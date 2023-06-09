‘Lost’ painting by Aberdeen artist sells for nearly £120,000 at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Lost’ painting by Aberdeen artist sells for nearly £120,000 at auction

Robert Brough's career was cut short by tragedy in 1905 so artwork from him rarely goes on sale.

By David Mackay
Image of portrait Sweet Violets, showing side-on portrait of woman sitting down wearing a flowing hat.
Sweet Violets was painted in Robert Brough's Union Street studio in Aberdeen. Image: Lyon & Turnbull

A “lost” painting by an Aberdeen artist who died in a train disaster has sold for nearly £120,000 at auction.

Robert Brough, born in 1872, showed artistic talent from a young age and went on to be one of the most prolific artists of his time.

However, his career was cut short at 32 when he died in a train accident in Yorkshire while travelling to London in a sleeper train.

Six people died in the tragedy. Brough was trapped in his cabin and was taken to hospital but died two days later from his injuries.

Sweet Violets was ‘masterpiece’ of era

Now one of his paintings, Sweet Violets, has sold for £118,950 at an auction in Edinburgh.

The artwork was one of the most sought-after pieces in the Scottish Paintings and Sculpture summer sale by Lyon and Turnbull, which sold for more than £1.6 million combined.

Portrait of Robert Brough with elbow leaning on something next to a cat while holding a cigarette.
Robert Brough was one of the most acclaimed artists of his time. Image: Image: Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museums

Sweet Violets, which is a portrait of society beauty Barbara Staples in his Union Street studio, was the pinnacle of Brough’s short career and is considered to be one of his masterpieces.

It was bought by Alexander Ogsten of Ardoe House, who refused many offers to buy it.

Brough’s artwork ‘lost’ for decades

Despite several attempts from the Staples family to buy it, they were only able to purchase it in 1960 following a Munich exhibition.

It became a treasured family heirloom and remained private for many decades, which led to concerns that it had been lost.

An article in Country Life magazine in the 1990s searching for the missing painting prompted the family to come forward.

Shadowy portrait painting of Robert Brough looking at artist.
Robert Brough, when he was 17. Image: Image: Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museums

It was displayed at Aberdeen Art Gallery in 1995 as part of an exhibition dedicated to Brough and was thereafter bought by the most recent seller.

Brough’s legacy continues in Aberdeen at Gray’s School of Art, where he studied himself, in the form of the Robert Brough Memorial Scholarship to help young artists travel to enhance their work.

