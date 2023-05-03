Coronation weather: Will it be ‘reigning’ for King Charles and Queen Camilla this weekend?

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

King Charles III has waited a lifetime for his day in the sun – but what will the weather be like on his, and Queen Camilla’s coronation day?

The coronation takes place on Saturday at 11am, with people from the UK and around the globe, expected to tune in on TV to capture moment a new king takes to the throne.

The south of England is likely to be 19C, and the north of Scotland will also see high temperatures.

With events taking place across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands, Moray, the islands and Argyll – we’re taking a look at the weekend’s weather and how it might be where you are.

Here is a list of the events in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, and in Moray and the Highlands and islands.

Coronation weather

Met Office deputy chief forecaster, Steven Keates, said: “On Saturday we will see showers developing from late morning in some central, eastern and northern areas, but also with some sunny spells through the day.

“At this stage it looks like London could avoid the showers in the morning before some develop through the afternoon.

“Heavier rain is expected to move into the southwest of the UK and heavy showers are likely for parts of Northern Ireland.

“Winds will remain light away from the far north where gusty winds will begin to ease.

“Highs of 20°C are possible in London in any sunshine, with mid to high teens possible elsewhere.”

Will the weather affect your plans during the #CoronationWeekend? 🌧️ Showers, thunderstorms and longer spells of rain may affect many areas of the country at times, so keep checking back for updates to the forecast as we move through this week. Here's the latest 👇 pic.twitter.com/ikQRTrsuub — Met Office (@metoffice) May 2, 2023

With celebrations continuing through the Bank Holiday, Sunday will see areas of rain breaking up into heavy, possibly thundery showers for many parts of England and Wales.

The driest and brightest weather looks set for parts of northern Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Monday is more uncertain at this stage, with the current outlook likely to remain unsettled before higher pressure starts to become more dominant by the middle of the week bringing a more settled spell.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Rather unsettled with showers or longer periods of rain, Southeast winds keeping eastern areas cooler.

Friday will rain with temperatures barely getting above 9C, with 11C expected for the coronation on Saturday. The temperatures are unlikely to get above 11C until after Tuesday with cloudy weather throughout.

King Charles’ home at Balmoral will fare much better with a high of 15C over Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Elgin and Moray

Rather unsettled with showers or longer periods of rain. Southeast winds keeping eastern areas cooler.

A high of 11C on Friday, rising to 16C on Sunday and remaining cloudy on Saturday and Sunday with a high of 15C.

Inverness and Highlands

Unsettled, showers or longer periods of rain. However, seeing the best of Scotland’s temperatures with afternoon highs above averages for many, save for cooler east coast under influence of southeast winds.

Friday will see a high of 13C, while Saturday will rise to 16C which is likely to last until at least Tuesday.

Argyll

Unsettled with showers or longer periods of rain, potentially heavy at times, particularly on Friday and Sunday afternoons. Mostly light winds.

A high of 14C on Friday, rising to a cloudy and rainy 16C on Saturday, a mixed picture on Sunday with a high of 15C that will carry into Monday.

Orkney and Shetland

Unsettled with showers or longer periods of rain. Southeast winds persisting perhaps touching gale force for Friday.

Friday should see a high of 9C, Saturday will be similar picture with Sunday and Monday faring slightly better with 10C.

Western Isles

Unsettled, showers or longer periods of rain. However, seeing best of Scotland’s temperatures with afternoon highs above averages for many, save for cooler east coast under influence of southeast winds.

Friday will see a high of 13C, with a mixture of clouds and rain on Saturday and Sunday with a high of 14C, dipping slightly to 13C on Bank Holiday Monday.