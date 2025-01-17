North-east MP says new figures highlight ‘family farm tax’ folly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Farming

North-east MP says new figures highlight ‘family farm tax’ folly

Tory MP Harriet Cross and SNP MP Seamus Logan both keep up the pressure on Labour.

By Keith Findlay
Harriet Cross MP at a recent tractor rally.
Harriet Cross MP at a recent tractor rally. Image: Scottish Conservatives

Agricultural assets rose in number across some parts of Scotland during 2024 but official figures show a sharp decline over a longer term.

When compared with 2022, the drop is as much as 14%.

According to Gordon and Buchan Tory MP Harriet Cross, this adds to major concerns over Labour’s so-called “family farm tax”.

The figures for agricultural holdings were obtained by the Scottish Conservatives through a Freedom of Information request.

Where was the biggest plunge?

They show a 14% drop over two years in the Highlands, to 8,567 units.

In Angus the number of assets fell by nearly 3.5%, to 1,190.

Aberdeenshire and Moray saw falls of 6.3% to 6,505 and 10.5% to 1,198 respectively over the two years.

Farms in ‘precarious’ situation

Ms Cross said the numbers underlined the need for the “family farm tax” – the UK Government’s planned cuts to valuable inheritance tax reliefs in the agriculture industry – to be scrapped.

The MP added: “These figures are an illustration of the precarious situation farms already find themselves in.

HM Revenue and Customs form with coins
Farmers fear the changes will hit them in the pocket. Image: Shutterstock

“For many, passing on the family farm is not merely a matter of inheritance but ensures food security, local employment and a way of life that has shaped our rural communities and economies across Scotland for generations.

“This tax is another barrier to an industry which is already facing huge challenges.”

She continued: “Farms do not have liquid wealth.

“Farmers rely on land as their primary business asset to produce food and only turn a small, often miniscule, profit with a very constrained cash flow.”

200,000 names now on tax petition

About 200,000 people have signed a Tory petition to “stop Labour’s family farm tax”.

Under Labour’s plans, from April 2026, inherited agricultural assets worth more than £1 million will be subject to a 20% inheritance tax rate.

The government claims the changes will affect just over one-quarter of farmers.

All four UK farming unions – NFU Scotland, NFU, NFU Cymru and Ulster Farmers’ Union – will take part in a day of action on January 25 to highlight their concerns.

NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy next to a #StopTheFamilyFarmTax banner
NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy next to a #StopTheFamilyFarmTax banner. Image: NFUS

Meanwhile, Aberdeenshire North and Moray East MP Seamus Logan said he had received a “disappointing” response from the UK Treasury to his letter to the chancellor asking for a review of the changes to agricultural property relief and inheritance tax.

Mr Logan said: “It did not address the concerns of the farming community but simply maintained the extant Treasury position.

“There have been large protests at Westminster and my colleagues and I have received numerous emails from worried constituents. The Treasury just don’t seem to want to hear these concerns.”

Seamus Logan MP addressing an on-farm meeting organised by NFU Scotland in November.
Seamus Logan MP addressing an on-farm meeting organised by NFU Scotland in November. Image: Seamus Logan

He added: “I wrote to the chancellor (Rachel Reeves) back in November to raise these concerns and asked her to revise her reforms.

“The reply from the Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury and UK Minister for Taxation James Murray is inadequate in addressing the worries for farmers in my constituency.”

