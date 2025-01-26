A82 closed after two-vehicle crash south of Inverness

The A82 is closed in both directions following a two-vehicle crash south of Inverness.

The collision occurred on the Inverness to Fort William Road shortly after 7pm this evening.

Emergency crews are attending the scene, around five miles southwest of the Highland Capital.

The severity of any injuries is currently unknown.

Police have closed the route between Dunain Straight and Abriachan.

In a statement, released by Police Scotland tonight, drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The statement reads: “The A82, between Dunain Straight and Abriachan, is closed following a two-vehicle crash. Emergency services are in attendance. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

