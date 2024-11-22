Art gallery’s little treat for your eyes…and wallet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Entertainment Culture

Art gallery’s little treat for your eyes…and wallet

A unique Aberdeen art exhibition is bringing together around 300 original paintings from many of the country’s leading artists – and you could buy one for as little as £250!

In partnership with The Ballater Gallery
a selection of paintings from the Ballater Gallery small paintings exhibition in Aberdeen
Each piece in the exhibition is a signed original painting by a top artist.

An exciting new art exhibition in Aberdeen is showcasing original paintings from around 40 leading Scottish artists, whose work can sell for tens of thousands of pounds. A gathering of work from this number of top artists is rare in itself, however, what makes this exhibition even more special is that the paintings are available to buy for a fraction of the artists usual price.

You will be able to visit The Ballater Gallery Small Paintings Exhibition 2024-2025 at the gallery’s Aberdeen viewing room on Spa Street, from Saturday November 30 until Thursday December 5.

However, for the first time in the gallery’s history, the artwork is also available to purchase online from Wednesday November 27 at 6pm through until February 2025.

The much-anticipated event offers a unique opportunity to buy artwork at price points not usually associated with the calibre of artists that are taking part. Also, at this time of year, it’s a chance to purchase an original work of art as a Christmas gift for someone special.

Paintings from the Ballater Gallery Small Paintings Exhibition
Each original painting is approximately postcard size.

Signed original paintings by Scotland’s top artists

We spoke to the gallery’s owner, David Reid, to find out more about this exciting event.

David said: “The Ballater Gallery has been open for around six years and this is our first small paintings exhibition. Our stable of artists includes many at the very top of Scottish art, and we know that their paintings can often be unaffordable to many. Most of the artists don’t exhibit elsewhere in the north east and regularly sell out their London and Edinburgh shows.

“This event gives people the opportunity to buy a signed original painting by one of Scotland’s most renowned artists for a price of between £250 and £850.”

This event is not only a first of its kind for the successful gallery, but potentially, a first for Aberdeen and the north-east too.

David told us more about the artists taking part. He said: “We’ll have around 40 artists and there will be in excess of 300 paintings. The artists aren’t local artists, but they are almost all Scottish artists.

“We have Alistair Little, Glen Scouller, Cecilia Cardiff, David Smith, Alison Cowan, Michael Clark – the list goes on and on. The majority of our artists exhibit in London, and this is a really rare opportunity to see their work in Aberdeen. There really is a buzz around about something like this happening in Aberdeen.”

Paintings from the Ballater Gallery Small Paintings Exhibition
Original artwork can be an investment to be enjoyed for generations.

A unique opportunity to buy an original painting

Key to the exhibitions concept is the size of the paintings – just how small is a small painting?

David explained: “The brief to the artists was to paint postcard size, which is five inches by seven inches, but some of the artists have asked if they can paint slightly bigger.

“Artists don’t often paint to this size and it’s a real opportunity to get an original work by artists who may well be a great investment and give so much joy to generations.”

However, it’s not just the size of the paintings that’s helping to keep prices lower than you might expect. David continued: “What’s also important is that all the paintings are unframed.

“By being unframed it allows us to keep the price down and also gives people the opportunity to get the frame they want. Many people have also said that displaying artwork unframed also really appeals.”

David adds: “It’s such a unique event, we’re really excited about this exhibition. I’d encourage people to come in and see the show. Something like this really doesn’t happen very often!”

View the exhibition catalogue online now, paintings will be available to purchase online from Wednesday 27 November.

The exhibition at The Ballater Gallery Viewing Room, 25 Spa Street, Aberdeen, is open from Saturday November 30 until Thursday December 5, 11am to 4pm.

