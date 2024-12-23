Aberdeen punk band reform after 40 years and land USA record deal

An Aberdeen punk band have reformed after 40 years and landed a record deal in the United States.

He’s Dead Jim were popular in the early eighties Granite City music scene and played iconic venues such as The Venue.

Their musical journey ended when band members left Aberdeen to study and work.

Vocalist and bassist Alan Bell still lives in Aberdeen but Neil Christie (guitar/vocals) is based in London with Andy Milne (drums) in Edinburgh.

They remained friends through the decades.

Now, He’s Dead Jim are back with a bang and set to release an album on United States based label Kool Kat Musik next month.

An early taster for the album is Christmas single Angel Face, a barnstorming festive cover of a glam rock classic.

Allan explains how an idea to revisit their early material developed into new songs and an album set for release by a New Jersey based label.

He said: “We played a lot of gigs in Aberdeen during the eighties but then some of the band members moved away from the city.

“We always remained friends and kept in touch.

“Whilst reminiscing with them I said, mostly jokingly, ‘wouldn’t it be great if we got back together to re-record some songs we did back in the day?’

“I was amazed when everyone else said it was a good idea.

“It was originally intended to revisit three or four songs we did in the eighties because we never properly put out any recordings on vinyl.

“However, we also started to write new material and before we knew it had enough to put out an album.”

Securing a record deal in the USA

He’s Dead Jim announced their return with the single Ticket To Explode, released in September.

Their first release in 40 years it was followed by Paradise Fayre and then Angel Face.

They are all early tasters for album Head Like A Toyshop which will be released on Kool Kat Musik on January 25.

Murdo McLeod also performs on the album track On the Beach.

Allan said: “Neil (guitarist/vocalist) lives in London and has a band there called Emperor Penguin who have had five albums out.

“Their material has been released on a label in the United States called Kool Kat.

“Neil’s contact through his other band sent some of our demos to the label and asked if they would be interested in putting it out.

“Their reply was yes.

“The album will be out on CD and streaming sites which we are very excited about.”

Glam rock Christmas single release

He’s Dead Jim are a post-punk band infused with psychedelia but are also heavily influenced by glam rock.

In a nod to glam they released a cover of The Glitter Band’s 1974 classic Angel Face as a Christmas single.

Allan said: “Our original influences when we started were The Buzzcocks and The Clash from punk.

“Then Gang of Four and The Fall from post-punk.

“Also Postcard Records, Orange Juice, Josef K and Aztec Camera but also glam rock.

“We decided to do a glam rock cover and Angel Face is a stomper.

“It a Christmas single.

“We are enjoying being back together so much and are still writing new material.

“We live in different cities and use a studio app on a phone so we would do our own parts and send the files to one another.

“The hope is we can put something else out after the album.

“It is great fun and it would be fantastic if anyone else thought it was good as well.

“However, primarily we are doing it for our own enjoyment.”