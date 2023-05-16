Scott Ross aiming for promotion bid after Peterhead return

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scott Ross hopes he can help Peterhead challenge for promotion after returning to the club.

The defender has signed a two-year contract to rejoin Blue Toon after six years with Cove Rangers.

Peterhead finished bottom of League One this season, but under new co-managers Ryan Strachan and Jordon Brown, Ross is hopeful they can push for an immediate return to the third tier.

The 32-year-old, who has won League Two with both Peterhead and Cove in his career, said: “I’m experienced and I know what it takes to win League Two.

“We also managed to push on to the next level at Cove playing in the Championship this season.

“I believe I’ve got a lot to offer to the team in terms of my attributes and performances.

“Hopefully I can put my experience and winning mentality to good use.

“I think myself and Jason Brown could form a good partnership in defence.

“You’ve got to be ambitious – Peterhead are a club that should be challenging for the league.

“I’m sure the managers will have their own opinions, but as a player returning to the club I want us to be pushing to win the league.”

Exciting challenge playing under ‘good friends’

Ross admits getting the opportunity to play under joint-bosses Strachan and Brown was a major factor in his decision to return to the Blue Toon.

He has previously played with them at Aberdeen, Peterhead and Cove, with the duo being appointed as David Robertson’s successors at Balmoor last month.

Ross added: “Ryan and Jordon being co-managers was a big factor.

“Away from football they’re two really good friends of mine and the opportunity to work under them will be something new for me.

“Normally you go to a team and it’s an experienced manager, but this will be a bit different.

“You want to do well for the club, but you want to do well for your friends also.

“I’ve know both of them for a long time, it’s a different challenge for me and one that excites me.”

Success with Cove made leaving a tough call

During his time with Cove, Ross enjoyed plenty of success.

After joining the Aberdeen outfit in 2017, he helped them win League One, League Two, two Breedon Highland League titles, the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup, the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

Having been part of Cove’s rise from the Highland League to the Championship, Ross admits it was difficult to decide to move on.

He said: “In the time I was at Cove. we went from the Highland League to the Championship and it was tough to make the decision to move on.

“It was one I felt was the right decision and there were a few things happened.

“But I loved my time at Cove. When I went there it was a group of guys who were all really good friends and we formed a really good team which brought a lot of success to Cove.”