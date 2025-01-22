Review: Hairspray delivers a timely message – and loads of fun – as it hits the stage at Aberdeen’s HMT

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Review: Hairspray delivers a timely message – and loads of fun – as it hits the stage at Aberdeen’s HMT

Never has a message felt so powerful, one day on from Donald Trump's inauguration, let me tell you.

Hairspray has opened at HM Theatre. Images: APA.
By Rebecca Buchan

It has been 20 years since I last saw Hairspray tread the boards, so when I heard it was headed to Aberdeen I knew I had to get my fix.

While I am no stranger to the movie, the only time I have ever witnessed the delight on stage has been on Broadway so I had very high expectations for the touring show in the Granite City, and I must admit I was not disappointed.

It is an absolute classic. And for those that little bit older than me and who actually remember the 80s you might have memories from its inception.

And while society has, in many cases become more tolerant, the overarching message remains the same.

Through incredible song and dance, vibrant costumes and a witty script it really hits home how important it is to have acceptance, promote diversity, and hold respect for people of all identities.

Neil Hurst, as Edna Turnblad, was a delight.

Tracy Turnblad stole the show

Katie Brace, as Tracy Turnblad, took up centre stage and was undoubtedly the star of the show. She was genuinely fantastic and just like watching a little ray of sunshine.

Supporting her, Freya McMahon, as Penny Pingleton, also shone so brightly as the pair brightened up my evening from the second the curtain went up.

And having loved watching Kevin Clifton last week star in Chicago it was great to see the talent runs strong in that family with his sister and fellow Strictly star Joanne excelling in her role as Velma von Tussle.

Neil Hurst, as Edna Turnblad, and Dermot Canavan, as husband Wilbur, were also the perfect comedy duo.

The script and score are such that it is hard for anyone not to watch and not feel positively lifted by the end, and the band and cast did everything in their power to deliver the positivity it deserved.

The show is on until Saturday and you can buy tickets here.

