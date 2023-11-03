Loch Ness water company hoping to make a splash at China Expo event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Loch Ness water company hoping to make a splash at China Expo event

The firm hopes the international exhibition will help its growth plans.

By John Ross
Kenny Stewart is proud to be flying the flag for the HIghlands in China
Kenny Stewart is proud to be flying the flag for the HIghlands in China

A company selling water from Loch Ness is hoping to advance its ambitious growth plans by rearing its head in China.

Kenny Stewart and Craig Evans, who launched 126 Water for Whisky in April, fly to Shanghai this week to take part in the China International Import Expo (CIIE),

The company is the Highlands’ only representative on a delegation organised by Glasgow Chamber of Commerce. It is part of the international trade partnership with the Scottish Government.

Global trade event

It is a huge opportunity for the venture, being one of the 3,400 exhibitors showcasing to over 394,000 visitors at the global economic and trade event.

In preparation it has printed business cards and information packs in Mandarin.

The Dingwall-based firm has already lined up meetings with potential customers at the expo. The event runs from Nov 5-10 and is being held for the first time in three years.

It hopes the showcase will accelerate plans to expand its base and grow from a current workforce of five to 20-30 in two years.

Kenny Stewart and Craig Evans set up the company in April

Mr Stewart said: “We are really pleased to be part of this event. And we’re really proud to be flying the flag for the north of Scotland.

“We have a fledgling product which is making good headway in the UK with high-end retailers, hotels, restaurants and whisky outlets.

“Our strategy was always to target the international market and we see this as a huge opportunity.

“The Chinese market is massive for whisky. To pair it with a water product from Scotland, they are going to love that.”

Expansion plans in place

The product is already available in the Netherlands, France, Spain and four US states.

A visit to the US is planned next year and talks have been taking place with potential customers in India.

An expansion plan is in place for the Dingwall base in anticipation of future growth.

Mr Stewart added: “We have two expansion plans to extend our current footprint quite easily and also to go beyond that in the Dingwall area. That will bring jobs to the area as we get bigger.

“If China goes really well we will have to ramp up production fairly quickly.”

The firm takes its water from the famous loch

The company takes its name from the depth of Loch Ness – 126 fathoms. It extracts water in small batches at a secret location from the iconic source.

It is then filtered using the same standard as the whisky industry and bottled.

