West End hit ‘Faulty Towers The Dining Experience’ brings chaos and laughter to Scotland

After years of success in London’s West End, this hilarious dining experience – inspired by the iconic BBC show Fawlty Towers – will soon be touring Scotland, with performances planned across multiple locations.

For fans of the original TV series, this is the perfect chance to relive the chaos, humour and unforgettable characters of Basil, Sybil and Manuel in a completely immersive setting.

Guests can enjoy a three-course meal while being part of the action in this live, interactive show. Expect two hours of non-stop laughter as the cast, playing the beloved Fawlty Towers characters, brings the chaotic world of the TV series to life right at your dinner table.

A fully immersive tribute to Fawlty Towers

This isn’t just any tribute show. Over 70% of each performance is improvised, making every evening a unique and unpredictable experience. Audiences can expect slapstick comedy, quick-witted banter and the unforgettable antics of Basil, Sybil and Manuel, who will be entertaining diners across Scotland.

With performances hailed as “outrageously funny” by Broadway Baby, Edinburgh Fringe, and “perfect for the whole family” by See Do Eat, Adelaide Fringe, Faulty Towers The Dining Experience promises an evening of raucous fun wherever it goes.

“A two-hour comedy masterwork”

Best of Theatre, London, has called the show “a remarkably fast-paced two-hour comedy masterwork.” By combining the essence of Fawlty Towers with a fully immersive theatre format, the show has become the world’s most sought-after tribute to the original TV series. As one of the longest-running interactive shows, it guarantees a memorable evening, with no two performances being the same.

Suzanna Hughes, a key performer in the touring show, spoke about her role as Sybil and the experience of interacting with audiences.

When asked what drew her to the character, Suzanna explained: “She’s just so much fun. She has so many layers and emotions. She’s glamorous – from her hair to her pearls to her suits and heels. Who doesn’t want to play a glamour puss?”

She added, “When I think of her, I think of a rainbow. Sybil is colourful and bright and she can flick and switch to be whatever is needed.”

Regarding the interactive format, Suzanna said, “It’s a very interactive show, so we will take what the audience gives, and we will respond to that and speak to the audience in character. What’s really interesting is that the experience is different each night… You’ll never see the same show twice.”

Modern audiences and timeless comedy

Despite Fawlty Towers originally airing in the 1970s, Suzanna believes its humour remains timeless: “Some people may incorrectly assume that the comedic themes may be a bit outdated now, but the slapstick is so brilliant and timeless that it carries the whole show. It’s constant laughter.”

Fans can look forward to watching Basil’s many mishaps, Manuel’s confusion, and Sybil’s iconic one-liners in a fresh, interactive way.

Coming to a venue near you

Having first performed in the UK in 2008 and making its mark at the Edinburgh Fringe, Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is thrilled to return to Scotland. Now celebrating 16 years of touring the UK and Europe, with 12 years in the West End, the cast is excited to bring this unique experience to Scottish audiences.

As part of its tour, the show will stop in Edinburgh (Wed 9 Oct – Sun 3 Nov 2024), Aberdeen (Thu 17 – Sun 20 Oct 2024), St Andrews (Tue 22 – Wed 23 Oct 2024), Dundee (Thu 24 – Sun 27 Oct 2024), Glasgow (Wed 6 – Sun 17 Nov 2024) and Banff (Sat 9 Nov 2024) allowing fans all over the country to enjoy an unforgettable evening of dining and entertainment.

Book your tickets now for this hilarious show that promises a night full of mayhem, mischief, and mouth-watering food!