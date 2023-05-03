Coronation weather: Will it be ‘reigning’ for King Charles and Queen Camilla this weekend?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Culture

Coronation weather: Will it be ‘reigning’ for King Charles and Queen Camilla this weekend?

Will the sun shine on celebrations for the coronation on Saturday?

By Louise Glen
King Charles and his coronation emblem collaged with an image of people eating at an outdoor celebration.
The King's Coronation weekend will be warmest in the Highlands. Image: DC Thomson.

King Charles III has waited a lifetime for his day in the sun – but what will the weather be like on his, and Queen Camilla’s coronation day?

The coronation takes place on Saturday at 11am, with people from the UK and around the globe, expected to tune in on TV to capture moment a new king takes to the throne.

The south of England is likely to be 19C, and the north of Scotland will also see high temperatures.

With events taking place across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands, Moray, the islands and Argyll – we’re taking a look at the weekend’s weather and how it might be where you are.

Here is a list of the events in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, and in Moray and the Highlands and islands.

Coronation weather

Met Office deputy chief forecaster, Steven Keates, said: “On Saturday we will see showers developing from late morning in some central, eastern and northern areas, but also with some sunny spells through the day.

“At this stage it looks like London could avoid the showers in the morning before some develop through the afternoon.

“Heavier rain is expected to move into the southwest of the UK and heavy showers are likely for parts of Northern Ireland.

“Winds will remain light away from the far north where gusty winds will begin to ease.

“Highs of 20°C are possible in London in any sunshine, with mid to high teens possible elsewhere.”

With celebrations continuing through the Bank Holiday, Sunday will see areas of rain breaking up into heavy, possibly thundery showers for many parts of England and Wales.

The driest and brightest weather looks set for parts of northern Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Monday is more uncertain at this stage, with the current outlook likely to remain unsettled before higher pressure starts to become more dominant by the middle of the week bringing a more settled spell.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Rather unsettled with showers or longer periods of rain, Southeast winds keeping eastern areas cooler.

Friday will rain with temperatures barely getting above 9C, with 11C expected for the coronation on Saturday. The temperatures are unlikely to get above 11C until after Tuesday with cloudy weather throughout.

Balmoral
Balmoral Castle has become a haven for the Royal Family. Image: Shutterstock

King Charles’ home at Balmoral will fare much better with a high of 15C over Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Elgin and Moray

Rather unsettled with showers or longer periods of rain. Southeast winds keeping eastern areas cooler.

A high of 11C on Friday, rising to 16C on Sunday and remaining cloudy on Saturday and Sunday with a high of 15C.

Inverness and Highlands

Unsettled, showers or longer periods of rain. However, seeing the best of Scotland’s temperatures with afternoon highs above averages for many, save for cooler east coast under influence of southeast winds.

Friday will see a high of 13C, while Saturday will rise to 16C which is likely to last until at least Tuesday.

Argyll

Unsettled with showers or longer periods of rain, potentially heavy at times, particularly on Friday and Sunday afternoons. Mostly light winds.

A high of 14C on Friday, rising to a cloudy and rainy 16C on Saturday, a mixed picture on Sunday with a high of 15C that will carry into Monday.

Orkney and Shetland

Unsettled with showers or longer periods of rain. Southeast winds persisting perhaps touching gale force for Friday.

Friday should see a high of 9C, Saturday will be  similar picture with Sunday and Monday faring slightly better with 10C.

Western Isles

Unsettled, showers or longer periods of rain. However, seeing best of Scotland’s temperatures with afternoon highs above averages for many, save for cooler east coast under influence of southeast winds.

Friday will see a high of 13C, with a mixture of clouds and rain on Saturday and Sunday with a high of 14C, dipping slightly to 13C on Bank Holiday Monday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close
2
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Row over bus access to Aberdeen bus station Picture shows; FlixBus managing director Andreas Schorling. don't know. Supplied by Media House International Date; Unknown
Bus battle leaves budget operator out on the streets in Aberdeen
2
3
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
4
Work has started on the demolition of the community centre in Aberdeen's Leadside Road.
End of an eyesore: Derelict Aberdeen community centre finally demolished… 25 YEARS after its…
5
Luis 'Duk' Lopes of Aberdeen celebrates his second goal against Hearts a few weeks ago. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen chief Alan Burrows says ‘we’ll fight to keep star players’, and reveals club…
6
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Five people have been arrested and convicted for their part in drugs offences and organised crime in Aberdeen. In 2020, officers from North East Division?s Organised Crime Unit launched Operation Dismantle, targeting a criminal group involved in county lines and organised crime. Over a six-month period, between February and July 2020, officers pieced together evidence of a county line supply of crack cocaine and heroin from London to Aberdeen, at addresses predominantly throughout Aberdeen City Centre and Rosemount Picture shows; From left: Gavion Smith and Zamar Green. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen organised crime group dismantled by anti-drugs operation
7
This gorgeous granite home is on the market in Aberdeen's Stanley Street. Photos supplied by Raeburn, Christie, Clark & Wallace.
Superb six bedroom granite townhouse on the market for £460,000 in Aberdeen’s west end
8
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Missing Aberdeenshire woman with pink hair found safe and well
9
Rosehill Roundabout closed for 12 nights. Image: Google Maps.
Disruption expected as Aberdeen roundabout closes for overnight resurfacing
10
Kirkhill School Nursery is located in the grounds of Kirkhill Primary School, pictured above, in Kincorth. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen nursery told to make improvements after children return home ‘feeling hungry’

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]