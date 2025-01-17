St Machar Academy teacher didn’t pick up the pipes until her 60s, but is playing for the King at VE Day 80 commemorations

Try to picture Margaret Rutherford with a dash of Joyce Grenfell and a sliver of Maggie Smith and you might get close to describing Jane MacRae.

Or rather, Lady Jane MacRae.

Or, more precisely, Dr Lady Jane MacRae. (“No no, that looks stupid”).

Whatever the title, comparisons are futile when it comes to describing this remarkable force of nature who teaches mathematics at St Machar Academy in Aberdeen – even though she could have retired from the classroom years ago.

Lady Jane is, quite simply, a formidable character who regards any obstacle in her path as something to be beaten into submission: the one-time Grease and Oliver singer who has danced to her own tune while strolling down the corridors of academia.

If you had suggested a decade ago that she would be playing the bagpipes in front of the King at the official VE Day 80 commemorations at St Paul’s Cathedral in May, she would probably have looked at you with a mixture of derision and incredulity.

But here’s the thing. It’s happening, this redoubtable individual will take centre stage in the cathedral on May 7 and at the London Eye on May 8 and she told me all about it.

She said: “I was brought up at Carlton Towers in Yorkshire and music was very much part of as life because my mother was a very talented pianist.

“At school, my music teacher tried very hard to persuade me to have my voice trained but, although I sang in many performances of Gilbert and Sullivan operettas, I was not interested at that time in singing as a career.

Bagpipes has become an obsession

“At no point in my life did I ever even consider playing the bagpipes until one day when a lady I know suggested I should try the chanter, lent me one and taught me the scale.

“This became a challenge and I’m not somebody to refuse one. I started lessons with the local band [in Deeside], but that didn’t last long as Covid hit [in 2020].

“For several months, I was floundering, not having any real direction and trying to teach myself grace notes and tunes.

“But, purely by chance, I was advised to have a lesson with Stuart Liddell MBE and, as you can imagine, I was shaking in my shoes at the thought of doing this with somebody who is, arguably, the greatest piper in the world today.

“However, that was the start of what has now become an obsession.”

As somebody based in Monymusk, the mother of two – and grandmother of four – has never been less than competitive. It has inspired her in music, in teaching, in assisting vulnerable children and relentlessly improving her standards.

Maths might be difficult for some people, but not when it comes to Lady Jane. And she smiles when she recounts how it has transformed so many lives.

‘They wrote letters – they still do’

She told me: “I have been teaching for many years and, to this day, I love the interaction with the youngsters.

“It has been a very satisfying career with often wild children taking snippets of the many talks we had and remembering them years later and thanking me for helping them become successful people.

“You tend to think your advice falls on deaf ears, but this is far from the truth with letters – yes, they did exist – and messages being sent from grateful youngsters.

“Obviously, all teachers are delighted when their pupils pass exams, especially when they have little confidence in their ability, but these are stepping stones to their careers and it is the proof you have made a difference to a life that gives the most pleasure.

I haven’t done this yet

“I really must have annoyed the heads of several schools because I would sing at the top of my voice in the corridor at all times of the day, irrespective of lessons going on.

“Nobody objected, but I’m sure that Iona Reid, the headmistress of St Machar Academy, must heave a sigh of relief that she has not been subjected to this… yet!

Last summer, as Britain remembered D-Day, Lady Jane participated in a poignant memorial to those involved in the Normandy landings in 1944 by playing the pipes at 10 different Scottish castles, prior to travelling to the Menin Gate in Belgium.

She was joined at Inveraray Castle by her mentor in what became an “especially moving” event and will never forget the haunting lament which Mr Liddell performed at Ypres, one of the towns which suffered the biggest loss of life from 1914 to 1918.

War affected every family

She recalled: “My grandfather served in the First World War. When he returned home, he was unrecognisable and was told by the butler to use the tradesmen’s entrance.

“Obviously, this was soon rectified, but the very fact he was in such a state that his own wife didn’t recognise him, has always resonated with me.

“I suppose he was lucky being able to return home because so many didn’t, both in the camps and fighting on the front. My mother was in the Signals Regiment during the Second World War and lost friends during those dreadful times.”

Most of those who served their country in the two conflicts are gone now and that is why the 80th anniversary of VE Day will be a closing salute to the remaining few.

In which light, it’s hardly surprising that Lady Jane has a mixture of emotions about being asked to fulfil such a pivotal role in these climactic commemorations.

I’m sure Stuart will crack the whip

She said: “I’m still reeling from the shock of being invited to play at St Paul’s Cathedral for the Blessing of the Lamp Light of Peace and at the London Eye for the Lighting of the Principal Beacon.

“This is a great honour and I am very aware of its significance. My first thought must be to practice the two tunes as much as possible in order to do the occasion justice.

“I could have no better teacher than Stuart who, I’m sure, will crack the whip if he doesn’t think I’m working hard enough.

“But there is little chance of that happening as I will practice as much as possible to perfect the tunes for the events.

He is a truly great musician

“There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that Stuart is the single, most important reason I have continued my love of the bagpipes and music in general.

“Many people think of him as being the greatest piper of his time and the Pipe Major of the World Champion Pipe Band, Inveraray and District, but he is far more than that.

“He is a consumate musician, plays many instruments, his knowledge of all genres is astonishing, and his ability to teach and motivate both young and old is incredible.

“The man’s a genius and it is an honour to have him as a teacher. My only worry is just how big a stick will be needed to bring my playing up to the standard required.”

One suspects both will be equal to the task. After all, nothing else has held them back.

Another accolade is on the way

And it is shaping up to be a busy year for Lady Jane who is being awarded the Order of the Scottish Samurai in March for her work with disadvantaged children.

But that’s a story for another day. Or maybe a book.

When we’re talking about Lady Jane MacRae, this is somebody with sufficient stories and achievements that she can leave any blowing for the pipes.