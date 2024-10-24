Gift these inspirational magazine subscriptions this Christmas

Welcome to our magazine subscription gift guide!

Whoever you’re buying for this festive season, we have a magazine subscription that will inspire them.

From magazines packed with first-class fiction, features and brain-boosting puzzles, to kids comics offering hours of fun and entertainment, our range of magazine gift subscriptions offer something for even the hardest to buy for.

With great price savings and free UK postage direct to their door, a magazine subscription is the gift that keeps on delivering.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

1. The People’s Friend Gift subscription

Gift first-class fiction alongside lifestyle articles, puzzles, cookery, and craft inspiration with the new-look The People’s Friend magazine.

The gift of great reading, every issue includes eleven short stories as well as articles covering a variety of topics plus fascinating pieces taken from the vast “Friend” archives.

What they’ll love

11 curated short stories every issue covering different genres

Never missing another exclusive serial instalment

Puzzles, cookery, and craft inspiration

A variety of lifestyle articles, expert advice

Fresh weekly cover destinations to discover

2. Puzzler gift subscription

Still going strong for over 50 years, think puzzles, think Puzzler.

With 125 puzzles crammed into every issue and good mix of challenges, Puzzler is a great source of entertainment for casual and experienced puzzlers alike.

What they’ll love

125 puzzles every issue

Range of puzzle types including wordsearch, Dot-to-Dot, and Fiveways

Testing challenges such as Round Tour and Alphabetical Jigsaw

3. Puzzler Collection gift subscription

The UK’s biggest-selling puzzle magazine, Puzzler Collection offers over 160 brain-boosting puzzle challenges with every issue.

Expertly compiled, your chosen recipient will love the variety of challenges to tackle in their spare moments.

What they’ll love

A winning combination of puzzles, featuring favourites such as Boxwise, Dateline, Jolly Mixtures, Sudoku

160+ puzzles inside every issue

Exceptional challenges including Continuity, Honeycomb and Round-Tour

4. My Weekly gift subscription

Priding itself on being a feel-good read, My Weekly offers high-quality fiction alongside trusted updates on a wide range of topics, including décor inspiration, gardening, fashion, health, and money matters.

Hear from a selection of top experts between carefully chosen short stories from rising stars and big-name authors, as well as cooking recipe inspiration, a selection of puzzles, and fascinating celebrity interviews and features.

What they’ll love

Top fiction offering drama, romance, and intrigue

Expert advice on a range of important topics

Fascinating celebrity updates and interviews

Irresistible cooking inspiration

5. Q Word Search gift subscription

Do you know someone who cannot resist a good wordsearch challenge?

Our next magazine may just be the perfect gift idea. Many word searches reference pop culture, including film and TV, and every issue of Q Word Search contains 120+ wordsearch puzzles, some offering extra hidden challenges.

Your chosen recipient will also enjoy a selection of short stories and poems, fun novelty-shaped puzzles, and a cameo or two from other puzzle types, including Sudoku and Kriss Kross.

What they’ll love

120+ puzzles every issue

Film, tv & music references

Extra challenges to solve

6. Logic Problems gift subscription

The only magazine of its kind, use clues to deduce who, what, when, and how with Logic Problems.

Filled with absorbing puzzles perfect for amateur sleuths, exercise your little grey cells with 55 logic problems in every issue.

What they’ll love

Classic logical puzzles to solve

Regular characters and story settings

A selection of other puzzle challenges featured every issue

7. The Scots Magazine gift subscription

Every issue packed with inspiration and adventure, The Scots Magazine is a monthly, glossy magazine exploring Scotland’s places, people, and culture.

Each issue features an in-depth look at a new cover destination.

Your chosen recipient will love big interviews with interesting people, amazing outdoors coverage from trusted experts, and updates on Scottish culture and what’s going on around the country.

What they’ll love

A monthly glossy magazine packed with 130+ pages of entertaining, informative features

Stunning photography throughout

Culture, travel, and history articles taking them across Scotland

Essential outdoors inspiration, from casual walking routes to unmissable hillwalking advice

FREE The Scots Magazine Calendar 2025

8. bunkered gift subscription

The best of golf tuition, gear reviews, advice, fascinating stories, and Q&As with the world’s biggest players—published ten times a year—bunkered is next on today’s gift-tastic list.

Helping to keep them up to date on all things golf, they will love bunkered mag’s premium coverage, including big scoop exclusive interviews and a team covering topics they won’t find elsewhere.

