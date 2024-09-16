West End hit ‘Faulty Towers The Dining Experience’ brings chaos and laughter to Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
West End hit ‘Faulty Towers The Dining Experience’ brings chaos and laughter to Scotland

The much-loved West End hit Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is finally coming to Scotland, bringing its unique brand of interactive comedy to several cities.

Cast of the Faulty Towers The Dining Experience standing behind a table.
The much-loved West End hit Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is coming to Scotland.

After years of success in London’s West End, this hilarious dining experience – inspired by the iconic BBC show Fawlty Towers – will soon be touring Scotland, with performances planned across multiple locations.

For fans of the original TV series, this is the perfect chance to relive the chaos, humour and unforgettable characters of Basil, Sybil and Manuel in a completely immersive setting.

Guests can enjoy a three-course meal while being part of the action in this live, interactive show. Expect two hours of non-stop laughter as the cast, playing the beloved Fawlty Towers characters, brings the chaotic world of the TV series to life right at your dinner table.

A fully immersive tribute to Fawlty Towers

the memebers of the cast from Faulty Towers The Dining Experience
Over 70% of each performance is improvised, making every evening a unique and unpredictable experience.

This isn’t just any tribute show. Over 70% of each performance is improvised, making every evening a unique and unpredictable experience. Audiences can expect slapstick comedy, quick-witted banter and the unforgettable antics of Basil, Sybil and Manuel, who will be entertaining diners across Scotland.

With performances hailed as “outrageously funny” by Broadway Baby, Edinburgh Fringe, and “perfect for the whole family” by See Do Eat, Adelaide Fringe, Faulty Towers The Dining Experience promises an evening of raucous fun wherever it goes.

“A two-hour comedy masterwork”

Best of Theatre, London, has called the show “a remarkably fast-paced two-hour comedy masterwork.” By combining the essence of Fawlty Towers with a fully immersive theatre format, the show has become the world’s most sought-after tribute to the original TV series. As one of the longest-running interactive shows, it guarantees a memorable evening, with no two performances being the same.

Suzanna Hughes, a key performer in the touring show, spoke about her role as Sybil and the experience of interacting with audiences.

When asked what drew her to the character, Suzanna explained: “She’s just so much fun. She has so many layers and emotions. She’s glamorous – from her hair to her pearls to her suits and heels. Who doesn’t want to play a glamour puss?”
She added, “When I think of her, I think of a rainbow. Sybil is colourful and bright and she can flick and switch to be whatever is needed.”

Regarding the interactive format, Suzanna said, “It’s a very interactive show, so we will take what the audience gives, and we will respond to that and speak to the audience in character. What’s really interesting is that the experience is different each night… You’ll never see the same show twice.”

Modern audiences and timeless comedy

Despite Fawlty Towers originally airing in the 1970s, Suzanna believes its humour remains timeless: “Some people may incorrectly assume that the comedic themes may be a bit outdated now, but the slapstick is so brilliant and timeless that it carries the whole show. It’s constant laughter.”

Fans can look forward to watching Basil’s many mishaps, Manuel’s confusion, and Sybil’s iconic one-liners in a fresh, interactive way.

Coming to a venue near you

Having first performed in the UK in 2008 and making its mark at the Edinburgh Fringe, Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is thrilled to return to Scotland. Now celebrating 16 years of touring the UK and Europe, with 12 years in the West End, the cast is excited to bring this unique experience to Scottish audiences.

As part of its tour, the show will stop in Edinburgh (Wed 9 Oct – Sun 3 Nov 2024), Aberdeen (Thu 17 – Sun 20 Oct 2024), St Andrews (Tue 22 – Wed 23 Oct 2024), Dundee (Thu 24 – Sun 27 Oct 2024), Glasgow (Wed 6 – Sun 17 Nov 2024) and Banff (Sat 9 Nov 2024) allowing fans all over the country to enjoy an unforgettable evening of dining and entertainment.

Book your tickets now for this hilarious show that promises a night full of mayhem, mischief, and mouth-watering food! 

Conversation