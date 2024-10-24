9 Reasons why you should subscribe to this magazine about Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Entertainment

9 Reasons why you should subscribe to this magazine about Scotland

Packed with inspiration and adventure in every issue, find out why you should subscribe to The Scots Magazine – the ultimate monthly exploration of Scotland.

Presented by The Scots Magazine
Subscribe to The Scots Magazine today to enjoy entertaining and informative features exploring Scotland’s people, places and culture (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)
Subscribe to The Scots Magazine today to enjoy entertaining and informative features exploring Scotland’s people, places and culture (DC Thomson/Shutterstock)

Packed with inspiration and adventure in every issue, find out why you should subscribe to The Scots Magazine – the ultimate monthly exploration of Scotland.

Top facts about The Scots Magazine

  • First published in 1739, The Scots Mag is believed to be the oldest magazine in the world (still in publication)
  • The Scots Magazine is a glossy monthly, published 12 times a year
  • Each issue contains over 130 pages of entertaining, informative features

1. Beautiful photography

Buachaille Etive Mòr
Buachaille Etive Mòr (Shutterstock)

Presented in a glossy, striking style, The Scots Magazine is packed with incredible photography capturing the country and its people through the seasons.

Look forward to breathtaking scenic shots of our islands, our glens, towering Munros, and curious wildlife.

Heading into our villages, towns and cities, curated photographs capture some of our finest events, and historic and modern landmarks, each with its own story to tell.

2. Find the best places to visit around Scotland

Falls of Dochart, Killin
Falls of Dochart, Killin (Shutterstock)

Each monthly issue of The Scots Magazine has a different cover star destination. Take an in-depth look at locations around the country, ranging from our historic cities to scenic islands.

You’ll soon amass a wealth of knowledge on the best places to visit throughout Scotland, tips on memorable foodie spots, and must-see tourist attractions.

3. Explore Scottish history

Loch Shiel.
Loch Shiel, home to the historic Glenfinnan Monument (Shutterstock)

A magazine reporting live on the Battle of Culloden, The Scots Magazine regularly features fascinating explorations of Scottish history.

With help from a team of writers, including Kenny MacAskill, and the magazine’s vast archives, discover interesting slices of Scottish history and some of the country’s most notable figures and unsung heroes.

4. Essential food and drink inspiration

Cullen Skink
Get irresistible recipe inspiration from The Scots Magazine. Pictured: Cullen Skink (Shutterstock)

Unmissable content for any ‘foodie’ or reader seeking a little cooking inspiration, the ‘Scottish Kitchen’ tucked away inside every issue of The Scots Magazine is a must-read.

Here, you will find delicious, mouth-watering recipes from top chefs, perfect for tackling at home. Follow easy-to-digest instructions accompanied by stunning photography.

Meanwhile, Euan Duguid’s regular feature, Slàinte Mhath (Good Health), takes readers on a tour across Scotland, highlighting the rich history and flavours of its national drink—whisky.

5. Keep up-to-date on the latest events around the country

Edinburgh during the Tattoo celebrations
Edinburgh during the Edinburgh Tattoo celebrations (Shutterstock)

Stay informed on the latest cultural events taking place across Scotland with help from The Scots Magazine.

Highlighting must-see experiences happening up and down the country, the team keeps their ear to the ground, offering advice on great family days out, unmissable arts and music events, seasonal celebrations, and limited-time attractions inside every issue.

6. Enjoy The Scots Magazine wherever you are

Passionate about Scotland but live outside the UK? Not a problem! Subscribers around the world, including Canada, America, New Zealand, and Australia, can enjoy The Scots Magazine with our selection of international and digital subscription offers.

Choose to get The Scots Magazine delivered direct to your door or enjoy a full digital replica of the magazine, presented in an easy-to-navigate page-turner style.

7. Outdoor adventure inspiration

The Scots Magazine is packed with adventure inspiratio
The Scots Magazine is packed with adventure inspiration (Shutterstock)

Each issue of The Scots Magazine is bursting with invaluable information for readers passionate about Scotland’s great outdoors.

Whether looking to bag a Munro (or two), find a new cycling or wild swimming destination, or simply looking for a new route to try with friends, family, and dogs, enjoy advice from outdoor experts including Cameron McNeish, an authority on the outdoors, Fiona Russell, and more.

8. A wealth of entertaining, knowledgeable writers

Enjoy features from experts on Scotland's wildlife, outdoors & more with every issue.
Enjoy features from experts on Scotland’s wildlife, outdoors & more with every issue. Pictured: Puffins on Lunga (Shutterstock)

Covering a wide range of topics and often sharing incredible insight along the way, The Scots Magazine has an amazing selection of writers regularly making an appearance.

From Jim Crumley, the best wildlife writer in Scotland, to Polly Pullar, a Scots Mag contributor for over 30 years, and award-winning writer Laura Brown, every issue is brimming with information and top insight.

9. Subscription benefits

Sign up for a subscription today to enjoy savings on the shop price and ensure that you’ll never miss an issue.

Subscribers based in the UK will also enjoy free delivery within the UK and early access—get the latest copy of the magazine before it reaches the shops!

Our latest subscription offer

Subscribe to The Scots Magazine
Subscribe to The Scots Magazine and save up to 33% on the shop price! (DC Thomson)

Subscribe to The Scots Magazine for only £10 for your first 3 issues (UK), delivery included. Click here for more information.

More from Entertainment

Gift a subscription to a popular magazine this Christmas
Gift these inspirational magazine subscriptions this Christmas
Subscribe to bunkered magazine
This is the only golf magazine you need right now
Dick and Angel Strawbridge with their children Arthur and Dorothy took to the road in Dick and Angel: Forever Home
Review: Dick and Angel's Forever Home at the Music Hall
The Inverness Strategy contains a number of long-term projects for the city.
New homes, new schools and multimillion tourist attractions all to shape the future of…
Pipe bands perform during A Toast Tae Robbie Shepherd at His Majesty's Theatre. All images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Review: Robbie Shepherd celebrated by cream of Scots talent in HMT tribute
Royal National Mod Oban
GALLERY: Gaelic choristers shine at Royal National Mod in Oban
Wine glasses clinking
5 places in Aberdeen for an unforgettable Christmas night out
Javert played by Michael Ball. Photograph by Danny Kaan.
Les Misérables Aberdeen Review: Opening night ovation for Alfie Boe and Michael Ball
Terry McDermott is playing in Aberdeen in November for the first time since 2018.
Interview: Terry McDermott 's journey from Pitmedden loon to New Orleans pop star
Wrestlezone star Scotty Swift expects former WWE star Eugene to deliver an unforgettable night. Image: DCT Media
Former WWE star to wrestle in Aberdeen in fight billed as 'one you won't…