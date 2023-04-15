Coronation Celebrations: Events in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

With just weeks to go until the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla, preparations are under way for celebrations up and down the country.

While the main events will be taking place in London over the May 6 weekend, residents from across the UK are being encouraged to hold their own celebrations.

Thousands are expected to gather at their local parks, gardens and on streets to toast the new King.

The festivities will be spread out over the bank holiday weekend and include Coronation Big Lunches and community volunteering projects for The Big Help Out.

We have compiled a list below of the events taking place across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire for the coronation between May 5 and May 8.

Coronation Events in Aberdeen

Sunday, May 7

King’s Coronation Family Celebration at Duthie Park – bring your own picnic and family activities from 11.30am-2.30pm

Coronation Events in Aberdeenshire

Friday, May 5

Music concert at Old Royal Station, Ballater – 7pm

Classic Car Show at Garioch Heritage Centre, Inverurie – 7pm

Saturday, May 6

Streaming of coronation ceremony at Albert Hall, Ballater

Ballater & District Pipe Band’s salute to the coronation, The Green – 6.30pm

Streaming of coronation ceremony and group lunch at Banchory Christian Fellowship – 10am-3pm

Huntly Spring Festival – farmers’ market, craft fair and entertainment from 11.30am

Variety Coronation Concert at Inverurie Town Hall – 7.30pm

Streaming of coronation ceremony at Forglen Hall, Turriff

Sunday, May 7

Coronation Fun Day at MacRobert Park, Aberchirder – 12pm-4pm

Coronation Big Lunch on The Green, Ballater – bring your own picnic and family activities from 1pm-6pm

Windsor Castle Concert streamed at Albert Hall, Ballater

Banff Castle Coronation Festival – food, live music and entertainers from 1pm-4.30pm

Big Lunch at Corgarff Hall – 12pm

Coronation Coffee Morning at Edzell Woods – 11am-1pm

Inverurie Street Party in the town centre – 12pm-6pm

Tea Dance at Inverurie Town Hall – 2pm-5pm

Coronation Street Party in Kintore Square – music, food and entertainment from 11am-5pm

Picnic in the Park for King’s Coronation at Laurencekirk Memorial Park – 12pm-4pm

Coronation Big Community Picnic in Lumsden Square – combined with Mary Fair 2023 from 12pm-4pm

Dances through the Decades by the Portsoy Royal Scottish Country Dance Society at Portsoy Church Centre

The Portsoy Thrift Shop and Portsoy 75 Club’s afternoon tea at the Church Centre, Town Hall and Scout Hut

Monday, May 8

Great Stonehaven Spring Clean 2023 for The Big Help Out

The Big Help Out in Ballater

