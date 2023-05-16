From the classroom to the studio: Meet the Inverness musician preparing to launch his debut album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From the classroom to the studio: Meet the Inverness musician preparing to launch his debut album

Teacher Jason McClurg - who discovered his love of music aged just nine - is playing a gig in Inverness this weekend and hopes to make his late father proud.

By Ross Hempseed
Jason McClurg playing the keyboard in the recording studio.
Mr McClurg fondly remembers his dad playing his record player out in the garden shed during his childhood. Image: Jason McClurg.

A young Inverness musician is hoping to make his dad proud as he prepares for his first local gig while working on his debut album.

Jason McClurg’s love of music started at an early age, and he began playing the piano and trumpet when he was just nine.

It became an escape for him as his dad, David, was diagnosed with vascular dementia when he was six.

Jason McClurg as a baby with his Father David.
By the age of six, Jason was assisting his mum in caring for his father who was suffering from vascular dementia. Image: Jason McClurg.

Mr McClurg, who helped his mum care for his dad before his death in 2008, said: “My dad’s memory had gone by the time I had started music lessons just before I was 10, and it was so far advanced he didn’t really know who I was.

“That’s why my third song on the album is called – When You Forgot – and is about when he couldn’t remember who I was, which took a lot of gumption to write.”

Secondary school teacher turned one song into 10

The 25-year-old got his love of music from his dad, who would often be heard playing his record player in the back garden shed.

Although a talented musician throughout high school, Mr McClurg didn’t start singing until 16, which he kept up over the next few years.

As well as a vocalist Jason McClurg also plays the piano and is a talented trumpet player. Image: Jason McClurg.

While he has since made a career as a secondary teacher at Millburn Academy, his love of music never went away.

On a whim he submitted his own song to the 2022 Inverness Music Festival where it was awarded best Original Celtic Composition.

He was told to have the song professionally recorded and so got into the studio and working with composers and producers, turned one song into a 10-song album.

Now he is preparing to debut some of those tracks at a gig The Waterfront in Inverness on Friday.

‘I hope he would be proud of who I’ve become’

Entitled The Hebrides Are Calling, the album mixes traditional Scottish music with pop and folk, a popular direction for today’s young Highland musicians.

Mr McClurg says putting the album together was a positive experience as he was able to be open and candid about his childhood.

He recalled watching a programme about mental health which inspired him to write about his own experience with his dad, which when recorded “felt like a release”.

“Music is my enjoyment, and to be able to do something that I love and to get that fulfilment,” he said.

“I am using all the years of lessons and training for something that I used to keep to myself, but now I feel more confident to share my music with others.”

Mr McClurg has been working on the 10-song album for months to be released this summer. Image: Jason McClurg.

He hopes his dad is proud of the confidence he has built up and has achieved something with his musical talent.

“It’s all very well doing it behind closed doors, but it is another thing to go out there and do it front of other people, I hope he would be proud of who I’ve become.”

Mr McClurg wants to perform more gigs this year to build on his confidence with live performing, saying when he is on stage he is “in the zone”.

Inverness musician, Jason McClurg: ‘Take every chance’

He recently performed a charity gig in February which raised £700 split between Carr Gomm and Raigmore Hospital’s Renal Unit.

He encouraged young artists starting out to “take every chance you get” and while reluctant at first he says its the best decision he has taken.

The album is due to be released this summer and Mr McClurg is gearing up for his first live gig performing songs from the album on May 19 in at The Waterfront in Inverness.

