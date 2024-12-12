Jump in and discover what’s new at AirHop Aberdeen!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jump in and discover what’s new at AirHop Aberdeen!

Aberdeen’s only trampoline park has had a revamp, and it’s better than ever…

In partnership with AirHop Aberdeen
young boy flying through the air from an airslide
Scotland’s very first AirSlides promise high flying fun!

If you are hunting for ways to entertain the kids during the Christmas holidays – or at any time of year – look no further. AirHop Aberdeen is the ultimate play experience for all ages.

Aberdeen’s one and only trampoline park has not only undergone a slick new rebrand, the AirHop Adventure Park (formerly Jump In) has added four amazing new attractions too.

AirHop Adventure Park is quite literally packed with activities and play experiences for all ages. Of course, there’s a huge trampoline arena, and you’ll also find the Clip and Climb Centre which offers 18 different activities to complete, and there’s a soft play for little ones.

Scotland’s first AirSlide venue

As part of the huge rebrand and revamp there are now even more thrilling attractions including augmented reality (AR) trampolines that combine trampolines with computer games to create an interactive experience, an Airena multi-sports pitch, Aerostrike which is a cage ball target game and, excitingly, Scotland’s very first AirSlides.

What are AirSlides? Well, imagine the large slides you find in waterparks, but without the water, and that’s pretty much what the AirSlides are. You’ll speed down the slide headfirst, shoot off the end into the air and land on a giant airbag – sounds fun, right? It is. You’ll be racing back up for more!

You’ll find lots of different sessions available at AirHop Adventure Park, from the Toddler Takeover for ages one to six, through to After Dark sessions on Friday and Saturday evenings with music, disco lights for a cool club atmosphere. The best thing to do is check out the website for your perfect session and book online.

Perfect stress-frees party packages

If there is a birthday on the horizon, Aberdeen’s AirHop Adventure Park is a perfect venue for parties. In fact, the team at AirHop aim to take the stress and hassle out of children’s parties – something parents will certainly appreciate.

Whether the aim of the party is to bounce, climb or even a combination or both, there are lots of party packages to chose from. There’s even a softplay party package available for younger children

child flying through the air from a airslide
AirHop is the perfect venue for a fun-filled stress free party.

All the packages include food, unlimited water and squash, activity time, party time and a dedicated party host to keep the fun on track. The party guest of honour (aka birthday child), will also receive a free return visit jump pass.

Even if jumping isn’t everyone’s thing, don’t worry. There are arcade games for those that would rather keep their two feet on the ground.

You can view all the different party packages available online, and book online too.

Something for all ages – even adults!

While the kids are off having a ball with all the bouncy fun, adults can relax in the café. Serving hot and cold drinks, sandwiches, wraps, snacks and sweet treats you can put your feet up and watch the kids play up a storm.

But there’s no reason adults have to miss out on the fun. There is no upper age limit for getting involved in the experiences at AirHop Aberdeen, so game adults can sign-up for a session and take part too. It will get your heart pumping and adrenaline racing, but needless to say it’s way more fun than sweating it out in a gym!

For a perfect high energy party without the stress, check out the range of party packages available at AirHop Aberdeen and book online now.

 

