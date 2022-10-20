The Specials legend Neville Staple celebrates enduring legacy of Ghost Town in Aberdeen gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Specials legend Neville Staple celebrates enduring legacy of Ghost Town in Aberdeen gig

By Sean Wallace
October 20, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 20, 2022, 7:18 pm
Neville Staple of The Specials will headline The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen. Photo supplied by James H Soars Media Services.
When The Specials recorded Ghost Town singer Neville Staple never imagined it would remain so concerningly relevant more than 40 years on.

Detailing social collapse and alienation, Ghost Town was released in 1981 amidst an economy in meltdown.

Focusing on urban disaffection there is a cloud of impending doom within the mournful song which topped the charts in summer 1981.

Fast forward more than four decades and it still touches a raw nerve as the nation is gripped by a cost-of-living crisis.

Neville will celebrate the enduring legacy of Ghost Town with a show at The Lemon Tree, Aberdeen, on Friday October 28.

He said: “Ghost Town is still relevant. Nothing has changed. It’s gotten worse, I think.

“That’s just how life is going now. You think it should be getting better but since Covid everything has turned on its head.

“You don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow.”

Unified stance against racism

Neville, aka The Original Rude Boy, has recorded an extended remix of Ghost Town on his band’s latest album From The Specials and Beyond.

Formed in Coventry in 1977, The Specials represented a voice for the dispossessed and alienated.

A multi-cultural, multi-racial band they were a ground-breaking amalgam of ska, punk and mod subcultures.

Ghost Town, the band’s second number one, addressed racial tensions within the UK.

The Specials set up the label 2-Tone which was an assertion of black-and-white unity against racism and the far-right National Front.

The 2-Tone movement helped to transcend and defuse racial tensions

Neville said The Specials and 2-Tone hoped to bring some positive change.

The Specials legend Neville Staple will headline Aberdeen’s The Lemon Tree. Photo supplied by James H Soars Media Services.

He said: “Nightclubs were brilliant but then it started declining.

“You could see clubs and factories being closed, it all slowly going down.

“At the same time, you have to realize that The National Front were also around.

“We knew there was trouble going on.

“There were two types of skinheads. The National Front ones and the good skinheads.

“A lot of people get them mixed up.

“Racism is still here now but not as prevalent as it was then.

“When we formed it was kind of saying we are black and white and have got together in a band and socially.

“Skinheads listened to the music and were dancing. Then they started listening to the words.

“So the bad skinheads, The National Front, started to listen to The Specials and not be racist.”

‘It was surprising when Ghost Town went to number one’

Ghost Town spent three weeks at number one culminating in a Top of The Pops appearance on July 9 1981.

In the dressing room at Top of the Pops following that appearance the band split.

Some members would continue as Special AKA whilst Neville, Terry Hall and Lynval Golding would form Fun Boy Three.

In 2009 with Britain in another recession The Specials, including Neville, would reform to play a sell-out tour.

Neville said: “We didn’t think Ghost Town was going to have such an impact on people.

“When you do music you don’t think you are going to get a number one, you just do it.

“It was surprising when Ghost Town went to number one.

“You don’t write a song thinking we’ll do this because we want to get to the top of the charts.

“We just did the music we wanted. Nowadays many artists want to get to number one.

“We did the music and if people liked it, then they liked it.

“We never begged to be in the charts, we didn’t do music for that.”

Neville Staple will celebrate Ghost Town.Supplied by James H Soars Media Services

Playing all The Specials classics

Neville’s show in Aberdeen will see him perform classics such as A Message To You Rudy, Gangsters, Too Much Too Young and many more.

Joining Neville and his highly-celebrated band will be Buster Shuffle.

Having been deprived of live shows for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic shutdown Neville is loving being back on stage.

 

He said: “I’m getting back in the swing after the Covid lockdown and can’t wait to play.

“You have been doing what you love for ages, being on stage and touring.

“Then all of a sudden that stops.

“When we got back playing live it was quite emotional.”

Working with legend Derrick Morgan

Neville’s extraordinary musical career began with The Coventry Automatics and his Jah Baddis Sound System, before The Specials.

He continues to release music.

Recent album From The Specials and Beyond boasts appearances from legendary foundation deejay Clint Eastwood and ska/rocksteady icon Derrick Morgan.

Neville said: “When we go to Jamaica we visit Derrick who is a very good friend.

“Sugary my wife introduced me to Derrick. She puts on a ska event in Yarmouth twice a year and brings all these legends over.

“That’s how I met Derrick Morgan. I played him on my sound system and it was great to meet him.

“Clint Eastwood I have known for a long time. ”

For more information and tickets for Neville Staple’s gig at the Lemon Tree on Friday October 28 go to aberdeenperformingarts.com

