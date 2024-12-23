Aberdeen punk band reform after 40 years and land USA record deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Aberdeen punk band reform after 40 years and land USA record deal

The band are set to release an album in January on a United States based label as their comeback goes global.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen punk band He's Dead Jim have reformed after 40 years and landed a USA record deal.
Aberdeen punk band He's Dead Jim have reformed after 40 years and landed a USA record deal. Image supplied by Allan Bell.

An Aberdeen punk band have reformed after 40 years and landed a record deal in the United States.

He’s Dead Jim were popular in the early eighties Granite City music scene and played iconic venues such as The Venue.

Their musical journey ended when band members left Aberdeen to study and work.

Vocalist and bassist Alan Bell still lives in Aberdeen but Neil Christie (guitar/vocals) is based in London with Andy Milne (drums) in Edinburgh.

They remained friends through the decades.

Now, He’s Dead Jim are back with a bang and set to release an album on United States based label Kool Kat Musik next month.

An early taster for the album is Christmas single Angel Face, a barnstorming festive cover of a glam rock classic.

Allan explains how an idea to revisit their early material developed into new songs and an album set for release by a New Jersey based label.

Aberdeen post-punk band He's Dead Jim. Allan Bell bass/vocals (left) and Neil Christie guitar/vocals . Image supplied by Allan Bell
Aberdeen post-punk band He's Dead Jim. Allan Bell bass/vocals (left) and Neil Christie guitar/vocals . Image supplied by Allan Bell

He said: “We played a lot of gigs in Aberdeen during the eighties but then some of the band members moved away from the city.

“We always remained friends and kept in touch.

“Whilst reminiscing with them I said, mostly jokingly, ‘wouldn’t it be great if we got back together to re-record some songs we did back in the day?’

“I was amazed when everyone else said it was a good idea.

“It was originally intended to revisit three or four songs we did in the eighties because we never properly put out any recordings on vinyl.

“However, we also started to write new material and before we knew it had enough to put out an album.”

Aberdeen post-punk band He's Dead Jim's drummer Andy Milne. Image suppled by Allan Bell Date; Unknown
Aberdeen post-punk band He's Dead Jim's drummer Andy Milne. Image suppled by Allan Bell Date; Unknown

Securing a record deal in the USA

He’s Dead Jim announced their return with the single Ticket To Explode, released in September.

Their first release in 40 years it was followed by Paradise Fayre and then Angel Face.

They are all early tasters for album Head Like A Toyshop which will be released on Kool Kat Musik on January 25.

Murdo McLeod also performs on the album track On the Beach.

Allan said: “Neil  (guitarist/vocalist) lives in London and has a band there called Emperor Penguin who have had five albums out.

“Their material has been released on a label in the United States called Kool Kat.

“Neil’s contact through his other band sent some of our demos to the label  and asked if they would be interested in putting it out.

“Their reply was yes.

“The album will be out on CD and streaming sites which we are very excited about.”

Aberdeen post-punk band He's Dead Jim reform after 40 years and land USA record deal. Image supplied by by Allan Bell
Aberdeen post-punk band He's Dead Jim reform after 40 years and land USA record deal. Image supplied by by Allan Bell

Glam rock Christmas single release

He’s Dead Jim are a post-punk band infused with psychedelia but are also heavily influenced by glam rock.

In a nod to glam they released a cover of The Glitter Band’s 1974 classic Angel Face as a Christmas single.

Allan said: “Our original influences when we started were The Buzzcocks and The Clash from punk.

“Then Gang of Four and The Fall from post-punk.

“Also Postcard Records, Orange Juice, Josef K and Aztec Camera but also glam rock.

“We decided to do a glam rock cover and Angel Face is a stomper.

“It a Christmas single.

“We are enjoying being back together so much and are still writing new material.

“We live in different cities and use a studio app on a phone so we would do our own parts and send the files to one another.

“The hope is we can put something else out after the album.

“It is great fun and it would be fantastic if anyone else thought it was good as well.

“However, primarily we are doing it for our own enjoyment.”

 

