Scott Booth ‘delighted’ to be returning to Aberdeen to manage Dons Women

Scott Booth will return to Aberdeen to take charge of the Dons Women.

Aberdonian Booth, 52, came through the ranks at his hometown club in the 1990s and was part of the Reds’ 1995/96 Skol Cup success, as well three top-flight runners-up finishes.

Booth left for German giants Borussia Dortmund in 1997, before, following a four-year spell with Dutch outfit FC Twente, returning to Pittodrie for a second spell as a player in 2003.

He scored 70 goals across his two stints at Pittodrie.

Booth – a 22-cap international who was part of the Scotland squads for Euro 1996 and World Cup 1998 – has since been on a successful coaching journey in the women’s game, including managing Glasgow City to five league titles and one Scottish Cup.

Having also managed Stenhousemuir in the men’s game previously, Booth went on to take charge of Birmingham City Women and Lewes Women, before the former striker rejoined Glasgow City in the summer as Leanne Ross’ assistant.

However, his Petershill Park comeback has proved short-lived – as he has been enticed across the SWPL and back to the north-east to fill the Aberdeen Women managerial vacancy, with his arrival scheduled for October 30.

Speaking to Aberdeen’s website, Booth said: “I am delighted to be returning to my old club and taking on this exciting opportunity.

“Having spoken to the director of football and the wider board I share their vision for the future of the women’s programme and I am looking forward to playing my part in this project going forward.

“I know there is a talented young group of players here and I am looking forward to working with them and the fantastic staff to build upon the great work carried out in recent seasons as we look to challenge ourselves to deliver success.”

‘Scott shares our ambitions for the women’s programme’

Dons director of football Steven Gunn added: “We’re very pleased to have Scott on board. His appointment is an important one for the continued development of AFC Women.

“Scott shares our ambitions for the women’s programme and, given his strong connection with Aberdeen, is keen to play a vital role in helping us fulfil that vision.

“He brings with him a wealth of experience and an excellent reputation at the top level in the women’s game, and we look forward to working with Scott for the remainder of this season and beyond.”

Dons Women ninth in SWPL

The Dons Women have been without a manager this term following Champions League-winning boss and former South Korea Women gaffer Colin Bell’s exit after just two games.

They are ninth in the top-flight standings after 10 matches, winning only twice – their last victory coming at home to Montrose in August. They have scored eight times, while conceding 36 times across their fixtures.

On making his return to Aberdeen, Booth also told league leaders Glasgow City’s club website: ”There’s been interest from Aberdeen for a while. They are my hometown club and one I have had a long association with.

“The decision to accept this opportunity has been difficult, particularly given how amazing Laura (Montgomery, Glasgow City chief), Leanne and all the players and staff have been in welcoming me back to a club, and place that mean a lot to me.”

”Weighing up personal circumstances and the opportunity that the Aberdeen project provides professionally it felt like this was the right decision to make at this time.”