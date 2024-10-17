Former WWE star to wrestle in Aberdeen in fight billed as ‘one you won’t forget’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Former WWE star to wrestle in Aberdeen in fight billed as ‘one you won’t forget’

A former WWE tag team championship winner will be in action in Wrestlezone's Halloween Hijinx event in Aberdeen on Saturday, October 19.

By Sean Wallace
Wrestlezone star Scotty Swift expects former WWE star Eugene to deliver an unforgettable night. Image: DCT Media

Former WWE star Eugene will roll back the years when wrestling in Aberdeen on an action-packed bill.

Eugene is a former WWE world tag-team champion, lifting the coveted title with William Regal.

The WWE legend will face Captain Alan Sterling at the Rich Energy Arena in Aberdeen on Saturday at Wrestlezone’s Halloween Hijinx event.

Wrestlezone favourite Scotty Swift will also appear on the bill in a tag-team match against Foundation of the Future.

In a top of the bill fight reigning Wrestlezone undisputed title holder Caleb Valhalla will face Monstrum.

Swift insists Eugene will deliver a match wrestling fans won’t forget.

He said: “Eugene is a well travelled and respected veteran who has seen and done it all in this business.

“Expect fun, action and a match we won’t soon forget.

“Captain Alan is a menace but he is capable in spite of his capering!

“Eugene is entertainment personified.”

‘You defend what you love’

Fans’ favourite Swift will team up with former undisputed title winner The Revolutionary Damien and Umar Mohammed.

They will go head to head in a grudge match against Foundation of the Future – Zach Dynamite, Brad Evans and Ryan Riley.

Swift is gunning for revenge after Foundation of the Future turned on ring announcer Martyn Clunes at a recent event.

Zach Dynamite, back, and Damien, front, will go head to head.Photo by Brian Battensby.
Zach Dynamite, back, and Damien, front, will go head to head. Photo by Brian Battensby.

He said: “Our opponents at Halloween Hijinx over-stepped a boundary.

“Putting your hands on a wrestler is one thing but, physically abusing our ring announcer Martyn Clunes is completely unacceptable.

“As a very close friend of Martyn’s for over 20 years I couldn’t stand idle on this one.

“All the members of the Foundation of the Future were individuals I helped turned pro.

“I liked, respected and admired them all.

“Then they became focused on tearing down their home promotion.

“Myself, Damien and Umar in my opinion embody what Wrestlezone is.

“You defend what you love.”

‘With betrayal comes heavy consequences’

At the Battle of the Nations in August The Foundation of the Future controversially defeated Swift, Damien and Umar Mohammed.

Richard R. Russell, previously manager of Sterling Oil, hit Mohammed with his cane to help Foundation of the Future to victory.

Swift said: “My gut reaction was – can Richard R. Russell be trusted?

“Turns out old habits die hard.

“He turned his back on Wrestlezone and with that betrayal comes heavy consequences.”

Wrestler Brad Evans. Photo by Brian Battensby

Incredible depth in Wrestlezone

In the the other contests at Halloween Hijinx, The Outfit will face Flippy n’ Dippy in a switcheroo match for the tag-team title.

Lost Boy Aspen Faith will face Rhys Dawkins.

Swift, a former undisputed title holder, insists the future of family friendly Wrestlezone is in safe hands with exciting new talent emerging through its academy.

Caleb Valhalla in action against Aspen Faith. Image by Brian Battensby

He said: “The future is incredibly bright and being able to say I played a small part in their development is very rewarding.

“There is Evan Young, Oliver Green and Tommy Raiden.

“When the old guard hang up the boots the focus is on new stars like them to carry Wrestlezone forward.

“I look forward to seeing what the future holds for them all.

“Also Monstrum making his debut in the main event is impressive.

“Judas Grey is going make waves in the North East.

“The depth in Wrestlezone right now is incredible.”

Conversation