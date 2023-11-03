Why a dream pop artist from Berlin has written a song about Elgin Cathedral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Why a dream pop artist from Berlin has written a song about Elgin Cathedral

Despite being more than 1,000 miles away, the evocative ruins have provided creative inspiration.

David Mackay By David Mackay

Elgin Cathedral has long inspired locals with its evocative surroundings providing the backdrop to countless photographs.

But now the landmark has provided the unlikely inspiration for a Berlin-based dream pop artist.

Elgin Cathedral is the first single to be released from the debut album of Pink Mario, the stage name of London-born Lazlo Barclay.

He told the Press and Journal about how the ruined 13th Century landmark more than 1,000 miles from his home provided creative inspiration.

‘Elgin Cathedral is my homage to Scotland’

Pink Mario’s Elgin Cathedral features synthetic beats and the story of someone who has fallen asleep in the summer and awoken in winter.

The chorus features the singer evocatively singing “Elgin” slowly with verses about how quiet the town is.

The song is described as evoking the “chilling power of winter” and a “solemn feeling of loneliness” as the singer wanders through cobbled streets in fog.

Cartoon drawing of Elgin Cathedral with balloons.
A drawing of Elgin Cathedral accompanies the song.

Historical research about his father’s ancestors led him to photographs of Elgin Cathedral.

And after using the ruins as the inspiration for a song, he now plans to visit to see the ancient landmark for himself.

Mr Barclay said: “My dad is fully Scottish, he grew up in Helensburgh near Glasgow spending summers on the Isle of Arran. His ancestors were from Aberdeen and Glenrinnes.

Elgin Cathedral from across the River Lossie.
The real Elgin Cathedral. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“I have had a fascination for the Highlands since visiting with my father growing up, and I stumbled upon the ruins of Elgin Cathedral when I was reading up about Highland history. My cousins have since moved to close to Elgin.

“I always wanted to write a song set in the Highlands, where my ancestors hail from. Elgin Cathedral is my homage to them and an attempt to capture the mysteries of winter.”

Who is Pink Mario?

Pink Mario wearing backpack looking at camera.
Pink Mario was born in London and now lives in Berlin. Image: Daria Kishchuk

Pink Mario is the performing name for London-born Lazlo Barclay, who began recording in 2020.

The character was conceived to allow Barclay to explore his fascination with the universe. Pink Mario is intended to be a marooned space alien looking for a way to communicate with his home planet.

He has released 18 songs with his debut album M4 out now. His releases have amassed more than one million streams.

Pink Mario’s Elgin Cathedral is available to listen to online on Spotify and Apple Music. 

