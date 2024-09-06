Man admits abusing former partner and giving her gummy sweet that made her feel ‘unwell’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man admits abusing former partner and giving her gummy sweet that made her feel ‘unwell’

James Stitchell, 46, also admitted assaulting a child and making homophobic remarks toward him.

By David McPhee
James Stitchell admitted a series of offences at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
James Stitchell admitted a series of offences at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

An Aberdeen man has admitted verbally abusing his former partner and feeding her a gummy sweet that caused her to become “unwell”.

James Stitchell appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he was facing charges that he used derogatory terms towards the woman and acted aggressively towards her over a five-year period.

Stitchell, 46, also admitted two charges of assaulting a child by stepping on his private parts and throwing a cup at his head.

He also uttered demeaning remarks and made a homophobic slur towards the child, the court heard.

Stitchell – who admitted assaulting a former partner in 2015 – also pleaded guilty to breaching a court order to stay away from the woman.

Accused stepped on child’s private parts

One of the charges states that between February 1 2017 and August 20 2023, Stitchell behaved in a threatening or abusive manner which was likely to cause his former partner fear and alarm by repeatedly shouting, swearing and acting aggressively towards her.

It was also stated that Stitchell called the woman derogatory names and, on one occasion, gave her gummy sweet that made her feel “unwell”.

Another charge states that Stitchell assaulted a child by striking him on the head with a cup or mug and repeatedly striking him to the body.

Stitchell also admitted stepping on the child’s genitals, pinning him to the ground and hitting him to the body.

He additionally admitted making repeated threats to harm the child.

Homophobic remarks

A third charge that was admitted by Stitchell has him acting in a threatening or abusive way towards the same child by uttering offensive, derogatory and homophobic remarks.

The final charge relates to Stitchell breaching a bail condition put in place by the court by contacting his former partner when he was ordered not to go near her, call her or message her.

All these offences took place at an address in the city.

Appearing in the dock, Stitchell pleaded guilty to all four charges.

His defence solicitor, Lisa Reilly, called for background reports to be carried out into her client prior to sentencing.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane that “given the nature of his offences” the court is required to carry out a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

She deferred sentence on Stitchell, of Mastrick Junction, Aberdeen, until next month.

