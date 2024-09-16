Three Moray recycling centres to close one day a week as council cuts opening hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Three Moray recycling centres to close one day a week as council cuts opening hours

Moray Council say the cuts are necessary for 'balancing the budget'.

By Ena Saracevic
The recycling centres affected will be closed on Mondays. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The recycling centres affected will be closed on Mondays. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Three Moray recycling centres will reduce their hours next month after a council decision to save money.

Elgin’s Chanonry recycling centre, Buckie’s Gollachy site and Keith’s recycling centre will close on Mondays from October 8.

The centres will remain open from Tuesday to Saturday from 9am until 4pm and Sundays from 10am until 3pm.

The change comes from Moray Council’s 2024/25 budget saving measures where £19.2m of savings were needed to balance the budget.

Council say respondents to survey ‘supportive’ of cuts

Moray Council said residents were asked for their views on reducing recycling centre opening hours as part of a wider budget consultation in 2023.

Respondents were asked if they would support a reduction in hours, with 77% indicating some support and 23% being fully supportive.

The cuts to the service come as Moray Council meets in the coming weeks to discuss the budget for 2025/26 and beyond which requires over £10m of savings.

Marc Macrae with car behind.
Marc Macrae, from Moray Council, says the move is ‘necessary’ to balance the budget.

Councillor Marc Macrae said: “We appreciate there may be a level of inconvenience for some recycling centre users but the change to opening hours has been necessary for balancing the budget.

“Our consultation last year showed 42% of respondents said there would only be limited impact on them and 8% said it would be severe.

“I hope this shows we’re paying attention to what is acceptable by locals for the future of our services.”

Chanonry recycling centre in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Earlier this month, the P&J reported that the council was being urged to revive scrapped plans to replace Chanonry recycling centre in Elgin.

A scheme to replace Elgin’s Chanonry facility was shelved a year ago following two failed applications to the Scottish Government’s recycling fund.

Criticisms of the current site include that it is too cramped – with people having to book slots online due to its busy traffic.

