Aberdeen musician Bryan Ginge Duncan begins recording career in sixties

Aberdeen singer-songwriter Bryan Ginge Duncan is rolling back the years by chasing his music dream… at the age of 65.

Bryan reveals he took a leap of faith and went for his music ambition because “you only get one chance in life”.

The first major step on Bryan’s inspirational musical journey came on turning 59 – when he decided to pack in 60 gigs in the next year before his 60th birthday.

Following his first show at the city’s Under The Hammer he went on to forge a strong reputation within the Granite City live music scene.

Bryan has since released two acclaimed singles and has a new EP set for release in the spring.

He also hopes to release an album next year.

He said: “I had been writing songs without really playing out with friends and family.

“When I was 59 I decided I needed to get off my backside.

“I thought in my 60th year I’m going to do 60 things.

“So I decided to play live 60 times.

“After I made that decision Under the Hammer was the first gig.

“I was really nervous, sweating, my heart was going like the clappers and I was singing quietly.

“However, it was a transformational experience for me.

“That was where I got the confidence in my own songs and that people liked them.

“Then I was there every week and ventured out to other venues such as Drummonds and a couple of others.”

‘You only get one chance in life’

Bryan’s music combines folk, indie and pop to deliver a message of faith, love and community.

Debut single You Say was released in September 2023 with the anthemic, uplifting follow up Freedom, What Freedom? coming a month later.

Bryan says he had long promised his three children, now adults, that he would have a number one hit before he retired.

He describes his music career as a “very slow 40 year burner”.

He said: “I recently turned 65 but had been in bands since I was 15.

“I have three children in their late twenties and early thirties.

“I’ve said to them forever that I’m going to have a number one hit before I retire.

“I thought as I’m coming up to that retirement age I’ll have to do it now.

“You only get one chance in life so I have to take this now.

“My body is not as strong as it was when I was in my thirties.

“So it is a case of get out there, do it and enjoy every minute.

“It has ben a very slow 40 year burner.”

‘I call them my tribe and they keep me sane, strong and motivated’

Bryan recently performed at an all day music festival at Spin in Aberdeen highlighting the city’s thriving music scene.

The event was organised by Aberdeen musician Jamie Taylor and also included performances from Paris Syndrome, The Trauma, Hector Boys, David Angus, Vibrator and Jamie Rodden.

Across Indie, rock, hip-hop, grime, dark-metal and many more genres Aberdeen’s music scene has emerging, vibrant voices.

Bryan said: “I love the local music scene and the new, emerging bands.

“In the past when I played in other people’s bands I would turn up for gigs and then go away.

“Now it is my social circle, the musicians in Aberdeen.

“I call them my tribe and they keep me sane, strong and motivated.

“I get real encouragement from the local music scene.

“I’m out three nights a week now playing in various open nights.”

Listeners as far afield as Hawaii

Bryan’s single releases have been a hit way beyond the Granite City with listeners as far afield as Hawaii.

He said: “My first single is sitting at 3,500 streams which is amazing.

“It has been listened to in 47 different countries including the United States, South America and Hawaii.

“There also seems to be a lot of listeners in Finland.”