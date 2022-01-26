Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pellow Talk: Wet Wet Wet singer Marti Pellow to bring new tour to Aberdeen

By Danica Ollerova
January 26, 2022, 2:03 pm Updated: January 27, 2022, 10:58 am
Marti Pellow performing at the Music Hall in November 2021.

Aberdeen fans will once again be able to “party with Marti” when the former Wet Wet Wet singer brings his new tour to the Granite City later this year.

The popular Scottish singer, who played the Music Hall last November, will return to Aberdeen with his new solo show less than a year later, on November 2.

The singing legend celebrated his remarkable career with a headline show in Aberdeen as part of his Greatest Hits tour in 2021, and now he’s looking forward to rocking The Tivoli Theatre with his new, cleverly titled tour: Pellow Talk.

The Tivoli’s marketing director Christina Camillo said: “We are very excited to welcome Marti Pellow from the band Wet Wet Wet to the Tivoli Theatre.

“This will be an intimate evening full of stories and songs and a chance for audiences to get up close and personal with Marti Pellow.”

Marti Pellow has a special bond with Aberdeen

Having regularly travelled to the Granite City for day trips with his family as a child, Marti previously told us that he had a strong emotional bond with Aberdeen.

He said: “I have always felt at home in Aberdeen, as I’ve had so many great times there.

“As a kid I would often leave Glasgow Central Station with my brother and da and travel up to Aberdeen.

“I remember as a wee boy the first time I went to Aberdeen the sun was shining and the city sparkled for me.

“And every time since I have returned it has done that.

“I want to hang out in Aberdeen and shoot the breeze with everyone.”

Marti Pellow is looking forward to returning to Aberdeen.

Marti has headlined Aberdeen as a solo artist, performed in musicals in the city and also headlined the old AECC with Wet Wet Wet in their halcyon, chart-topping prime.

How to book tickets to see Marti Pellow in Aberdeen

If you wish to see him again (or for the first time) this year, make sure to set an alarm, as tickets for Marti Pellow‘s new tour Pellow Talk will go on sale at 10am on Friday January 28.

