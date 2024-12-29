Five Moray planning stories that got you talking the most in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Five Moray planning stories that got you talking the most in 2024

Here we look at the plans that stood out this year.

By Sean McAngus
Former Anytime Fitness gym in Elgin.
Former Anytime Fitness gym in Elgin.

Welcome to a special edition of Planning Ahead.

Grab a cuppa and enjoy this week’s read!

Typically, Planning Ahead brings you a weekly roundup of the latest proposals across Moray.

This time, however, we’re focusing on the five most talked-about plans this year.

Seafield Arms Hotel expansion plans

Seafield Arms front door.
The Seafield Arms Hotel in Cullen. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

Seafield Arms Hotel’s plan to expand their lounge bar amid continued business growth caught people’s attention.

The Cullen four-star hotel’s Bar 19, which is an informal bistro, has proven to be a hit with customers.

The extension plans included increasing bar seating to 52.

Bar 19 inside the Seafield Arms Hotel.

Owner Charles Milne previously told the Press and Journal how more capacity was needed as trade continued to surge.

In March, planning officials approved the proposals.

Our coverage of the plans getting the green light. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

What is the history of the building?

The Seafield Arms Hotel was built in 1822, designed by local architect William Robertson.

In the past, the building was renowned as a popular coaching inn.

In 2016, our coverage of the vision to breathe new life into the Seafield Arms Hotel. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson

In 2014, businessman Charles Milne purchased the hotel for around £250,000 with the vision to transform the A-listed building into a boutique hotel.

The building had lain empty since 2011.

Around two years later, the proposals to breathe new life into the hotel were approved.

Since then, it has been successful and more than £3 million of investment has been ploughed into the business.

The hotel reopened in 2019 after major refurbishment. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson

Pizza Hut could come to Elgin

High Street building which could be transformed. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In early November, we revealed Kirkcaldy-based Glenshire Group wanted to transform an empty unit at 228 Elgin High Street into a Pizza Hut.

It would primarily be a delivery service.

Proposed opening hours were on Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 11pm.

The unit that has been empty for two years. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The ground floor unit had been the long-term home of Ultimate Hair and Beauty in the west end of the town centre since 2007.

However, the premises have been empty since the firm moved to 25 High Street in 2022.

The building previously had no legal custodian.

Before in June, auctioneers Shepherd Commercial Property sold the property for £85,000 on behalf of the King’s and Lord Treasurer’s Remembrancer which handles “ownerless” items in Scotland on behalf of the Crown.

Our coverage of the plans. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson Date

The proposals are still awaiting planning permission.

It certainly has sparked large reactions from locals.

Poundstretcher’s Elgin return

When we revealed Poundstretcher’s planned return to Elgin, it caught the eyes of locals.

The discount store company last had a store in the town at Thunderton Place in a building shared with TK Maxx.

But that was before they shut their doors in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The discount store company last had a store in the town at Thunderton Place.

In April, building standards officials gave the go-ahead for the company to fit out unit 4 at Elgin Retail Park on Edgar Road for the new Poundstretcher store.

According to the building warrant, the makeover of the unit could cost around £100,000.

The unit pictured when it was home to Anytime Fitness.

The empty unit was previously home to the Anytime Fitness gym until they closed in 2021.

We have asked the firm a fair few times when they hope to open.

However, bosses have been tight-lipped so far.

A spokeswoman previously said: “We’re excited to once again service the community with our discount range and create jobs for local residents.”

New Greek restaurant and takeaway

Florian and Vanessa Koci pictured outside the unit. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Florian and Vanessa Koci’s plans to transform a former candy shop into a new Greek restaurant and takeaway in the heart of Elgin certainly caught peoples’ attention.

The unit at 71 South Street was last home to Elgin Candy Shop.

In August, planning officials gave the go-ahead for the makeover.

Our exclusive chat with the owners of a new Greek restaurant and takeaway. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

In 2018, the couple swapped Greece for a new life in Moray’s biggest town.

The pair previously exclusively spoke to The Press and Journal about their vision for the Greek Gyros.

The new eating place will have seating for six people.

It is understood the business will open next year.

From empty unit to new Elgin takeaway

Former Antiques Shop.

Next up, we have plans to convert the former antiques shop on Elgin High Street, which was most recently the Wink and MacKenzie estate agents into a new takeaway.

Athmane Ziane is behind the transformation and drawings show plans to install a doner kebab machine and pizza oven.

Our coverage of the plans.  Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

The building at 35 High Street is opposite the courthouse.

It is one of the units that has been dormant the longest, according to data compiled by the Press and Journal’s own Elgin town centre tracker.

Our front page revealing work behind the scenes to fill empty units. Image: Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson

The proposals have attracted 21 objections.

Objections include concerns about smell, potential litter and existing parking issues in the area.

These plans are still awaiting planning permission.

Conversation