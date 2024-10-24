Gift these inspirational magazine subscriptions this Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Entertainment

Gift these inspirational magazine subscriptions this Christmas

Whoever you’re buying for this festive season, we have a magazine subscription that will inspire them.

Presented by DC Thomson Shop
Gift a subscription to a popular magazine this Christmas
Gift a subscription to a popular magazine this Christmas (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)

Welcome to our magazine subscription gift guide!

From magazines packed with first-class fiction, features and brain-boosting puzzles, to kids comics offering hours of fun and entertainment, our range of magazine gift subscriptions offer something for even the hardest to buy for.

With great price savings and free UK postage direct to their door, a magazine subscription is the gift that keeps on delivering.

1. The People’s Friend Gift subscription

The People's Friend Magazine Subscription
The People’s Friend Magazine Subscription (DC Thomson)

Gift first-class fiction alongside lifestyle articles, puzzles, cookery, and craft inspiration with the new-look The People’s Friend magazine.

The gift of great reading, every issue includes eleven short stories as well as articles covering a variety of topics plus fascinating pieces taken from the vast “Friend” archives.

What they’ll love

  • 11 curated short stories every issue covering different genres
  • Never missing another exclusive serial instalment
  • Puzzles, cookery, and craft inspiration
  • A variety of lifestyle articles, expert advice
  • Fresh weekly cover destinations to discover

Find out more information

2. Puzzler gift subscription

Puzzler
Puzzler (DC Thomson)

Still going strong for over 50 years, think puzzles, think Puzzler.

With 125 puzzles crammed into every issue and good mix of challenges, Puzzler is a great source of entertainment for casual and experienced puzzlers alike.

What they’ll love

  • 125 puzzles every issue
  • Range of puzzle types including wordsearch, Dot-to-Dot, and Fiveways
  • Testing challenges such as Round Tour and Alphabetical Jigsaw

Find out more information

3. Puzzler Collection gift subscription

Puzzler Collection
Puzzler Collection (DC Thomson)

The UK’s biggest-selling puzzle magazine, Puzzler Collection offers over 160 brain-boosting puzzle challenges with every issue.

Expertly compiled, your chosen recipient will love the variety of challenges to tackle in their spare moments.

What they’ll love

  • A winning combination of puzzles, featuring favourites such as Boxwise, Dateline, Jolly Mixtures, Sudoku
  • 160+ puzzles inside every issue
  • Exceptional challenges including Continuity, Honeycomb and Round-Tour

Find out more information

4. My Weekly gift subscription

My Weekly magazine
My Weekly magazine (DC Thomson)

Priding itself on being a feel-good read, My Weekly offers high-quality fiction alongside trusted updates on a wide range of topics, including décor inspiration, gardening, fashion, health, and money matters.

Hear from a selection of top experts between carefully chosen short stories from rising stars and big-name authors, as well as cooking recipe inspiration, a selection of puzzles, and fascinating celebrity interviews and features.

What they’ll love

  • Top fiction offering drama, romance, and intrigue
  • Expert advice on a range of important topics
  • Fascinating celebrity updates and interviews
  • Irresistible cooking inspiration

Find out more information

5. Q Word Search gift subscription

Q Word Search
Q Word Search (DC Thomson)

Do you know someone who cannot resist a good wordsearch challenge?

Our next magazine may just be the perfect gift idea. Many word searches reference pop culture, including film and TV, and every issue of Q Word Search contains 120+ wordsearch puzzles, some offering extra hidden challenges.

Your chosen recipient will also enjoy a selection of short stories and poems, fun novelty-shaped puzzles, and a cameo or two from other puzzle types, including Sudoku and Kriss Kross.

What they’ll love

  • 120+ puzzles every issue
  • Film, tv & music references
  • Extra challenges to solve

Find out more information

6. Logic Problems gift subscription

Logic Problems
Logic Problems (DC Thomson)

The only magazine of its kind, use clues to deduce who, what, when, and how with Logic Problems.

Filled with absorbing puzzles perfect for amateur sleuths, exercise your little grey cells with 55 logic problems in every issue.

What they’ll love

  • Classic logical puzzles to solve
  • Regular characters and story settings
  • A selection of other puzzle challenges featured every issue

Find out more information

7. The Scots Magazine gift subscription

The Scots Magazine
The Scots Magazine (DC Thomson)

Every issue packed with inspiration and adventure, The Scots Magazine is a monthly, glossy magazine exploring Scotland’s places, people, and culture.

Each issue features an in-depth look at a new cover destination.

Your chosen recipient will love big interviews with interesting people, amazing outdoors coverage from trusted experts, and updates on Scottish culture and what’s going on around the country.

What they’ll love

  • A monthly glossy magazine packed with 130+ pages of entertaining, informative features
  • Stunning photography throughout
  • Culture, travel, and history articles taking them across Scotland
  • Essential outdoors inspiration, from casual walking routes to unmissable hillwalking advice
  • FREE The Scots Magazine Calendar 2025

Find out more information

8. bunkered gift subscription

bunkered magazine
bunkered magazine (DC Thomson)

The best of golf tuition, gear reviews, advice, fascinating stories, and Q&As with the world’s biggest players—published ten times a year—bunkered is next on today’s gift-tastic list.

Helping to keep them up to date on all things golf, they will love bunkered mag’s premium coverage, including big scoop exclusive interviews and a team covering topics they won’t find elsewhere.

