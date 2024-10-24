Scott Booth ‘delighted’ to be returning to Aberdeen to manage Dons Women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Scott Booth ‘delighted’ to be returning to Aberdeen to manage Dons Women

Former Aberdeen striker Booth said he couldn't turn down his hometown club's offer of a return.

By Ryan Cryle
Scott Booth celebrates scoring a penalty for Aberdeen against Hibs at Pittodrie in 2003. Image: DC Thomson.
Scott Booth celebrates scoring a penalty for Aberdeen against Hibs at Pittodrie in 2003. Image: DC Thomson.

Scott Booth will return to Aberdeen to take charge of the Dons Women.

Aberdonian Booth, 52, came through the ranks at his hometown club in the 1990s and was part of the Reds’ 1995/96 Skol Cup success, as well three top-flight runners-up finishes.

Booth left for German giants Borussia Dortmund in 1997, before, following a four-year spell with Dutch outfit FC Twente, returning to Pittodrie for a second spell as a player in 2003.

He scored 70 goals across his two stints at Pittodrie.

Booth – a 22-cap international who was part of the Scotland squads for Euro 1996 and World Cup 1998 – has since been on a successful coaching journey in the women’s game, including managing Glasgow City to five league titles and one Scottish Cup.

Having also managed Stenhousemuir in the men’s game previously, Booth went on to take charge of Birmingham City Women and Lewes Women, before the former striker rejoined Glasgow City in the summer as Leanne Ross’ assistant.

Scott Booth ahead of Glasgow City Champions League game. Image: SNS.

However, his Petershill Park comeback has proved short-lived – as he has been enticed across the SWPL and back to the north-east to fill the Aberdeen Women managerial vacancy, with his arrival scheduled for October 30.

Speaking to Aberdeen’s website, Booth said: “I am delighted to be returning to my old club and taking on this exciting opportunity.

“Having spoken to the director of football and the wider board I share their vision for the future of the women’s programme and I am looking forward to playing my part in this project going forward.

“I know there is a talented young group of players here and I am looking forward to working with them and the fantastic staff to build upon the great work carried out in recent seasons as we look to challenge ourselves to deliver success.”

‘Scott shares our ambitions for the women’s programme’

Dons director of football Steven Gunn added: “We’re very pleased to have Scott on board. His appointment is an important one for the continued development of AFC Women.

“Scott shares our ambitions for the women’s programme and, given his strong connection with Aberdeen, is keen to play a vital role in helping us fulfil that vision.

“He brings with him a wealth of experience and an excellent reputation at the top level in the women’s game, and we look forward to working with Scott for the remainder of this season and beyond.”

Dons Women ninth in SWPL

The Dons Women have been without a manager this term following Champions League-winning boss and former South Korea Women gaffer Colin Bell’s exit after just two games.

They are ninth in the top-flight standings after 10 matches, winning only twice – their last victory coming at home to Montrose in August. They have scored eight times, while conceding 36 times across their fixtures.

On making his return to Aberdeen, Booth also told league leaders Glasgow City’s club website: ”There’s been interest from Aberdeen for a while. They are my hometown club and one I have had a long association with.

Scott Booth slots the ball past John Burridge of Hibs in the sides’ 1993 Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: DC Thomson.

“The decision to accept this opportunity has been difficult, particularly given how amazing Laura (Montgomery, Glasgow City chief), Leanne and all the players and staff have been in welcoming me back to a club, and place that mean a lot to me.”

”Weighing up personal circumstances and the opportunity that the Aberdeen project provides professionally it felt like this was the right decision to make at this time.”

Conversation