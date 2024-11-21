Strictly’s Anton Du Beke talks Aberdeen dancing days, Christmas and ‘terrible carpets’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strictly’s Anton Du Beke talks Aberdeen dancing days, Christmas and ‘terrible carpets’

Anton Du Beke said he used to teach ballroom dancing up in Aberdeen "hundreds of years ago" and the Beach Ballroom left a strong impression.

Anton Du Beke on stage and is coming to Aberdeen's Music Hall
Anton Du Beke has visited Aberdeen many times over the years. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts
By Lottie Hood

It has been years since Anton Du Beke performed at Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom but he still remembers the “terrible carpet”.

The Strictly star and king of ballroom said he would always be full of excitement to perform in the “glorious old building” which used to have a working indoor fountain.

But the choice of floor furnishings made a different impression.

After the carpet gets a third mention in between his praise of the “wonderful ballroom”, in his signature charming fashion, Du Beke laughed and said: “Have I mentioned that awful carpet?”

Anton Du Beke has visited Aberdeen quite a few times.
Anton Du Beke has visited Aberdeen quite a few times. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson

The star will be performing at the Music Hall in Aberdeen for Christmas with Anton Du Beke on November 25.

However, rather than the venue having a less irritating floor, it seems it’s the acoustics Anton is keen on.

Describing his days teaching and competing in ballroom dancing with partner Erin Boag at the Beach Ballroom, he added: “I’ve been to Aberdeen more times than I care to remember.

“I used to teach up in Aberdeen I used to go up there and do lessons, a hundred years ago when I used to teach ballroom dancing.

Anton du Beke and Erin Boag at Aberdeen's Beach Ballroom in 2006.
Anton du Beke and Erin Boag at Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom in 2006.

“And I’ve been to perform at the Music Hall many times.

“I like a concert hall because the stages are normally wooden and flat and the acoustic is always great because it’s a music venue.

“It does need to be filled up though, otherwise the sound bounces off the walls so tell everyone to come because it sounds better.”

Christmas with Anton Du Beke in Aberdeen

For the last three years, Anton has delighted audiences at Christmas in pantomimes.

But with two young children at home, he decided to do a Christmas show this year instead, which might leave more room for family time.

Anton Du Beke is performing at the Music Hall in Aberdeen for Christmas.
Anton Du Beke is joined by vocalist Lance Ellington. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts.

“So we decided to do this instead, which I’m delighted about because I love the Christmas show.

“I’m very excited because it’s the Christmas show and I want everyone to be there for Christmas. Christmas songs, Christmas chats and Christmas pies.

“I start the whole evening in a white-tailed suit. How much more Christmassy can you get?”

Anton Du Beke is performing at Aberdeen's Music Hall for a Christmas show.
Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Performing the show with a live band, vocalist Lance Ellington and a troop of dancers, Anton said audiences should expect sing-alongs, Santa Claus, Christmas trees and some audience participation.

“That’s the joy for me, the audience,” he added. “And the Christmas show is hopefully  where they’ll be getting involved and we encourage people to sing.”

Strictly Come Dancing

The smiling personality is a household name thanks to his long dancing and then judging career on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

When asked which he prefers, the judging or dancing, he joked that at least he gets to make it to the final every time now.

“But the truth is I’m involved from start to finish and I love the show so much and I love being part of the show,” he said.

Dancers Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag
Anton Du Beke was a dancer on Strictly from 2004 until 2019. Image: DC Thomson

“I mean the show is 20 years old this year, we’re 22 series in. I love the fact that people come and say, ‘Oh, I used to watch it with my parents, and then I went away and I didn’t really watch it for a while.

“‘Now, I’ve come back to it with my children, and it’s amazing, and I’m loving it all over again.'”

‘I’d like to have more time to teach and talk about dance’

In between his weekly appearances, writing novels, touring and being a dad, the star admitted he does not get a lot of time for dancing these days.

Talking about why he fell in love with it as a teen, he said: “The way dancing makes you feel really. That’s the reason why I still do it.

“And I love that and it still feels like that. When it’s good, there’s nothing like it in the world.

Anton Du Beke dancing
The Strictly personality admitted he missed talking and teaching dancing these days. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts

“The thing I miss chatting about is dance, ironically.

“Because I talk about me a lot – which of course is fascinating and the things that I’m doing – but whenever I get into the studio it’s because I’m learning stuff.

“I don’t have the time to teach. I wouldn’t mind getting into a room of people and doing workshops.

“And I don’t know if it’s an age thing but I want to give a bit. It’s the teacher instinct in me from years ago, because I love the subject of dance and performing and I would love to be able to talk about it more.

“That’s the one thing I wish I could do more often.”

Christmas with Anton Du Beke is at the Music Hall in Aberdeen on Monday November 25. For more information or tickets, click here. 