Their new home for golf, gift a subscription to bunkered magazine this Christmas, and you’ll also get a sleeve of six Callaway golf balls to help get the festivities started (or replace some balls lost to the rough!).

What they’ll love

  • Being kept up to date with all things golf, including the latest gear releases, innovative tips, and advice
  • Fascinating interviews and Q&As with the world’s biggest players
  • Top analysis on golf’s latest talking points
  • FREE sleeve of Callaway Golf Balls

Find out more information

9. Commando Comics gift subscription

Commando Comics
Commando Comics (DC Thomson)

Covers packed with explosive colour, comic strips telling heroic tales covering land, sea, and air—Commando is the world’s longest-serving war comic.

Each issue takes readers on a self-contained journey to a different period. Enjoy amazing cover artwork and comic artwork from some of the finest artists in the business, including Ian Kennedy and Neil Roberts.

With four issues released every fortnight (two new stories and new handpicked reissues), your chosen recipient will soon grow an impressive comic collection packed with action and gripping stories.

What they’ll love

  • Four issues delivered fortnightly to their HQ
  • Heroic tales taking place across history, including WWI and WWII
  • Explosive cover artwork capturing the imagination

Find out more information

10. Beano comic gift subscription

Beano comic
Beano comic (DC Thomson)

Consider gifting a subscription and let Beano power Christmas with a great-value subscription to the iconic comic.

First published in 1938, Beano has entertained and evolved with readers for over eight decades, offering kids hilarious, screen-free fun and an impressive roster of comic characters going on new weekly comic adventures.

Alongside unmissable, laugh-aloud comic strips, kids love sharing the latest jokes, trying out the latest pranks, and attempting a fun activity or two tucked away inside every issue.

What they’ll love

  • 36 pages of comic adventures, pranks, jokes & activities every issue
  • Iconic characters including Dennis, Minnie and Bananaman
  • Weekly comic fun delivered direct to their door
  • FREE 68-page Beano Christmas Special

Find out more information

11. The People’s Friend Special gift subscription

The People's Friend Special
The People’s Friend Special (DC Thomson)

A three-weekly alternative to their weekly magazine (or an extra helping!), The People’s Friend Special offers more quality fiction, puzzles, cookery, craft, and travel with every issue.

What they’ll love

  • 20 feel-good stories every issue
  • Delicious recipes, craft projects
  • Assortment of lifestyle articles

Find out more information

12. The People’s Friend Pocket Novel gift subscription

The People’s Friend Pocket Novel
The People’s Friend Pocket Novel (DC Thomson)

A great fiction gift subscription idea, The People’s Friend Pocket Novel publishes 26 brand-new stories a year.

Covering a variety of genres, including cosy crime, romance, and family, each novel is printed in a larger type and a compact, lightweight format.

What they’ll love

  • A great, quick read
  • Popular ‘Friend’ genres including romance, cosy crime and, occasionally, spooky!
  • Beautiful cover illustrations

Find out more information

13. My Weekly Pocket Novel gift subscription

My Weekly Pocket Novel
My Weekly Pocket Novel (DC Thomson)

Publishing twenty-six new stories a year, a subscription to My Weekly Pocket Novel offers tales of romance, adventure, and intrigue.

Thrilling stories that’ll keep them glued from page to page, pocket novels make for the perfect gift idea for lovers of great fiction.

Printed in a convenient size, these novels can be enjoyed on the go, offering a great, quick read.

What they’ll love

  • Stories of drama, romance and intrigue
  • Great, quick reads
  • Handy pocket-sized format

Find out more information

14. This England gift subscription

This England magazine
This England magazine (DC Thomson)

A great gift for anyone who loves English heritage and history, This England is a quarterly glossy magazine offering advice on the best places to visit, as well as features exploring England’s past, present, and interesting people.

Alongside regular gardening advice, book inspiration, and poetry, each issue is packed with spectacular photography highlighting England at its finest throughout the seasons.

What they’ll love

  • Charming poetry, unusual traditions and interesting people
  • Breathtaking photography of stunning English countryside
  • A quarterly celebration of England
  • FREE This England Country Calendar 2025

Find out more information

15. Puzzler Kids’ Collection gift subscription

Puzzler Kids’ Collection
Puzzler Kids’ Collection (DC Thomson)

The perfect magazine for switched-on kids aged 7–12, Puzzler Kids’ Collection is an exciting full-colour magazine packed with challenges.

They’ll love tackling puzzles, including Wordsearch, Dot-to-Dot, and Kriss Kross, as well as discovering extra fun facts, codes, jokes, and cartoons.

What they’ll love

  • Over 160 boredom-busting puzzles every issue
  • A variety of puzzle types to tackle
  • Top facts, jokes and cartoons
  • Cool competitions inside every issue

Find out more information

16. 110% Gaming gift subscription

110% Gaming
110% Gaming (DC Thomson)

The greatest gaming magazine on the market, 110% Gaming is an excellent gift idea for kids aged 7–14.

Gift a subscription today, and they’ll get all the latest gaming news first, enjoy tips, guides, and advice from experts, and receive awesome free gifts with every issue.

What they’ll love

  • Expert gaming guides and tips
  • The latest news, reviews & more
  • Awesome free gaming gifts with every issue

Find out more information

Browse all Christmas gifts

Plan ahead – Explore our full selection of magazine Christmas gifts here.

