping away tears.

‘She’s brightened up the centre of Aberdeen’

Watching on with pride is her dad Scott Inglis.

As he watches his daughter throw herself into an energetic Proud Mary, he said many musicians have commented saying they would “pay to have her confidence”.

“I’m just so proud of her,” he says smiling

“What she’s achieved and what she has gone through in the past from the loss of her mum and how she has buried herself in the singing but then how far she has gone with that, she’s just achieving massive things one milestone to another.

Father and daughter Scott Inglis and Erin.
Father and daughter Scott Inglis and Erin.

“It’s Erin who does all the work. She puts the effort in.

“She gets comments from everybody on how much she’s cheered them up and she’s brightened up the centre of Aberdeen. People come every week when she’s singing just to see her, that’s just amazing.

“They’re all things that I’m proud of her for.”

Erin Inglis
Erin Inglis has got an exciting upcoming audition.

Next stop, Britain’s Got Talent

In the two years since The P&J first interviewed the Inverurie singing sensation, Erin has been very busy.

Apart from busking in Aberdeen, Erin sometimes also travels down to Edinburgh, Arbroath and Glasgow and has gained many followers.

Her cover of Monster by James Blunt has been viewed millions of times and her dad said it has been used in many people’s social media videos when talking about losing a loved one.

Mum Jenny Inglis
Erin and Ava’s mum, Jenny. Image: Scott Inglis.

He said: “Her mum will never be forgotten and because she’s singing about her mum in some of her songs, it keeps her mum’s memory alive for her too.”

Erin has performed at multiple music festivals including Edinburgh’s Foodies Festival and her music has been aired on UK and American radio.

She also likes performing for charity events and in north-east care homes.

Erin Inglis at Foodie Festival in Edinburgh
Erin at Edinburgh Foodies Festival. Image: Scott Inglis.

Scott even revealed Erin could be on our TV screens next year after being accepted following a video audition for Britain’s Got Talent.

Providing her live audition in front of the production team goes well, she could be featured in the 2025 show.

Erin’s busking is a real family effort

In the meantime, to make sure she is ready for her live performances in the city, Erin said she practices at least an hour a day and tries learning a new song every week.

To keep things social and fun for Erin and her younger sister Ava, who usually helps with the banner and music on a Saturday, Scott said they always have friends who come along and support them.

The Inglis family from left to right with Scott, Erin and Ava
The Inglis family from left to right: Scott, Erin and Ava

However, Erin added: “I do really like singing and I really enjoy doing it as a family. I like making my dad proud.”

Any tips which she makes from busking often go towards makeup, new singing equipment or a fun outfit to busk in.

Scott added he tries to keep things balanced for Erin and the family.

However, it is hard to keep her away from a microphone these days.

Erin Inglis on stage in Spain with Freddie Mercury Tribute.
Erin Inglis on stage in Spain with Freddie Mercury tribute artist. Image: Scott Inglis.

Just back from a three-week holiday in Spain, Scott said Erin sang for the resort they were staying at.

“Everybody went mad for her,” he said. “But she does have lots of rest. When she finishes on a Saturday that’s it, it’s time to enjoy the rest of the weekend.

“We’re a very close family and this keeps us close as well because we’re always doing it together.”

Erin Inglis.
Erin hopes to one day record her own music.

‘For Erin, it is all about putting that smile on someone’s face’

Erin hopes to keep busking for a few years and one day become an artist.

And as long as that is what she wants to keep doing, Scott said he will support her “for as long as she wants to do it”.

“If Erin wanted to stop and play tennis, that’s great,” he said. “But she’s good at what she’s doing, she’s getting better and if she carries on and reaches her goals that she’s setting herself, then I couldn’t be happier.

“She never does it for the money. It’s about putting that smile on someone’s face and that’s what she loves more than anything.”

You can follow Erin on her Facebook page managed by her dad, Erin – Scotland’s Best Kept Secret. Although there might have to be a name change soon…

Conversation