9 Reasons why you should subscribe to this magazine about Scotland

Packed with inspiration and adventure in every issue

Top facts about The Scots Magazine

First published in 1739, The Scots Mag is believed to be the oldest magazine in the world (still in publication)

The Scots Magazine is a glossy monthly, published 12 times a year

Each issue contains over 130 pages of entertaining, informative features

1. Beautiful photography

Presented in a glossy, striking style, The Scots Magazine is packed with incredible photography capturing the country and its people through the seasons.

Look forward to breathtaking scenic shots of our islands, our glens, towering Munros, and curious wildlife.

Heading into our villages, towns and cities, curated photographs capture some of our finest events, and historic and modern landmarks, each with its own story to tell.

2. Find the best places to visit around Scotland

Each monthly issue of The Scots Magazine has a different cover star destination. Take an in-depth look at locations around the country, ranging from our historic cities to scenic islands.

You’ll soon amass a wealth of knowledge on the best places to visit throughout Scotland, tips on memorable foodie spots, and must-see tourist attractions.

3. Explore Scottish history

A magazine reporting live on the Battle of Culloden, The Scots Magazine regularly features fascinating explorations of Scottish history.

With help from a team of writers, including Kenny MacAskill, and the magazine’s vast archives, discover interesting slices of Scottish history and some of the country’s most notable figures and unsung heroes.

4. Essential food and drink inspiration

Unmissable content for any ‘foodie’ or reader seeking a little cooking inspiration, the ‘Scottish Kitchen’ tucked away inside every issue of The Scots Magazine is a must-read.

Here, you will find delicious, mouth-watering recipes from top chefs, perfect for tackling at home. Follow easy-to-digest instructions accompanied by stunning photography.

Meanwhile, Euan Duguid’s regular feature, Slàinte Mhath (Good Health), takes readers on a tour across Scotland, highlighting the rich history and flavours of its national drink—whisky.

5. Keep up-to-date on the latest events around the country

Stay informed on the latest cultural events taking place across Scotland with help from The Scots Magazine.

Highlighting must-see experiences happening up and down the country, the team keeps their ear to the ground, offering advice on great family days out, unmissable arts and music events, seasonal celebrations, and limited-time attractions inside every issue.

6. Enjoy The Scots Magazine wherever you are

Passionate about Scotland but live outside the UK? Not a problem! Subscribers around the world, including Canada, America, New Zealand, and Australia, can enjoy The Scots Magazine with our selection of international and digital subscription offers.

Choose to get The Scots Magazine delivered direct to your door or enjoy a full digital replica of the magazine, presented in an easy-to-navigate page-turner style.

7. Outdoor adventure inspiration

Each issue of The Scots Magazine is bursting with invaluable information for readers passionate about Scotland’s great outdoors.

Whether looking to bag a Munro (or two), find a new cycling or wild swimming destination, or simply looking for a new route to try with friends, family, and dogs, enjoy advice from outdoor experts including Cameron McNeish, an authority on the outdoors, Fiona Russell, and more.

8. A wealth of entertaining, knowledgeable writers

Covering a wide range of topics and often sharing incredible insight along the way, The Scots Magazine has an amazing selection of writers regularly making an appearance.

From Jim Crumley, the best wildlife writer in Scotland, to Polly Pullar, a Scots Mag contributor for over 30 years, and award-winning writer Laura Brown, every issue is brimming with information and top insight.

