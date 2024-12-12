Dante Polvara Aberdeen starting line-up return timeline detailed by boss Jimmy Thelin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Dante Polvara Aberdeen starting line-up return timeline detailed by boss Jimmy Thelin

Midfielder Polvara has been in five match-day squads since returning from a hamstring injury, but has only played once.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara running.
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara in action against Celtic on December 4. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara will be integrated back into the first-team “step by step” to avoid any setbacks after his injury nightmare, says boss Jimmy Thelin.

American Polvara suffered a hamstring tear which required surgery during pre-season training just weeks into Thelin’s reign as manager.

Polvara returned to the match-day squad for the 2-1 loss at St Mirren on November 23.

He was an unused substitute in the match and the following two fixtures.

After five months out, Polvara finally returned to action when he came off the bench in the 83rd minute of the 1-0 loss to Celtic earlier this month.

The 24-year-old impressed against the Premiership leaders – however, he was an unused substitute in the next game, a 1-1 draw against St Johnstone, as Aberdeen’s winless slump extended to five games.

Since returning to the match-day squad, Polvara has played just seven minutes across five games.

Thelin says it is to protect the midfielder so early on in his return, but he expects Polvara’s game-time to ramp when the Dons return to action.

Aberdeen have no game this week and do not play until facing Hibs at Pittodrie on Saturday, December 21.

Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara during a training session at Cormack Park.
<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.</span></span>

Thelin said: “We have to make Dante come into the team step by step so he doesn’t get any setbacks.

“That is because he’s been out for a long time.

“Dante showed his qualities in the training sessions and also in the minutes he played against Celtic.

“It was just about managing Dante’s load so that he can be ready to compete more after this short break.

“We have more days of training over this period, so that is good for Dante.

“We take it step by step.”

Jack Mackenzie (L) and Dante Polvara running side by side during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park.
<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">Jack MacKenzie (L) and Dante Polvara during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.</span></span>

Dante Polvara’s rise at Aberdeen

Aberdeen beat off competition from Premiership rivals Hibs to sign Polvara in January 2022.

A host of MLS clubs, as well as in Italy and Germany, were also interested in landing the midfielder.

Polvara moved to Aberdeen from Georgetown University – with the Dons his first taste of senior football.

The manager who signed him, Stephen Glass, was sacked just two months later.

Polvara struggled for game-time under Glass’ successor Jim Goodwin and was sent on loan to the US in 2023.

However, last season, under then-boss Barry Robson, was a breakout campaign for Polvara.

 

He was trusted to start big games and delivered, particularly in the UEFA Conference League group stage.

Polvara scored in a 2-1 Europa Conference League group stage loss at German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

The New York born playmaker also netted in the 3-2 loss to Greek side PAOK at Pittodrie.

Polvara’s finishing praised by Thelin

Polvara’s injury blow came early in Thelin’s Pittodrie career, denying the American that initial opportunity to impress on the pitch.

During Polvara’s five-month injury absence, Thelin made the midfielder set-piece coach to ensure he remained involved with the first team squad.

The American oversaw attacking set-pieces and even wore the same coaching kit as Thelin and his backroom staff – Christer Persson, Emir Bajram and Peter Leven.

Polvara may only have made one brief appearance off the bench for Thelin, but the Swede is convinced he will be key player for him.

Aberdeen's Dante Polvara punches the air in celebration after scoring to make it 2-0 against Greek side PAOK in the Europa Conference League at Pittodrie.
<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 against PAOK at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.</span></span>

Thelin said: “Dante is going to be a good asset for us.

“He’s a good finisher inside the box with both his left and right feet. Dante also has great timing to arrive into the box.

“He’s comfortable to play in small areas around the opponent’s box when they play in a low block, and he also has the size to arrive against crossers.

“Dante has a lot of good things to bring to the team when he’s 100% ready.”

