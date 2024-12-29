Five Moray planning stories that got you talking the most in 2024

Welcome to a special edition of Planning Ahead.



Typically, Planning Ahead brings you a weekly roundup of the latest proposals across Moray.

This time, however, we’re focusing on the five most talked-about plans this year.

Seafield Arms Hotel expansion plans

Seafield Arms Hotel’s plan to expand their lounge bar amid continued business growth caught people’s attention.

The Cullen four-star hotel’s Bar 19, which is an informal bistro, has proven to be a hit with customers.

The extension plans included increasing bar seating to 52.

Owner Charles Milne previously told the Press and Journal how more capacity was needed as trade continued to surge.

In March, planning officials approved the proposals.

What is the history of the building?

The Seafield Arms Hotel was built in 1822, designed by local architect William Robertson.

In the past, the building was renowned as a popular coaching inn.

In 2014, businessman Charles Milne purchased the hotel for around £250,000 with the vision to transform the A-listed building into a boutique hotel.

The building had lain empty since 2011.

Around two years later, the proposals to breathe new life into the hotel were approved.

Since then, it has been successful and more than £3 million of investment has been ploughed into the business.

Pizza Hut could come to Elgin

In early November, we revealed Kirkcaldy-based Glenshire Group wanted to transform an empty unit at 228 Elgin High Street into a Pizza Hut.

It would primarily be a delivery service.

Proposed opening hours were on Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 11pm.

The ground floor unit had been the long-term home of Ultimate Hair and Beauty in the west end of the town centre since 2007.

However, the premises have been empty since the firm moved to 25 High Street in 2022.

The building previously had no legal custodian.

Before in June, auctioneers Shepherd Commercial Property sold the property for £85,000 on behalf of the King’s and Lord Treasurer’s Remembrancer which handles “ownerless” items in Scotland on behalf of the Crown.

The proposals are still awaiting planning permission.

It certainly has sparked large reactions from locals.

Poundstretcher’s Elgin return

When we revealed Poundstretcher’s planned return to Elgin, it caught the eyes of locals.

The discount store company last had a store in the town at Thunderton Place in a building shared with TK Maxx.

But that was before they shut their doors in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In April, building standards officials gave the go-ahead for the company to fit out unit 4 at Elgin Retail Park on Edgar Road for the new Poundstretcher store.

According to the building warrant, the makeover of the unit could cost around £100,000.

The empty unit was previously home to the Anytime Fitness gym until they closed in 2021.

We have asked the firm a fair few times when they hope to open.

However, bosses have been tight-lipped so far.

A spokeswoman previously said: “We’re excited to once again service the community with our discount range and create jobs for local residents.”

New Greek restaurant and takeaway

Florian and Vanessa Koci’s plans to transform a former candy shop into a new Greek restaurant and takeaway in the heart of Elgin certainly caught peoples’ attention.

The unit at 71 South Street was last home to Elgin Candy Shop.

In August, planning officials gave the go-ahead for the makeover.

In 2018, the couple swapped Greece for a new life in Moray’s biggest town.

The pair previously exclusively spoke to The Press and Journal about their vision for the Greek Gyros.

The new eating place will have seating for six people.

It is understood the business will open next year.

From empty unit to new Elgin takeaway

Next up, we have plans to convert the former antiques shop on Elgin High Street, which was most recently the Wink and MacKenzie estate agents into a new takeaway.

Athmane Ziane is behind the transformation and drawings show plans to install a doner kebab machine and pizza oven.

The building at 35 High Street is opposite the courthouse.

It is one of the units that has been dormant the longest, according to data compiled by the Press and Journal’s own Elgin town centre tracker.

The proposals have attracted 21 objections.

Objections include concerns about smell, potential litter and existing parking issues in the area.

These plans are still awaiting planning permission.