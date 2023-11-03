Why a dream pop artist from Berlin has written a song about Elgin Cathedral

Elgin Cathedral has long inspired locals with its evocative surroundings providing the backdrop to countless photographs.

But now the landmark has provided the unlikely inspiration for a Berlin-based dream pop artist.

Elgin Cathedral is the first single to be released from the debut album of Pink Mario, the stage name of London-born Lazlo Barclay.

He told the Press and Journal about how the ruined 13th Century landmark more than 1,000 miles from his home provided creative inspiration.

‘Elgin Cathedral is my homage to Scotland’

Pink Mario’s Elgin Cathedral features synthetic beats and the story of someone who has fallen asleep in the summer and awoken in winter.

The chorus features the singer evocatively singing “Elgin” slowly with verses about how quiet the town is.

The song is described as evoking the “chilling power of winter” and a “solemn feeling of loneliness” as the singer wanders through cobbled streets in fog.

Historical research about his father’s ancestors led him to photographs of Elgin Cathedral.

And after using the ruins as the inspiration for a song, he now plans to visit to see the ancient landmark for himself.

Mr Barclay said: “My dad is fully Scottish, he grew up in Helensburgh near Glasgow spending summers on the Isle of Arran. His ancestors were from Aberdeen and Glenrinnes.

“I have had a fascination for the Highlands since visiting with my father growing up, and I stumbled upon the ruins of Elgin Cathedral when I was reading up about Highland history. My cousins have since moved to close to Elgin.

“I always wanted to write a song set in the Highlands, where my ancestors hail from. Elgin Cathedral is my homage to them and an attempt to capture the mysteries of winter.”

Who is Pink Mario?

Pink Mario is the performing name for London-born Lazlo Barclay, who began recording in 2020.

The character was conceived to allow Barclay to explore his fascination with the universe. Pink Mario is intended to be a marooned space alien looking for a way to communicate with his home planet.

He has released 18 songs with his debut album M4 out now. His releases have amassed more than one million streams.

Pink Mario’s Elgin Cathedral is available to listen to online on Spotify and Apple Music.