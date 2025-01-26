Review: Lion King, ET and even Kung Fu Panda tunes brought to life by Bon-Accord Silver Band’s movies magic

What’s the first thing you think of when I mention Indiana Jones to you?

For many, it’s the rollicking soundtrack that accompanies the action-daft archaeologist on his globe-trotting adventures.

Similarly, what would Harry Potter be without that famous score twinkling into life and inviting us into the boy wizard’s world of wonder?

Would the life-like dinosaurs of Jurassic Park inspire such awe without that swelling orchestral score?

When you think about it, conductors like John Williams and Hans Zimmer do so much to make our cinema trips memorable.

And the legendary musicians had their most famous tunes brought to life in a unique manner in Aberdeen today…

At the Tivoli Theatre, the city’s own Bon-Accord Silver Band brought a touch of Hollywood to Guild Street as they celebrated some much-loved music from the movies.

What movies did Bon-Accord Silver Band pay homage to?

The show began with one of the most familiar opening notes of all time, as The Circle of Life from The Lion King was given the brass band treatment.

This was followed by the heart-pounding score from the Disney classic’s tragic stampede scene, and the poignant music from Simba’s later meeting with a celestial Mufasa.

My friend didn’t expect to be wiping tears from her cheeks barely 10 minutes into a brass band concert…

After regaining her composure, she admitted this part of The Lion King “always gets her”, and suggested it was “cheeky” for the band to play it so early into the show.

There was a swift change of pace with the creeping tension of Zimmer’s Da Vinci Code score, and then the swashbuckling Pirates of the Caribbean theme.

This was the group’s third performance at The Tivoli, and there was a homely, welcoming atmosphere in the air.

Many were regular attendees, and plenty of friends and family turned out to see their loved ones on stage.

When conductor Richard Kidd emerged after intermission wearing a snazzy silver suit jacket, he was greeted with an impressed-sounding “ooohhh”.

‘They thought I had lost my marbles’

In among the classics like Harry Potter, Jurassic Park and Star Wars, there was one unexpected gem.

Richard admitted he was worried the band might think he had “completely lost his marbles” when he suggest they learn the score to Kung Fu Panda.

Well, technically, as he would explain, it’s Kung Fu Panda 2.

The upbeat tune had plenty tapping their toes though, and may even have attracted some potential members for the youth band he is keen to set up.

And the show drew to a rousing conclusion with two of Williams’ most renowned pieces.

After the cymbal-crashing, rousing finale to the ET theme, the band soared into the Star Wars score – featuring some impressive individual performances during the Cantina Bar section.

So what did I think of the Bon-Accord Silver Band’s movies show?

The band, which this year marks its 63rd anniversary, has become an Aberdeen institution and the traditional theatre was packed with fans who knew they were in for a treat.

I must admit this was my first time seeing the Bon-Accord Silver Band in action, but this movies show made me a convert.

Conductor Richard was a charming, funny and self-deprecating host while his band of amateur musicians gave a professional, polished and poised performance.

I’d struggle to think of a better way to spend a chilly Sunday afternoon.

I left with a big smile, and a long list of classic films I really do feel like rewatching!

