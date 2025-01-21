North-east coastal communities braced for flooding as Storm Éowyn prepares to hit northern Scotland

Large waves are to sweep north-east coastal communities off their feet on Friday as Storm Éowyn and its gusts of up to 90mph brings large waves sweeping in.

Met Office forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning for wind affecting the whole of Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands and Islands.

The 24-hour warning will come into effect from midnight on Friday and remain in force until 23.59pm on Saturday.

Residents in coastal communities such as Aberdeen, Stonehaven, Peterhead and Fraserburgh, are braced to see the worst of the conditions, with breaking waves predicted to “sweep you off your feet”.

Inland communities will also feel the effects of the storm, with gale-force winds exceeding 70mph forecast to hit on Friday.

Forecasters warn of “injuries and danger to life” due to flying debris as commuters are warned of delays to rail, road, air and ferry services.

There is also the risk of widespread power cuts.

Storm Éowyn brings wind warning but it’s path is uncertain

In a statement, the Met Office admits the storm’s trajectory is uncertain and that the public should remain vigilant.

A spokesperson said: “Storm Éowyn is expected to pass close to or across the northwest of the UK on Friday before clearing to the northeast on Saturday.

“While there is some uncertainty in the track of Éowyn, a spell of very strong winds is likely, initially southeasterly before turning westerly.

“There will be peak gusts of 50-60 mph inland, 60-70 mph around some coasts and hills and perhaps up to 80 mph in exposed parts of western Scotland.

“The wind strength will gradually ease across southern areas later on Friday.”

The Isle of Skye will be among the worst affected with gusts of 90mph forecast to hit Portree on Friday afternoon.

Elsewhere, 84mph winds will batter Ullapool and Inverness is predicted to endure speeds of 75mph.

In the north-east, Aberdeen and Lossiemouth will face winds of up to 74mph.

Neighbouring coastal communities will be hit by similar conditions.

Individuals along the coast are being advised to take care when walking near cliffs and keep dogs on a lead.

The storm was initially predicted to hit the west coast on Friday, but this warning was swiftly expanded to cover the whole of Northern Scotland.

Widespread disruption expected

The Met Office is warning some buildings could become damaged.

And there is the risk of widespread power cuts for homes and businesses due to faults in overhead lines.

Mobile phone coverage also likely to be disrupted.

Road, rail, air and ferry services are likely to be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

Some roads and bridges may close.