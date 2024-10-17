Former WWE star to wrestle in Aberdeen in fight billed as ‘one you won’t forget’

Former WWE star Eugene will roll back the years when wrestling in Aberdeen on an action-packed bill.

Eugene is a former WWE world tag-team champion, lifting the coveted title with William Regal.

The WWE legend will face Captain Alan Sterling at the Rich Energy Arena in Aberdeen on Saturday at Wrestlezone’s Halloween Hijinx event.

Wrestlezone favourite Scotty Swift will also appear on the bill in a tag-team match against Foundation of the Future.

In a top of the bill fight reigning Wrestlezone undisputed title holder Caleb Valhalla will face Monstrum.

Swift insists Eugene will deliver a match wrestling fans won’t forget.

He said: “Eugene is a well travelled and respected veteran who has seen and done it all in this business.

“Expect fun, action and a match we won’t soon forget.

“Captain Alan is a menace but he is capable in spite of his capering!

“Eugene is entertainment personified.”

‘You defend what you love’

Fans’ favourite Swift will team up with former undisputed title winner The Revolutionary Damien and Umar Mohammed.

They will go head to head in a grudge match against Foundation of the Future – Zach Dynamite, Brad Evans and Ryan Riley.

Swift is gunning for revenge after Foundation of the Future turned on ring announcer Martyn Clunes at a recent event.

He said: “Our opponents at Halloween Hijinx over-stepped a boundary.

“Putting your hands on a wrestler is one thing but, physically abusing our ring announcer Martyn Clunes is completely unacceptable.

“As a very close friend of Martyn’s for over 20 years I couldn’t stand idle on this one.

“All the members of the Foundation of the Future were individuals I helped turned pro.

“I liked, respected and admired them all.

“Then they became focused on tearing down their home promotion.

“Myself, Damien and Umar in my opinion embody what Wrestlezone is.

“You defend what you love.”

‘With betrayal comes heavy consequences’

At the Battle of the Nations in August The Foundation of the Future controversially defeated Swift, Damien and Umar Mohammed.

Richard R. Russell, previously manager of Sterling Oil, hit Mohammed with his cane to help Foundation of the Future to victory.

Swift said: “My gut reaction was – can Richard R. Russell be trusted?

“Turns out old habits die hard.

“He turned his back on Wrestlezone and with that betrayal comes heavy consequences.”

Incredible depth in Wrestlezone

In the the other contests at Halloween Hijinx, The Outfit will face Flippy n’ Dippy in a switcheroo match for the tag-team title.

Lost Boy Aspen Faith will face Rhys Dawkins.

Swift, a former undisputed title holder, insists the future of family friendly Wrestlezone is in safe hands with exciting new talent emerging through its academy.

He said: “The future is incredibly bright and being able to say I played a small part in their development is very rewarding.

“There is Evan Young, Oliver Green and Tommy Raiden.

“When the old guard hang up the boots the focus is on new stars like them to carry Wrestlezone forward.

“I look forward to seeing what the future holds for them all.

“Also Monstrum making his debut in the main event is impressive.

“Judas Grey is going make waves in the North East.

“The depth in Wrestlezone right now is incredible.”