Strictly’s Anton Du Beke talks Aberdeen dancing days, Christmas and ‘terrible carpets’

It has been years since Anton Du Beke performed at Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom but he still remembers the “terrible carpet”.

The Strictly star and king of ballroom said he would always be full of excitement to perform in the “glorious old building” which used to have a working indoor fountain.

But the choice of floor furnishings made a different impression.

After the carpet gets a third mention in between his praise of the “wonderful ballroom”, in his signature charming fashion, Du Beke laughed and said: “Have I mentioned that awful carpet?”

The star will be performing at the Music Hall in Aberdeen for Christmas with Anton Du Beke on November 25.

However, rather than the venue having a less irritating floor, it seems it’s the acoustics Anton is keen on.

Describing his days teaching and competing in ballroom dancing with partner Erin Boag at the Beach Ballroom, he added: “I’ve been to Aberdeen more times than I care to remember.

“I used to teach up in Aberdeen I used to go up there and do lessons, a hundred years ago when I used to teach ballroom dancing.

“And I’ve been to perform at the Music Hall many times.

“I like a concert hall because the stages are normally wooden and flat and the acoustic is always great because it’s a music venue.

“It does need to be filled up though, otherwise the sound bounces off the walls so tell everyone to come because it sounds better.”

Christmas with Anton Du Beke in Aberdeen

For the last three years, Anton has delighted audiences at Christmas in pantomimes.

But with two young children at home, he decided to do a Christmas show this year instead, which might leave more room for family time.

“So we decided to do this instead, which I’m delighted about because I love the Christmas show.

“I’m very excited because it’s the Christmas show and I want everyone to be there for Christmas. Christmas songs, Christmas chats and Christmas pies.

“I start the whole evening in a white-tailed suit. How much more Christmassy can you get?”

Performing the show with a live band, vocalist Lance Ellington and a troop of dancers, Anton said audiences should expect sing-alongs, Santa Claus, Christmas trees and some audience participation.

“That’s the joy for me, the audience,” he added. “And the Christmas show is hopefully where they’ll be getting involved and we encourage people to sing.”

Strictly Come Dancing

The smiling personality is a household name thanks to his long dancing and then judging career on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

When asked which he prefers, the judging or dancing, he joked that at least he gets to make it to the final every time now.

“But the truth is I’m involved from start to finish and I love the show so much and I love being part of the show,” he said.

“I mean the show is 20 years old this year, we’re 22 series in. I love the fact that people come and say, ‘Oh, I used to watch it with my parents, and then I went away and I didn’t really watch it for a while.

“‘Now, I’ve come back to it with my children, and it’s amazing, and I’m loving it all over again.'”

‘I’d like to have more time to teach and talk about dance’

In between his weekly appearances, writing novels, touring and being a dad, the star admitted he does not get a lot of time for dancing these days.

Talking about why he fell in love with it as a teen, he said: “The way dancing makes you feel really. That’s the reason why I still do it.

“And I love that and it still feels like that. When it’s good, there’s nothing like it in the world.

“The thing I miss chatting about is dance, ironically.

“Because I talk about me a lot – which of course is fascinating and the things that I’m doing – but whenever I get into the studio it’s because I’m learning stuff.

“I don’t have the time to teach. I wouldn’t mind getting into a room of people and doing workshops.

“And I don’t know if it’s an age thing but I want to give a bit. It’s the teacher instinct in me from years ago, because I love the subject of dance and performing and I would love to be able to talk about it more.

“That’s the one thing I wish I could do more often.”

Christmas with Anton Du Beke is at the Music Hall in Aberdeen on Monday November 25. For more information or tickets, click here.