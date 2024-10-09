‘I wish the magic key would open the door again’: Tullynessle families share heartbreak in fight to reopen nursery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘I wish the magic key would open the door again’: Tullynessle families share heartbreak in fight to reopen nursery

Aberdeenshire Council announced it would mothball Tullynessle School and Nursery back in May after its pupil number dropped to just eight.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Tullynessle Nursery parent Erica Manning with her daughter. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Alison Mackie drives her three-year-old son Cameron past Tullynessle Nursery most days.

Alison Mackie drives her three-year-old son Cameron past Tullynessle Nursery most days.

What used to be a highlight of the tot’s day is now a sad reminder of what he’s lost, as Alison has to keep on driving past the padlocked building.

The dejected youngster even tells his mum he “wishes there was a magic key” to open the door to the place he once loved.

Alison is one of many parents hit by Aberdeenshire Council’s decision to mothball Tullynessle School and Nursery.

She has been pleading for bosses to consider reopening it once again, having been blindsided by the closure in May.

Tullynessle Nursery parents were not shy expressing their thoughts to Aberdeenshire Council staff. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

The local authority recently held a two-hour drop-in session focused on plans to permanently close the facility.

Tullynessle and Forbes Public Hall was divided with school information offered on one side and alternative nursery provision given on the other.

Council staff were on hand to answer any questions those attending had – and that list seemed to be never-ending.

While the conversations were ongoing, youngsters were running around the hall blissfully unaware that the community was fighting for their futures…

‘I’m sad, I miss the old nursery’

Letters were sent out to residents surrounding the school ahead of the consultation, however not everyone got one.

Alison Mackie was one of those who never received a notification in the post, despite the fact her son attended Tullynessle Nursery.

Information about the closure of Tullynessle School was provided at the drop-in session. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

She eventually found out about the drop-in session through a group chat with other mums.

Like most who attended the event, Alison hopes the process will enable the school to reopen again.

“It’s a shame, I drive past the nursery every day and it’s heartbreaking that it’s there but it’s wasted,” she said with a sigh.

Aberdeenshire Council decided to close Tullynessle School and Nursery back in May. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Her three-year-old son Cameron clearly misses the rural nursery too and gets upset when he sees the building.

“He’s a quieter, outdoor child and felt like he was at home at Tullynessle, it was a comfortable environment.

“I’ve had to move him but he doesn’t like it, he keeps saying ‘I’m sad, I miss the old nursery’.

She added: “We drive by all the time and he says, ‘oh, there’s the nursery, I wish the magic key would open the door again’.

“You try and be positive about it but it’s hard.”

Tullynessle Nursery closure ‘not sustainable for families’

Fellow mum Erica Manning slammed the way the mothballing process has been carried out by the council, branding it as “appalling”.

The closure has resulted in her driving an extra 20 minutes each way to get her son to his new nursery.

“I’ve had to cut my working hours down and they are just expecting us to roll over and not be bothered but it’s our children,” the frustrated mum stated.

Erica Manning and her daughter. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Erica revealed that the family is considering buying an extra car to help with the change.

“My husband wants to help over the winter because otherwise it’s all on me and I’ll have to reduce my hours even further,” she explained.

“It’s like they are making us pick our children or our careers and that’s not fair because everyone needs to work these days with the cost of living.”

Tullynessle parents argue the nursery was ‘prospering’

Alexander Gilliland’s son Oliver attended Tullynessle for two years and his daughter Elsie was due to start there in October.

However, the family have had to find alternative provision for her 30 minutes away due to the nursery being mothballed.

Driving there and back twice a day means the family will spend two hours driving her to and from her new setting.

Alexander revealed he was also looking at having to buy an additional car to cope.

Tullynessle parents with their children at the school. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“It’s increasing our costs to an extra £5,000 a year to run another car,” he said.

“We are now looking at my wife driving to work, my mother-in-law driving my daughter and me cycling my son to school in order to make it everywhere on time.”

He added: “We appreciate the numbers in the school have gone down but the nursery is prospering.

“You look at the number of kids that were storming around here, there were enough to keep that nursery open but they aren’t counted because it’s not policy.”

Council ‘decimating rural communities’

Meanwhile, Michelle Stuart claimed Aberdeenshire Council was being “really short sighted” about the closure.

She also believes the local authority is “decimating rural communities” by closing smaller facilities.

The mum of two explained: “We are from a farming background that goes back generations, I want my kids to still have a connection to that.”

Children at Tullynessle nursery loved playing outside in the play area. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

She added: “Somewhere like Tullynessle offers that because it’s more of a rural setting.

“Village nurseries and primary schools are great but equally they aren’t for everyone and we are now revoked of that choice.”

Emily Carter with her son Elliot. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Finally, Emily Carter revealed that both she and her husband have had to “significantly” cut their working hours to adapt to the changes.

“We’ve had a decrease in earnings and increase in expenditure because of this.

“I’m in the car for about an hour and a half every morning and then again in the afternoon spending about £80 a week on fuel.”

What does Aberdeenshire Council have to say?

Aberdeenshire Council says it will take all the submitted feedback on board going forward.

A local authority spokesman said: “The pre-engagement stage is an essential part of ensuring all relevant stakeholders have the opportunity to provide input before we advance to the formal statutory consultation process.

“We will now go through the points raised at the meeting.

“Following this, two separate consultations will take place, one focused upon the primary school and the other focused upon the nursery.”

Conversation