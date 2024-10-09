Exclusive: The Moody Blues legend Justin Hayward recalls ‘sinister undercurrent’ of touring America in the sixties

The Moody Blues legendary singer Justin Hayward has revealed the band had to endure a “sinister undercurrent” when touring the United States in the 1960’s.

Topping the charts on both sides of the Atlantic The Moody Blues sold 70 million albums worldwide.

Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018 the band racked up long list of hit records includes 18 platinum and gold albums.

Smash hit singles Nights in White Satin and Tuesday Afternoon were also global hits.

However Justin insists the band had to put in the hard miles on difficult tours of the United States to secure that success.

Justin will play hits from The Moody Blues’ and his own solo career when headlining The Music Hall in Aberdeen on Thursday, October 10.

He said: “In our first tours of America we were always someone’s opening act, we were never top of the bill.

“That’s something that lingered on with the Moody’s for a long, long time.

“For most of our first tour we opened up for Canned Heat and were travelling across America in what looked like a school bus.

“It was pretty uncomfortable but Canned Heat were fantastic.

“A lot of people don’t realise that groups weren’t welcome then.

“Even if we had the money, which we didn’t, we couldn’t stay in nice hotels.

“English groups weren’t welcome as they had a particularly bad reputation.

“We would stay at what were basically truck stops on the freeways.

“The first few tours of America there was also a sinister undercurrent of chemical drugs where you had to be very careful.

“With the circles we mixed in you had to be very careful with what you drank and put in your mouth.

“That was a concern to us.”

Reaction to Days of Future Passed

Justin was already an established songwriter when he joined The Moody Blues in 1966.

His first album with the band was the legendary Days of Future Passed, released in November 1967 to acclaim.

The album is recognised as one of the first in the progressive rock genre.

Justin said: “With the record company their top priority was making stereo records.

“We arrived in America with a stereo record called Days of Futures Passed.

“Our albums were beautifully recorded in stereo by Decca which coincided with the birth of FM radio in America.

“When we turned up in a place the FM jocks were delighted to see a stereo record.

“That was a big thing to go into an FM radio station and be welcomed with a record I knew would sounds great.”

How the audience brings ‘magic’

It is now almost sixty years since Justin first started writing and performing with The Moody Blues.

He had a global smash hit with Forever Autumn in 1978, created for Jeff Wayne’s War of the Worlds.

Justin insists he still feels the same buzz when performing live as he did in the sixties.

He will perform in Aberdeen on the Blue World tour with Mike Dawes, Julie Ragins and Karmen Gould.

Justin said: “I consider this my best time and I still get that buzz as I’m working with real virtuoso musicians.

“My guitarist Mike Dawes is a remarkable musician who is able to play the bits that I played on the records, but double tracked.

“He can play them better than I could ever do.

“Julie and Karmen are also virtuosos and to play with them is a real pleasure.

“They bring the best out of these songs.

“In soundcheck we can do these songs technically perfect and get some pleasure out of that.

“Bu when an audience comes into the room they bring a magic that creates an atmosphere and aura that is tangible.

“It is also very beautiful, powerful and very important.”