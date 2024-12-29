Review: A night of unforgettable energy and Scottish pride with Skerryvore in Aberdeen

Skerryvore’s “Take My Hand” is our family anthem, loved by everyone from toddlers to grandparents.

I adore everything the west coast trad band creates, and every time I hear their music, I feel an overwhelming sense of pride in being Scottish.

It’s a passion I hope to pass down to my own children – and judging by the crowd at Aberdeen’s Music Hall on Saturday night, I’m not alone.

Skerryvore performed between Christmas and New Year, that period when you can lose track of the date and wonder what’s going on. But one thing I was certain of was the overwhelming love in that room for the band.

From a little girl of no more than four or five years old, to octogenarians dancing in the aisles, everyone was captivated by their high-energy performance. I’m not sure when my ears will recover from the deafening screams and foot-stomping that filled the air.

Alford Academy pipe band takes to the stage with Skerryvore in Aberdeen

To make the night even more special, Skerryvore brought the Alford Academy Pipe Band on stage not once, but twice. Proud family members seated upstairs watched in awe as they delivered a truly unforgettable performance.

“What a night!” the school band posted on social media shortly after the concert.

“Our pupils will remember this one for a long, long time to come – thank you for an amazing opportunity.”

Skerryvore regularly invites young local pipe bands to join them on stage, and it’s that strong sense of community that truly sets them apart.

Remarkably, the award-winning band – who have performed to audiences across the globe – will celebrate their 20th anniversary next year with what promises to be a spectacular gig at Floors Castle at Kelso.

Not bad for a ceilidh band that started out playing in small halls and bars on the west coast, and has since played a pivotal role in reinventing the traditional Scottish music scene with their unique fusion of folk, trad, pop, and rock.

The show opened with dramatic flair as the Music Hall stage was shrouded in darkness, the only sound the haunting skirl of the bagpipes echoing through the room. As the mood was set, the eight-piece ensemble took the stage, blending traditional instruments—pipes, whistles, accordions, and fiddles—with bass, drums, guitar, and keyboards.

Led by frontman Alec Dalglish, they powered through an energetic set, including “Happy to Be Home” and “Eye of the Storm,” culminating in a raucous performance of “Take My Hand” which I will never forget.

The night was a celebration of Scottish heritage, filled with an infectious energy that electrified the entire venue.

Huge congratulations to Skerryvore on reaching their 20th anniversary – and I’m excited to see what they’ll achieve in the decades ahead.