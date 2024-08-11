Shinty: Kingussie beat Fort William to reach Camanachd Cup final after frantic four-goal start

Kingussie will play Lovat in next month’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final after the holders saw off Fort William at a rain-soaked Spean Bridge.

The pre-match deluge certainly didn’t dampen down what was an explosive start to the semi-final where the sides tied at 2-2 after just eight minutes.

Fort skipper Victor Smith crashed the ball into the roof of the net, before Liam Borthwick equalised for Kingussie from Ruaridh Anderson’s corner.

Anderson was again the provider, this time with a free-hit, as Savio Genini deceived the keeper to put Kingusse 2-1, but Lachie Shaw got by his marker to lift a leveller into the net for Fort.

A second from Liam Borthwick for Kingussie on 20 minutes to make it 3-2, again following a set-piece, proved decisive.

The monsoon-like conditions eased in the second half, but there was no further scoring – mainly due to the efforts of man of the match Paul MacKay in the Fort goal.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “The conditions were tough with a strong wind against us in the first half, so we knew we’d have the advantage after half-time.

“I thought we coped better and had a lot of possession in the second half, and their keeper Paul MacKay pulled off some good saves and we just couldn’t find that fourth goal.

“Fort William are always dangerous if you give them a chance.”

Fort co-manager Alan Knox said: “We gave a good account of ourselves.

“Lewis Morrison pulled out in the morning due to a family matter, and then Victor Smith’s first half hamstring injury left us a bit light in attack.

“We will assess him over the next few days, but I’d guess he’ll miss a few weeks, which is a blow as we now need to make a big push for the league.”

Oban Camanachd crush Glenurquhart in Mowi Premiership

Daniel MacVicar grabbed a first half hat-trick as Oban Camanachd enjoyed a 6-0 Mowi Premiership win at Glenurquhart.

Malcolm Clark, Daniel Madej and Ross Macmillan added goals after the restart, and Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans said: “I thought we played reasonably well and showed a good reaction following last week’s Camanachd Cup defeat (to Lovat).

“We’ve no injuries to report, which is vital as we turn our attention to Saturday’s Macaulay final against Kingussie.”

Caberfeidh and Lovat both endured travel difficulties leading to postponements.

Cabers set off on their 370-mile round trip to play Kyles Athletic, but their bus broke down at Spean Bridge, and they were unable to continue the journey.

Lovat were forced to turn back when a road accident closed the road near the Bun Loyne junction and their match with Skye will also be rescheduled.

Kinlochshiel host Newtonmore in the league on Tuesday evening.

Shiel manager Willie MacRae said: “Keith MacRae remains out with a broken bone in his ankle.

“David Falconer felt his knee stiffen after last week’s game – he’s having physio, and we’ll give him a late fitness test.”

More’s Iain Robinson is unlikely to make the midweek trip from his Glasgow base.

Glasgow Mid Argyll are fourth in the Mowi National Division after winning 5-2 at Kilmallie.

Martin Stewart put Kilmallie ahead, but Calum McLay’s hat-trick and efforts from Cailean MacLeod and Craig Anderson gave the Glasgow side both points, despite Calum MacDougall’s second half counter.

GMA manager Alan MacRae said: “I’m happy with that performance against a young, competitive Kilmallie side.

“We’ve a busy week coming up with fixtures against Col Glen on Wednesday and Inveraray Saturday.”

A waterlogged Winterton led to the postponement of Inveraray’s match with Bute.

Oban Celtic withdraw from senior competition

Oban Celtic have decided to withdraw from senior competition for the remainder of this season.

They were scheduled to travel to Col Glen at the weekend, but intimated to the Camanachd Association they are unable to complete their Mowi National Division campaign due to a shortage of committed senior players.

Oban Celtic’s second team will see out their remaining fixtures, and they are expected to continue as a single team club in Mowi South Division 1 next season.