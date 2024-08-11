Shinty: Kingussie beat Fort William to reach Camanachd Cup final after frantic four-goal start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty: Kingussie beat Fort William to reach Camanachd Cup final after frantic four-goal start

It was 2-2 after just eight minutes at Spean Bridge - but Kingussie prevailed into the Camanachd Cup showpiece.

By Alasdair Bruce
No quarter given: Fort William's Victor Smith with Rory Mackeachan of Kingussie. Image: Neil G Paterson.
No quarter given: Fort William's Victor Smith with Rory Mackeachan of Kingussie. Image: Neil G Paterson.

Kingussie will play Lovat in next month’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final after the holders saw off Fort William at a rain-soaked Spean Bridge.

The pre-match deluge certainly didn’t dampen down what was an explosive start to the semi-final where the sides tied at 2-2 after just eight minutes.

Fort skipper Victor Smith crashed the ball into the roof of the net, before Liam Borthwick equalised for Kingussie from Ruaridh Anderson’s corner.

Anderson was again the provider, this time with a free-hit, as Savio Genini deceived the keeper to put Kingusse 2-1, but Lachie Shaw got by his marker to lift a leveller into the net for Fort.

A second from Liam Borthwick for Kingussie on 20 minutes to make it 3-2, again following a set-piece, proved decisive.

The monsoon-like conditions eased in the second half, but there was no further scoring – mainly due to the efforts of man of the match Paul MacKay in the Fort goal.

Fort William keeper Paul Mackay stands up to the pressure from Dylan Borwick of Kingussie. Image: Neil G Paterson.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “The conditions were tough with a strong wind against us in the first half, so we knew we’d have the advantage after half-time.

“I thought we coped better and had a lot of possession in the second half, and their keeper Paul MacKay pulled off some good saves and we just couldn’t find that fourth goal.

“Fort William are always dangerous if you give them a chance.”

Fort co-manager Alan Knox said: “We gave a good account of ourselves.

“Lewis Morrison pulled out in the morning due to a family matter, and then Victor Smith’s first half hamstring injury left us a bit light in attack.

“We will assess him over the next few days, but I’d guess he’ll miss a few weeks, which is a blow as we now need to make a big push for the league.”

Oban Camanachd crush Glenurquhart in Mowi Premiership

Daniel MacVicar grabbed a first half hat-trick as Oban Camanachd enjoyed a 6-0 Mowi Premiership win at Glenurquhart.

Malcolm Clark, Daniel Madej and Ross Macmillan added goals after the restart, and Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans said: “I thought we played reasonably well and showed a good reaction following last week’s Camanachd Cup defeat (to Lovat).

“We’ve no injuries to report, which is vital as we turn our attention to Saturday’s Macaulay final against Kingussie.”

Caberfeidh and Lovat both endured travel difficulties leading to postponements.

Cabers set off on their 370-mile round trip to play Kyles Athletic, but their bus broke down at Spean Bridge, and they were unable to continue the journey.

Lovat were forced to turn back when a road accident closed the road near the Bun Loyne junction and their match with Skye will also be rescheduled.

Kinlochshiel host Newtonmore in the league on Tuesday evening.

Shiel manager Willie MacRae said: “Keith MacRae remains out with a broken bone in his ankle.

“David Falconer felt his knee stiffen after last week’s game – he’s having physio, and we’ll give him a late fitness test.”

More’s Iain Robinson is unlikely to make the midweek trip from his Glasgow base.

Glasgow Mid Argyll are fourth in the Mowi National Division after winning 5-2 at Kilmallie.

Martin Stewart put Kilmallie ahead, but Calum McLay’s hat-trick and efforts from Cailean MacLeod and Craig Anderson gave the Glasgow side both points, despite Calum MacDougall’s second half counter.

GMA manager Alan MacRae said: “I’m happy with that performance against a young, competitive Kilmallie side.

“We’ve a busy week coming up with fixtures against Col Glen on Wednesday and Inveraray Saturday.”

A waterlogged Winterton led to the postponement of Inveraray’s match with Bute.

Oban Celtic withdraw from senior competition

Oban Celtic have decided to withdraw from senior competition for the remainder of this season.

They were scheduled to travel to Col Glen at the weekend, but intimated to the Camanachd Association they are unable to complete their Mowi National Division campaign due to a shortage of committed senior players.

Oban Celtic’s second team will see out their remaining fixtures, and they are expected to continue as a single team club in Mowi South Division 1 next season.

Conversation