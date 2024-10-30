101 Dalmatians The Musical at HMT knocks spots off big screen version of the De Vil-ishly good tale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

101 Dalmatians The Musical at HMT knocks spots off big screen version of the De Vil-ishly good tale

Starring Kym Marsh as Cruella, the mesmerising show runs until Saturday at His Majesty's Theatre Aberdeen.

Character Danielle, right, meeting Pongo - played by Linford Johnston - for the first time. Image by Johan Persson.
By Lindsay Bruce

Prepare yourself for a plethora of puppy puns because the musical remake of 101 Dalmatians at His Majesty’s Theatre Aberdeen gets top barks for family fun.

With some of the most mesmerising puppy puppetry I’ve ever seen, top-tier vocals, incredible costumes and laugh-out-loud moments, this show will both surprise and delight an audience of all ages.

Spot’s the show about?

Running until Saturday Nov 2 the classic tale adapted for the stage sees former Coronation Street star Kym Marsh embody the role of fiendish fashionista Cruella De Vil, who has a penchant for pinching animal hides to make her clothes.

Kym Marsh, centre, as the De Vil woman herself. Image supplied by Johan Persson.

When she meets bashful clothes designer Tom, played by Samuel Thomas, she also discovers his partner Danielle (Emmerdale’s Jessie Elland) and much to her delight, their two black-and-white pooches Pongo and Perdi.

Flanked by her slapstick-supplying nephews Jasper and Casper, she’s inspired by the silky, spotted skins of the dogs and more so when she realises Perdi is pregnant.

Amazing puppetry by the cast of 101 Dalmatians at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen. Image by Johan Persson.

Perniciously then hell-bent on procuring the puppy pelts for her own gain, she tries to buy the litter to no avail, so sends her sidekicks to steal them.

Meanwhile, as she schemes in her House of De Vil, we see the relationship between Tom and Danielle, and their canine counterparts grow. Missing puppies and a nefarious plot for their downfall – make for an enthralling two-act spectacular.

New songs hit the right bone

True to Dodie Smith’s original book but entirely different from the animated Disney feature, the show comes with a brand new musical score starting with the rousing ‘Take Me Home Please’, where we’re also introduced to the real stars of this show – the dogs.

Cruella’s sidekicks try to steal the puppies. Image by Joahn Persson.

More than a little intrigued before the curtain lifted as to how more than a hundred hounds would be recreated, I expected some kind of audio-visual wizardry. So it was both a surprise and a delight when Pongo, Perdi and their chums were brought to life through puppetry.

One of the ensemble and puppeteer with the pink poodle, seen in act one. Image by Johan Persson.

Written by Jonny McKnight, whose credits include Scottish TV show River City, and composed by Tony Award-winning Douglas Hope, the show comes alive thanks to puppet designer and director Jimmy Grimes.

Grimes, whose work featured in the National Theatre’s critically acclaimed War Horse, is the magic ingredient in this show.

Incredible sets and theatrics make 101 Dalmatians the Musical magical. Image by Johan Persson.

Maybe the theatre equivalent of a movie that comprises live-action and animation, you actually forget at times the animals are being manipulated by their non-hidden humans.

Crowd-pleasing performance raises the woof

Lovely moments in the show reminded me of why theatre is so special. The carefully choreographed “meet cute” where the puppy-eyed lovers get tangled in their dogs’ leads and emotive scenes where one of the puppies sings “That future coat is me” pull together all the right emotions, and the high and lows you’d expect from a big production.

Former Coronation Street star Kym Marsh as Cruella De Vil. Image by Johan Persson.

Clever sets and other animals also add to the joy-inducing show. Although I’d be lying if I said being reduced to tears by the near-death of a dog puppet was expected.

By the end of the show – following a spectacular car scene and a fairytale ending (plus a very cute LIVE surprise) – the audience was on its feet.

101 Dalmatians at His Majesty’s Theatre is a family classic. Picture by Johan Persson.

My nine-year-old co-reviewer clapping louder than anyone.

Asked for her favourite moment she giggled and said “when the dogs sniffed each other’s bottoms.” Mine was much more demure – I was just transfixed by how lifelike the dogs were.

