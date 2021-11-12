Review: Aberdeen fans delighted to ‘party with Marti’

Hundreds of women (and a few men) brought the house down at Aberdeen’s Music Hall last night as they came to ‘party with Marti’.

I had been due to make my return to the city centre venue for the first time post-Covid restrictions just a few weeks ago.

Myself and two of my best friends had big plans to relive our nostalgic youth while being serenaded by Wet Wet Wet.

But sadly the tour was cancelled at the eleventh hour and we did not get our 80s/90s fix.

So when the opportunity arrived to see the (former) main man Mati Pellow I jumped at the chance and took my friend Ashleigh – who is also his number one fan – with me.

There was a ‘certain type’ of audience

Looking around the venue it was clear he attracted a certain type of audience. Most were women of my mum’s age who had brought their daughters. They had probably been exposed to his music, like myself, from a young age.

But, dressed in their slogan printed t-shirts, they were all visibly excited for the 90s heartthrob to enter the stage so they could ‘party with Marti’.

Piercing screams and roars of applause welcomed the 56-year-old who was kitted out in a zebra print jacket and red leopard print shirt.

His four-piece band, too were also jazzed up to the nines, with sparkly jackets and enormous shades — perhaps still adjusting to onstage lighting following a hiatus in performing during lockdown?

Opening the night with Steam Roller Blues the audience sat calmly; ‘This must be what gigs are like post-Covid,’ I thought to myself.

But when the distinctive first few bars of Love is All Around were played the hall immediately erupted and everyone took to their feet.

I had been slightly apprehensive before going that I wouldn’t know many of the songs. I, wrongly, presumed it would perhaps be an evening that would include more of his recent solo work.

The hits just kept on rolling

But, as the Wet Wet Wet fan that I am, I was not disappointed.

Ashleigh and I had actually witnessed the band play one of their last gigs before he left the band at Edinburgh Castle in 2017, so there was potential we were in for a letdown last night.

However, the hits just kept rolling with Wishing I was Lucky following quickly after.

Sweet Surrender, Angel Eyes, Wishing Well and Temptation all had the audience eating out of the palm of his, slightly cheesy, hands. And they loved it.

Wrapping up the night, Marti opted for a somewhat gentle end to the evening with renditions of classics including Joni Mitchell’s Clouds and Don McLean’s Vincent.

But before sending us on his way the Glaswegian singer and songwriter performed a piece he had written he said was close to his heart.

May the Sun Walk You Home was picked to feature in a documentary about Scottish soldiers returning home from war. A rather fitting end on Armistice Day.

It had been a long time since I had experienced that many people in one room singing and dancing to songs they had known and loved for years and I hope I don’t ever have to wait as long again.

I, for one, am glad I decided to ‘party with Marti’.

