From the classroom to the studio: Meet the Inverness musician preparing to launch his debut album

A young Inverness musician is hoping to make his dad proud as he prepares for his first local gig while working on his debut album.

Jason McClurg’s love of music started at an early age, and he began playing the piano and trumpet when he was just nine.

It became an escape for him as his dad, David, was diagnosed with vascular dementia when he was six.

Mr McClurg, who helped his mum care for his dad before his death in 2008, said: “My dad’s memory had gone by the time I had started music lessons just before I was 10, and it was so far advanced he didn’t really know who I was.

“That’s why my third song on the album is called – When You Forgot – and is about when he couldn’t remember who I was, which took a lot of gumption to write.”

Secondary school teacher turned one song into 10

The 25-year-old got his love of music from his dad, who would often be heard playing his record player in the back garden shed.

Although a talented musician throughout high school, Mr McClurg didn’t start singing until 16, which he kept up over the next few years.

While he has since made a career as a secondary teacher at Millburn Academy, his love of music never went away.

On a whim he submitted his own song to the 2022 Inverness Music Festival where it was awarded best Original Celtic Composition.

He was told to have the song professionally recorded and so got into the studio and working with composers and producers, turned one song into a 10-song album.

Now he is preparing to debut some of those tracks at a gig The Waterfront in Inverness on Friday.

‘I hope he would be proud of who I’ve become’

Entitled The Hebrides Are Calling, the album mixes traditional Scottish music with pop and folk, a popular direction for today’s young Highland musicians.

Mr McClurg says putting the album together was a positive experience as he was able to be open and candid about his childhood.

He recalled watching a programme about mental health which inspired him to write about his own experience with his dad, which when recorded “felt like a release”.

“Music is my enjoyment, and to be able to do something that I love and to get that fulfilment,” he said.

“I am using all the years of lessons and training for something that I used to keep to myself, but now I feel more confident to share my music with others.”

He hopes his dad is proud of the confidence he has built up and has achieved something with his musical talent.

“It’s all very well doing it behind closed doors, but it is another thing to go out there and do it front of other people, I hope he would be proud of who I’ve become.”

Mr McClurg wants to perform more gigs this year to build on his confidence with live performing, saying when he is on stage he is “in the zone”.

Inverness musician, Jason McClurg: ‘Take every chance’

He recently performed a charity gig in February which raised £700 split between Carr Gomm and Raigmore Hospital’s Renal Unit.

He encouraged young artists starting out to “take every chance you get” and while reluctant at first he says its the best decision he has taken.

The album is due to be released this summer and Mr McClurg is gearing up for his first live gig performing songs from the album on May 19 in at The Waterfront in Inverness.