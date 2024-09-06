Man admits abusing former partner and giving her gummy sweet that made her feel ‘unwell’

An Aberdeen man has admitted verbally abusing his former partner and feeding her a gummy sweet that caused her to become “unwell”.

James Stitchell appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he was facing charges that he used derogatory terms towards the woman and acted aggressively towards her over a five-year period.

Stitchell, 46, also admitted two charges of assaulting a child by stepping on his private parts and throwing a cup at his head.

He also uttered demeaning remarks and made a homophobic slur towards the child, the court heard.

Stitchell – who admitted assaulting a former partner in 2015 – also pleaded guilty to breaching a court order to stay away from the woman.

Accused stepped on child’s private parts

One of the charges states that between February 1 2017 and August 20 2023, Stitchell behaved in a threatening or abusive manner which was likely to cause his former partner fear and alarm by repeatedly shouting, swearing and acting aggressively towards her.

It was also stated that Stitchell called the woman derogatory names and, on one occasion, gave her gummy sweet that made her feel “unwell”.

Another charge states that Stitchell assaulted a child by striking him on the head with a cup or mug and repeatedly striking him to the body.

Stitchell also admitted stepping on the child’s genitals, pinning him to the ground and hitting him to the body.

He additionally admitted making repeated threats to harm the child.

Homophobic remarks

A third charge that was admitted by Stitchell has him acting in a threatening or abusive way towards the same child by uttering offensive, derogatory and homophobic remarks.

The final charge relates to Stitchell breaching a bail condition put in place by the court by contacting his former partner when he was ordered not to go near her, call her or message her.

All these offences took place at an address in the city.

Appearing in the dock, Stitchell pleaded guilty to all four charges.

His defence solicitor, Lisa Reilly, called for background reports to be carried out into her client prior to sentencing.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane that “given the nature of his offences” the court is required to carry out a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

She deferred sentence on Stitchell, of Mastrick Junction, Aberdeen, until next month.

