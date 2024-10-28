Mark Cowie hails Fraserburgh trio after they sign contract extensions

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie is delighted Willie West, Paul Young and Kieran Simpson have signed contract extensions and believes the trio have plenty still to achieve at Bellslea.

Captain West has penned a new deal until the summer of 2026 and is the most decorated player in the club’s history.

Since making his debut in November 2003, the 36-year-old has helped the Buchan outfit win the Breedon Highland League, R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup, the Qualifying Cup (North), six Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cups and four Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shields.

West is also chasing Billy Gordon’s club record 721 appearances for Fraserburgh and is 23 behind on 698 games.

Midfielder and vice-captain Young and defender Simpson’s new deals run until the summer of 2028.

Young, 32, joined Fraserburgh from Turriff United in the summer of 2017 and has helped the Broch win the Highland League, three Shire Cups and two Shire Shields.

Simpson made his debut in February 2018, with the 23-year-old part of the same successes as Young.

Targets on the horizon

Boss Cowie believes the trio can achieve plenty more with Fraserburgh.

He hopes to see West become the club’s record appearance-maker, Young celebrate a testimonial in season 2027-28 – exactly 30 years after his dad Jimmy did the same with a game against Aston Villa – and believes Simpson could be club captain in the future.

Cowie said: “It’s great news. They’re three big players to get signed up and it gives us a massive boost.

“Willie is probably as fit as he’s ever been, which is testament to him. He’s rarely picking up niggles and he’s played basically every game this season.

“He’s been a big player for us for years, he’s chasing the club record and is determined to pass it.

“If he keeps performing as he has been, then there’s every chance he’ll get another contract.

“I’m delighted Willie will be here next season and we’ll take it from there and see how long he can keep going.

“The decision will be his in terms of how long he wants to keep going for, but at the moment it looks like he’s got another two or three years left, which is brilliant.

Testimonial goal for Young

“Paul has been a big part of the success we’ve had. He epitomises what we do – his energy, work-rate and fitness is second to none.

“He’s signed a deal which will lead to a testimonial and that’s a reward he will deserve.

“All being well, Paul’s testimonial will be the 2027-28 season, so maybe Aston Villa will appreciate the significance of the situation and can maybe send a side up again for a game.

“John McGinn’s Scottish, so maybe he could help us out and get us a game against Aston Villa!

“It will be eight years next summer since Paul signed, he’s won a lot with us including countless player of the year awards, which shows how much he’s adored by the players, coaching staff and fans alike.

“Kieran is more at the other end of the scale and he’s a big part of the club’s future – he’s someone we see as a club captain of the future.

“His leadership skills and how he goes about his business on the park belies his youth.

“After getting a taste of first-team football, he hasn’t looked back. He still has his moments, like everyone else does, but I think with his performances he’s one of the top centre-halves in the league.

“Kieran will only get better as well and he can kick on and enjoy more success with us.”