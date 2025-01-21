North-east coastal communities braced for flooding as Storm Éowyn prepares to hit northern Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North-east coastal communities braced for flooding as Storm Éowyn prepares to hit northern Scotland

Met Office forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning for wind on Friday.

By Michelle Henderson
A large wave hits Stonehaven Harbour.
Large waves are to hit coastal communities including Stonehaven on Friday and Saturday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Large waves are to sweep north-east coastal communities off their feet on Friday as Storm Éowyn and its gusts of up to 90mph brings large waves sweeping in.

Met Office forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning for wind affecting the whole of Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands and Islands.

The 24-hour warning will come into effect from midnight on Friday and remain in force until 23.59pm on Saturday.

Residents in coastal communities such as Aberdeen, Stonehaven, Peterhead and Fraserburgh, are braced to see the worst of the conditions, with breaking waves predicted to “sweep you off your feet”.

Inland communities will also feel the effects of the storm, with gale-force winds exceeding 70mph forecast to hit on Friday.

Forecasters warn of “injuries and danger to life” due to flying debris as commuters are warned of delays to rail, road, air and ferry services.

There is also the risk of widespread power cuts.

Storm Éowyn brings wind warning but it’s path is uncertain

In a statement, the Met Office admits the storm’s trajectory is uncertain and that the public should remain vigilant.

A spokesperson said: “Storm Éowyn is expected to pass close to or across the northwest of the UK on Friday before clearing to the northeast on Saturday.

“While there is some uncertainty in the track of Éowyn, a spell of very strong winds is likely, initially southeasterly before turning westerly.

“There will be peak gusts of 50-60 mph inland, 60-70 mph around some coasts and hills and perhaps up to 80 mph in exposed parts of western Scotland.

“The wind strength will gradually ease across southern areas later on Friday.”

A map of the UK shows the whole of Scotland will be covered by yellow weather warnings.
Storm Éowyn will batter Scotland on Friday. Image: Met Office.

The Isle of Skye will be among the worst affected with gusts of 90mph forecast to hit Portree on Friday afternoon.

Elsewhere, 84mph winds will batter Ullapool and Inverness is predicted to endure speeds of 75mph.

In the north-east, Aberdeen and Lossiemouth will face winds of up to 74mph.

Neighbouring coastal communities will be hit by similar conditions.

Individuals along the coast are being advised to take care when walking near cliffs and keep dogs on a lead.

The storm was initially predicted to hit the west coast on Friday, but this warning was swiftly expanded to cover the whole of Northern Scotland.

Widespread disruption expected

The Met Office is warning some buildings could become damaged.

And there is the risk of widespread power cuts for homes and businesses due to faults in overhead lines.

Mobile phone coverage also likely to be disrupted.

Road, rail, air and ferry services are likely to be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

Some roads and bridges may close.

