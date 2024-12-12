Dante Polvara Aberdeen starting line-up return timeline detailed by boss Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara will be integrated back into the first-team “step by step” to avoid any setbacks after his injury nightmare, says boss Jimmy Thelin.

American Polvara suffered a hamstring tear which required surgery during pre-season training just weeks into Thelin’s reign as manager.

Polvara returned to the match-day squad for the 2-1 loss at St Mirren on November 23.

He was an unused substitute in the match and the following two fixtures.

After five months out, Polvara finally returned to action when he came off the bench in the 83rd minute of the 1-0 loss to Celtic earlier this month.

The 24-year-old impressed against the Premiership leaders – however, he was an unused substitute in the next game, a 1-1 draw against St Johnstone, as Aberdeen’s winless slump extended to five games.

Since returning to the match-day squad, Polvara has played just seven minutes across five games.

Thelin says it is to protect the midfielder so early on in his return, but he expects Polvara’s game-time to ramp when the Dons return to action.

Aberdeen have no game this week and do not play until facing Hibs at Pittodrie on Saturday, December 21.

Thelin said: “We have to make Dante come into the team step by step so he doesn’t get any setbacks.

“That is because he’s been out for a long time.

“Dante showed his qualities in the training sessions and also in the minutes he played against Celtic.

“It was just about managing Dante’s load so that he can be ready to compete more after this short break.

“We have more days of training over this period, so that is good for Dante.

“We take it step by step.”

Dante Polvara’s rise at Aberdeen

Aberdeen beat off competition from Premiership rivals Hibs to sign Polvara in January 2022.

A host of MLS clubs, as well as in Italy and Germany, were also interested in landing the midfielder.

Polvara moved to Aberdeen from Georgetown University – with the Dons his first taste of senior football.

The manager who signed him, Stephen Glass, was sacked just two months later.

Polvara struggled for game-time under Glass’ successor Jim Goodwin and was sent on loan to the US in 2023.

However, last season, under then-boss Barry Robson, was a breakout campaign for Polvara.

He was trusted to start big games and delivered, particularly in the UEFA Conference League group stage.

Polvara scored in a 2-1 Europa Conference League group stage loss at German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

The New York born playmaker also netted in the 3-2 loss to Greek side PAOK at Pittodrie.

Polvara’s finishing praised by Thelin

Polvara’s injury blow came early in Thelin’s Pittodrie career, denying the American that initial opportunity to impress on the pitch.

During Polvara’s five-month injury absence, Thelin made the midfielder set-piece coach to ensure he remained involved with the first team squad.

The American oversaw attacking set-pieces and even wore the same coaching kit as Thelin and his backroom staff – Christer Persson, Emir Bajram and Peter Leven.

Polvara may only have made one brief appearance off the bench for Thelin, but the Swede is convinced he will be key player for him.

Thelin said: “Dante is going to be a good asset for us.

“He’s a good finisher inside the box with both his left and right feet. Dante also has great timing to arrive into the box.

“He’s comfortable to play in small areas around the opponent’s box when they play in a low block, and he also has the size to arrive against crossers.

“Dante has a lot of good things to bring to the team when he’s 100% ready.”