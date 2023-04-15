Coronation Celebrations: Events in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Coronation Celebrations: Events in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Check out our list to find a coronation event near you.

By Ellie Milne
King Charles and his coronation emblem collaged with an image of people laughing in deck chairs at an outdoor celebration
The King's Coronation weekend will offer a chance for communities to come together in celebration. Image: DC Thomson.

With just weeks to go until the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla, preparations are under way for celebrations up and down the country.

While the main events will be taking place in London over the May 6 weekend, residents from across the UK are being encouraged to hold their own celebrations.

Thousands are expected to gather at their local parks, gardens and on streets to toast the new King.

The festivities will be spread out over the bank holiday weekend and include Coronation Big Lunches and community volunteering projects for The Big Help Out.

We have compiled a list below of the events taking place across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire for the coronation between May 5 and May 8.

If you know an event we’re missing, please e-mail livenews@ajl.co.uk

 

Aberdeen's Jubilee Family Picnic event at Duthie Park last summer.
Aberdeen’s Jubilee Family Picnic was held at Duthie Park last summer. The park is set to host another royal celebration over the coronation weekend. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Coronation Events in Aberdeen

Sunday, May 7 

Coronation Events in Aberdeenshire

Friday, May 5

  • Music concert at Old Royal Station, Ballater – 7pm
  • Classic Car Show at Garioch Heritage Centre, Inverurie – 7pm

Saturday, May 6

  • Streaming of coronation ceremony at Albert Hall, Ballater
  • Ballater & District Pipe Band’s salute to the coronation, The Green – 6.30pm
  • Streaming of coronation ceremony and group lunch at Banchory Christian Fellowship – 10am-3pm
  • Huntly Spring Festival – farmers’ market, craft fair and entertainment from 11.30am
  • Variety Coronation Concert at Inverurie Town Hall – 7.30pm
  • Streaming of coronation ceremony at Forglen Hall, Turriff
Ballater residents Pat Crawford and Sheila Macfarlane at the Big Jubilee Lunch on the Green last summer.
The Ballater community always embraces a royal event. Pictured are village residents Pat Crawford and Sheila Macfarlane at the Big Jubilee Lunch on the Green last summer. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Sunday, May 7

  • Coronation Fun Day at MacRobert Park, Aberchirder – 12pm-4pm
  • Coronation Big Lunch on The Green, Ballater – bring your own picnic and family activities from 1pm-6pm
  • Windsor Castle Concert streamed at Albert Hall, Ballater
  • Banff Castle Coronation Festival – food, live music and entertainers from 1pm-4.30pm
  • Big Lunch at Corgarff Hall – 12pm
  • Coronation Coffee Morning at Edzell Woods – 11am-1pm
  • Inverurie Street Party in the town centre – 12pm-6pm
People beaming at a busy royal celebration held for the Jubilee in Johnshaven last summer.
A number of royal celebrations, like this one held for the Jubilee in Johnshaven last summer, are being held across the region at the start of May to mark the coronation of King Charles. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
  • Tea Dance at Inverurie Town Hall – 2pm-5pm
  • Coronation Street Party in Kintore Square – music, food and entertainment from 11am-5pm
  • Picnic in the Park for King’s Coronation at Laurencekirk Memorial Park – 12pm-4pm
  • Coronation Big Community Picnic in Lumsden Square – combined with Mary Fair 2023 from 12pm-4pm
  • Dances through the Decades by the Portsoy Royal Scottish Country Dance Society at Portsoy Church Centre
  • The Portsoy Thrift Shop and Portsoy 75 Club’s afternoon tea at the Church Centre, Town Hall and Scout Hut
King Charles talking to Aberdeenshire residents during a visit to Aboyne in January.
King Charles talking to Aberdeenshire residents during a visit to Aboyne in January. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Monday, May 8 

  • Great Stonehaven Spring Clean 2023 for The Big Help Out
  • The Big Help Out in Ballater

Living in the Highlands, Moray or the islands? See what events are taking place in your area.

