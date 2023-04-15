Coronation Celebrations: Events in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

With just weeks to go until the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla, preparations are under way for celebrations up and down the country.
While the main events will be taking place in London over the May 6 weekend, residents from across the UK are being encouraged to hold their own celebrations.
Thousands are expected to gather at their local parks, gardens and on streets to toast the new King.
The festivities will be spread out over the bank holiday weekend and include Coronation Big Lunches and community volunteering projects for The Big Help Out.
We have compiled a list below of the events taking place across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire for the coronation between May 5 and May 8.
Coronation Events in Aberdeen
Sunday, May 7
- King’s Coronation Family Celebration at Duthie Park – bring your own picnic and family activities from 11.30am-2.30pm
Coronation Events in Aberdeenshire
Friday, May 5
- Music concert at Old Royal Station, Ballater – 7pm
- Classic Car Show at Garioch Heritage Centre, Inverurie – 7pm
Saturday, May 6
- Streaming of coronation ceremony at Albert Hall, Ballater
- Ballater & District Pipe Band’s salute to the coronation, The Green – 6.30pm
- Streaming of coronation ceremony and group lunch at Banchory Christian Fellowship – 10am-3pm
- Huntly Spring Festival – farmers’ market, craft fair and entertainment from 11.30am
- Variety Coronation Concert at Inverurie Town Hall – 7.30pm
- Streaming of coronation ceremony at Forglen Hall, Turriff
Sunday, May 7
- Coronation Fun Day at MacRobert Park, Aberchirder – 12pm-4pm
- Coronation Big Lunch on The Green, Ballater – bring your own picnic and family activities from 1pm-6pm
- Windsor Castle Concert streamed at Albert Hall, Ballater
- Banff Castle Coronation Festival – food, live music and entertainers from 1pm-4.30pm
- Big Lunch at Corgarff Hall – 12pm
- Coronation Coffee Morning at Edzell Woods – 11am-1pm
- Inverurie Street Party in the town centre – 12pm-6pm
- Tea Dance at Inverurie Town Hall – 2pm-5pm
- Coronation Street Party in Kintore Square – music, food and entertainment from 11am-5pm
- Picnic in the Park for King’s Coronation at Laurencekirk Memorial Park – 12pm-4pm
- Coronation Big Community Picnic in Lumsden Square – combined with Mary Fair 2023 from 12pm-4pm
- Dances through the Decades by the Portsoy Royal Scottish Country Dance Society at Portsoy Church Centre
- The Portsoy Thrift Shop and Portsoy 75 Club’s afternoon tea at the Church Centre, Town Hall and Scout Hut
Monday, May 8
- Great Stonehaven Spring Clean 2023 for The Big Help Out
- The Big Help Out in Ballater