Their new home for golf, gift a subscription to bunkered magazine this Christmas, and you’ll also get a sleeve of six Callaway golf balls to help get the festivities started (or replace some balls lost to the rough!).

What they’ll love

Being kept up to date with all things golf, including the latest gear releases, innovative tips, and advice

Fascinating interviews and Q&As with the world’s biggest players

Top analysis on golf’s latest talking points

FREE sleeve of Callaway Golf Balls

9. Commando Comics gift subscription

Covers packed with explosive colour, comic strips telling heroic tales covering land, sea, and air—Commando is the world’s longest-serving war comic.

Each issue takes readers on a self-contained journey to a different period. Enjoy amazing cover artwork and comic artwork from some of the finest artists in the business, including Ian Kennedy and Neil Roberts.

With four issues released every fortnight (two new stories and new handpicked reissues), your chosen recipient will soon grow an impressive comic collection packed with action and gripping stories.

What they’ll love

Four issues delivered fortnightly to their HQ

Heroic tales taking place across history, including WWI and WWII

Explosive cover artwork capturing the imagination

10. Beano comic gift subscription

Consider gifting a subscription and let Beano power Christmas with a great-value subscription to the iconic comic.

First published in 1938, Beano has entertained and evolved with readers for over eight decades, offering kids hilarious, screen-free fun and an impressive roster of comic characters going on new weekly comic adventures.

Alongside unmissable, laugh-aloud comic strips, kids love sharing the latest jokes, trying out the latest pranks, and attempting a fun activity or two tucked away inside every issue.

What they’ll love

36 pages of comic adventures, pranks, jokes & activities every issue

Iconic characters including Dennis, Minnie and Bananaman

Weekly comic fun delivered direct to their door

FREE 68-page Beano Christmas Special

11. The People’s Friend Special gift subscription

A three-weekly alternative to their weekly magazine (or an extra helping!), The People’s Friend Special offers more quality fiction, puzzles, cookery, craft, and travel with every issue.

What they’ll love

20 feel-good stories every issue

Delicious recipes, craft projects

Assortment of lifestyle articles

12. The People’s Friend Pocket Novel gift subscription

A great fiction gift subscription idea, The People’s Friend Pocket Novel publishes 26 brand-new stories a year.

Covering a variety of genres, including cosy crime, romance, and family, each novel is printed in a larger type and a compact, lightweight format.

What they’ll love

A great, quick read

Popular ‘Friend’ genres including romance, cosy crime and, occasionally, spooky!

Beautiful cover illustrations

13. My Weekly Pocket Novel gift subscription

Publishing twenty-six new stories a year, a subscription to My Weekly Pocket Novel offers tales of romance, adventure, and intrigue.

Thrilling stories that’ll keep them glued from page to page, pocket novels make for the perfect gift idea for lovers of great fiction.

Printed in a convenient size, these novels can be enjoyed on the go, offering a great, quick read.

What they’ll love

Stories of drama, romance and intrigue

Great, quick reads

Handy pocket-sized format

14. This England gift subscription

A great gift for anyone who loves English heritage and history, This England is a quarterly glossy magazine offering advice on the best places to visit, as well as features exploring England’s past, present, and interesting people.

Alongside regular gardening advice, book inspiration, and poetry, each issue is packed with spectacular photography highlighting England at its finest throughout the seasons.

What they’ll love

Charming poetry, unusual traditions and interesting people

Breathtaking photography of stunning English countryside

A quarterly celebration of England

FREE This England Country Calendar 2025

15. Puzzler Kids’ Collection gift subscription

The perfect magazine for switched-on kids aged 7–12, Puzzler Kids’ Collection is an exciting full-colour magazine packed with challenges.

They’ll love tackling puzzles, including Wordsearch, Dot-to-Dot, and Kriss Kross, as well as discovering extra fun facts, codes, jokes, and cartoons.

What they’ll love

Over 160 boredom-busting puzzles every issue

A variety of puzzle types to tackle

Top facts, jokes and cartoons

Cool competitions inside every issue

16. 110% Gaming gift subscription

The greatest gaming magazine on the market, 110% Gaming is an excellent gift idea for kids aged 7–14.

Gift a subscription today, and they’ll get all the latest gaming news first, enjoy tips, guides, and advice from experts, and receive awesome free gifts with every issue.

What they’ll love

Expert gaming guides and tips

The latest news, reviews & more

Awesome free gaming gifts with every issue

Browse all Christmas gifts

Plan ahead – Explore our full selection of magazine Christmas gifts here.