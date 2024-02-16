Aberdeen musician Bryan Ginge Duncan begins recording career in sixties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen musician Bryan Ginge Duncan begins recording career in sixties

Aberdeen singer song-writer Bryan Ginge Duncan began his recording career in his sixties after realising 'you only get one chance in life'

By Sean Wallace
To go with story by Sean Wallace. Aberdeen musician Bryan Ginge Duncan starts recording career in sixties Picture shows; Aberdeen musician Bryan Ginge Duncan . Aberdeen. Supplied by Bryan Ginge Duncan Date; Unknown
To go with story by Sean Wallace. Aberdeen musician Bryan Ginge Duncan starts recording career in sixties Picture shows; Aberdeen musician Bryan Ginge Duncan . Aberdeen. Supplied by Bryan Ginge Duncan Date; Unknown

Aberdeen singer-songwriter Bryan Ginge Duncan is rolling back the years by chasing his music dream… at the age of 65.

Bryan reveals he took a leap of faith and went for his music ambition because “you only get one chance in life”.

The first major step on Bryan’s inspirational musical journey came on turning 59 – when he decided to pack in 60 gigs in the next year before his 60th birthday.

Following his first show at the city’s Under The Hammer he went on to forge a strong reputation within the Granite City live music scene.

Bryan has since released two acclaimed singles and has a new EP set for release in the spring.

He also hopes to release an album next year.

Aberdeen musician Bryan Ginge Duncan performing live. Image supplied by Bryan Ginge Duncan
Aberdeen musician Bryan Ginge Duncan performing live. Image supplied by Bryan Ginge Duncan

He said: “I had been writing songs without really playing out with friends and family.

“When I was 59 I decided I needed to get off my backside.

“I thought in my 60th year I’m going to do 60 things.

“So I decided to play live 60 times.

“After I made that decision Under the Hammer was the first gig.

“I was really nervous, sweating, my heart was going like the clappers and I was singing quietly.

“However, it was a transformational experience for me.

“That was where I got the confidence in my own songs and that people liked them.

“Then I was there every week and ventured out to other venues such as Drummonds and a couple of others.”

‘You only get one chance in life’

Bryan’s music combines folk, indie and pop to deliver a message of faith, love and community.

Debut single You Say was released in September 2023 with the anthemic, uplifting follow up Freedom, What Freedom? coming a month later.

Bryan says he had long promised his three children, now adults, that he would have a number one hit before he retired.

He describes his music career as a “very slow 40 year burner”.

Aberdeen musician Bryan Ginge Duncan began recording in his sixties. Image supplied by Bryan Ginge Duncan
Aberdeen musician Bryan Ginge Duncan began recording in his sixties. Image supplied by Bryan Ginge Duncan

He said: “I recently turned 65 but had been in bands since I was 15.

“I have three children in their late twenties and early thirties.

“I’ve said to them forever that I’m going to have a number one hit before I retire.

“I thought as I’m coming up to that retirement age I’ll have to do it now.

“You only get one chance in life so I have to take this now.

“My body is not as strong as it was when I was in my thirties.

“So it is a case of get out there, do it and enjoy every minute.

“It has ben a very slow 40 year burner.”

Musician Bryan Ginge Duncan has released two singles and has an EP set for release in spring. Image supplied by Bryan Ginge Duncan
Musician Bryan Ginge Duncan has released two singles and has an EP set for release in spring. Image supplied by Bryan Ginge Duncan

‘I call them my tribe and they keep me sane, strong and motivated’

Bryan recently performed at an all day music festival at Spin in Aberdeen highlighting the city’s thriving music scene.

The event was organised by Aberdeen musician Jamie Taylor and also included performances from Paris Syndrome, The Trauma, Hector Boys, David Angus, Vibrator and Jamie Rodden.

Across Indie, rock, hip-hop, grime, dark-metal and many more genres Aberdeen’s music scene has emerging, vibrant voices.

Aberdeen musician Bryan Ginge Duncan began his recording career in his sixties. Image supplied by Bryan Ginge Duncan
Aberdeen musician Bryan Ginge Duncan began his recording career in his sixties. Image supplied by Bryan Ginge Duncan

Bryan said: “I love the local music scene and the new, emerging bands.

“In the past when I played in other people’s bands I would turn up for gigs and then go away.

“Now it is my social circle, the musicians in Aberdeen.

“I call them my tribe and they keep me sane, strong and motivated.

“I get real encouragement from the local music scene.

“I’m out three nights a week now playing in various open nights.”

Listeners as far afield as Hawaii

Bryan’s single releases have been a hit way beyond the Granite City with listeners as far afield as Hawaii.

He said: “My first single is sitting at 3,500 streams which is amazing.

“It has been listened to in 47 different countries including the United States, South America and Hawaii.

“There also seems to be a lot of listeners in Finland.”

 

Conversation