Coronation Celebrations: Events in Moray, the Highlands and islands

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Caird Road.
Police called to reports of disturbance in Kemnay
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Trolley 'thrown from three story car park' narrowly misses Union Square shopper - male youth charged Picture shows; Union Square, showing exterior where TK Maxx and Marks & Spencer can be seen below multi-storey car park. Union Square, Aberdeen. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Trolley 'thrown' from three-storey car park almost hit Union Square shopper
Gordon Mitchell wants to make men aware of the signs of prostate cancer. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Talking about devastating cancer diagnosis part of healing process for Brave model
Andrew MacDonald. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Racist threatened to break shop worker's jaw then pushed over lollipop display
Aberdeen City Council chiefs have ruled out funding the development of a cable car linking the city centre to the beach. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DC Thomson
'We wish them well': Council chiefs rule out public cash for Aberdeen cable car…
3
Faith Robertson, left, has criticised the level of care for her father Robert, who had a fatal heart attack in November at a Bon Accord Care housing complex. Image: DCT Media
Bon Accord Care admits staff 'panicked' instead of phoning ambulance for 80-year-old heart-attack victim
Plans for a cable car from Aberdeen beach to the Castlegate could include a station on the Justice Port roundabout at the top of the Beach Boulevard. Image: Skyline/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen cable car: Everything we know about the plans so far
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0042140 Story by Karla Sinclair Burghmuir Circle, Inverurie Story on JP's Kitchen. They have just bought a new bigger food trailer after outgrowing their old one after just 3 months of being in business. Pictured is John Paul with a Mac and Cheese Burger. Wednesday 12th April 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
JP's Kitchen in Inverurie forced to expand just 3 months after business' launch
Eddie Thomson's connection to Friends of Anchor stretches back two decades. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Brave model prepares to step onto Friends of Anchor catwalk after own cancer battle…
There are less than 500 Capercaille left in the UK. Image: Police Scotland
Extra police patrols to protect Capercaillie mating in Cairngorms

Most Read

1
The High Court in Glasgow
Offshore worker found with £550,000 of drugs after home raided
2
A835 Inverness to Ullapool road.
65-year-old motorcyclist killed following two-vehicle crash on the A835 near Garve
3
Kelly Anne Booth leaving court. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Woman who went on £3,000 shoplifting spree across north-east is jailed
4
Caird Road.
Police called to reports of disturbance in Kemnay
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Trolley 'thrown from three story car park' narrowly misses Union Square shopper - male youth charged Picture shows; Union Square, showing exterior where TK Maxx and Marks & Spencer can be seen below multi-storey car park. Union Square, Aberdeen. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Trolley ‘thrown’ from three-storey car park almost hit Union Square shopper
6
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0042140 Story by Karla Sinclair Burghmuir Circle, Inverurie Story on JP's Kitchen. They have just bought a new bigger food trailer after outgrowing their old one after just 3 months of being in business. Pictured is John Paul with a Mac and Cheese Burger. Wednesday 12th April 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
JP’s Kitchen in Inverurie forced to expand just 3 months after business’ launch
7
David Spencer from Skyline CableWays hopes to build a cable car in Aberdeen to help connect the beach to the city. Image: DCT design/ David Spencer
Exclusive: Firm eyes Aberdeen with plans to ‘make millions’ by building city cable car
5
8
Corran ferry
British military could be called in to rescue stranded Highland communities amid ferry crisis
9
Plans for a cable car from Aberdeen beach to the Castlegate could include a station on the Justice Port roundabout at the top of the Beach Boulevard. Image: Skyline/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen cable car: Everything we know about the plans so far
10
Stoycho Marinov admitted biting a female police officer and refusing a breath test on two occasions. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson/Facebook.
Drink-driver bit police officer then refused to be breathalysed

More from Press and Journal

The lorry came off the A837 near Oykel Bridge at around 5pm.Image: Google Street View.
Highland road blocked following lorry crash near Oykel Bridge
Billy Mckay's penalty drew Inverness level before they went on to win 2-1 at Cove Rangers. Images: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Caley Thistle thrilled by comeback victory, while Cove Rangers rue defensive frailties
Cammy Harper nets Caley Thistle's winner against Cove Rangers. Images: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Cove Rangers 1-2 Caley Thistle - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Thomas Curran from Alloa is believed to have driven to Fort William. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Clackmannanshire man believed to have travelled to Fort William
Action photos from Buckie Thistle v Formartine United in the Breedon Highland League at Victoria Park on April 15 2023. Pictures by Jasperimage 15 April 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Formartine United FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Formartine Paul Campbell and Buckie Jack Murray CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Buckie net 90th minute winner to beat Formartine and stay four points clear at…
Forfar Mart is to close following reduced livestock numbers.
Closure of Forfar Mart should come as a warning to the government
Abbie, Harry, Helen and Murray Brown from Auchmaliddie Mains. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Buchan farming family to host memorial event
The overall sheep champion shown by Archie Knox from Haddo, Fyvie. Image: Jasperimage
Keith Show judges announced as event moves to weekend format
Courier News - Dundee - Andrew Farrell story - CR00***** - lambs for possible Easter pic. Picture shows; lambs in fields near Kilry, 10th April 2020, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Lambing season well underway across the country
Ben Lowe farms near Ellon. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Ben Lowe: Living teenage dream as a farmer

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]