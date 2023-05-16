Scott Ross aiming for promotion bid after Peterhead return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Ross aiming for promotion bid after Peterhead return

The defender has rejoined the Blue Toon after leaving Cove Rangers.

By Callum Law
Scott Ross, left, pictured during his first spell with Peterhead.
Scott Ross, left, pictured during his first spell with Peterhead.

Scott Ross hopes he can help Peterhead challenge for promotion after returning to the club.

The defender has signed a two-year contract to rejoin Blue Toon after six years with Cove Rangers.

Peterhead finished bottom of League One this season, but under new co-managers Ryan Strachan and Jordon Brown, Ross is hopeful they can push for an immediate return to the third tier.

The 32-year-old, who has won League Two with both Peterhead and Cove in his career, said: “I’m experienced and I know what it takes to win League Two.

“We also managed to push on to the next level at Cove playing in the Championship this season.

“I believe I’ve got a lot to offer to the team in terms of my attributes and performances.

“Hopefully I can put my experience and winning mentality to good use.

“I think myself and Jason Brown could form a good partnership in defence.

“You’ve got to be ambitious – Peterhead are a club that should be challenging for the league.

“I’m sure the managers will have their own opinions, but as a player returning to the club I want us to be pushing to win the league.”

Exciting challenge playing under ‘good friends’

Ross admits getting the opportunity to play under joint-bosses Strachan and Brown was a major factor in his decision to return to the Blue Toon.

He has previously played with them at Aberdeen, Peterhead and Cove, with the duo being appointed as David Robertson’s successors at Balmoor last month.

Ross added: “Ryan and Jordon being co-managers was a big factor.

Peterhead co-managers Jordon Brown, left, and Ryan Strachan.

“Away from football they’re two really good friends of mine and the opportunity to work under them will be something new for me.

“Normally you go to a team and it’s an experienced manager, but this will be a bit different.

“You want to do well for the club, but you want to do well for your friends also.

“I’ve know both of them for a long time, it’s a different challenge for me and one that excites me.”

Success with Cove made leaving a tough call

During his time with Cove, Ross enjoyed plenty of success.

After joining the Aberdeen outfit in 2017, he helped them win League One, League Two, two Breedon Highland League titles, the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup, the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

Having been part of Cove’s rise from the Highland League to the Championship, Ross admits it was difficult to decide to move on.

Cove Rangers defender Scott Ross
Scott Ross enjoyed plenty of success during his time with Cove

He said: “In the time I was at Cove. we went from the Highland League to the Championship and it was tough to make the decision to move on.

“It was one I felt was the right decision and there were a few things happened.

“But I loved my time at Cove. When I went there it was a group of guys who were all really good friends and we formed a really good team which brought a lot of success to Cove.”

