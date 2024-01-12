All day music festival set for Aberdeen to showcase rising Granite City talent

An all day music festival will be held in Aberdeen later this month to showcase the Granite City’s hottest rising talent.

The event will be held at Spin Records in the city’s Littlejohn Street on Saturday, January 27.

Musician Jamie Taylor was inspired to organise the festival because he was frustrated a month long celebration in Glasgow of the hottest new Scottish music did not include any Aberdeen acts.

So he decided to set-up a platform to shine a light on the thriving Granite City scene.

Jamie said: “There is a huge music scene in Glasgow and a couple of venues there are putting on gigs throughout January showcasing, so they say, the best in Scottish music.

“However there are no artists from Aberdeen.

“So I decided to put one on and just have artists from Aberdeen.

“It is quite hard for musicians to push outside of Aberdeen but the city is full of talent at the moment.

“Hopefully this event will highlight the breadth of talent in Aberdeen.”

Indie bands to solo artists on the bill

In a packed bill the singer-songwriter will perform with his band Jamie Taylor and The Planet Hour.

Also confirmed are some of the hottest emerging bands in the thriving Granite City scene.

Ahead of an imminent show in London highly rated Indie band Hector Boys will perform.

Other bands confirmed are Paris Syndrome, Vibrator and The Trauma.

Solo act David Angus, who released an album on the city’s Fat Hippy Records label, will also play a set.

Other solo acts confirmed are Jamie Rodden and Bryan Ginge Duncan.

Jamie said: “Hector Boys released a new single at the end of last year and they are playing London soon.

“As soon as I heard their single Two Left Feet I messaged Hector Boys and asked them if they wanted to play.

“We are excited to have them.

“Paris Syndrome played their first gig last year and it was sold out.

“I didn’t get to see that gig in the Blue Lamp as I was downstairs and couldn’t get in.

“It will be great to see Paris Syndrome and we also have Vibrator playing.

“The Trauma will do an acoustic set.

“This will be their last acoustic set for a while as they will focus on full band sets after this.”

“Also performing will be Bryan Ginge Duncan who has released two singles so far and is planning to release an EP in the coming months.

“We also have David Angus playing as well as Jamie Rodden.”

Single Sink or Swim set for release

Initially a solo artist Jamie teamed up with Robert Mercer (bass) and Emma McGuire (drums) in Jamie Taylor and the Planet Hour.

Singles The Fool, Another Saturday and The Planet Hour were all released last year as was five track EP Say Nothing.

The three-piece have recorded a new single which is for release soon.

Jamie said: “I had been playing guitar for years, as long as I can remember.

“At the end of the lockdown I was writing songs and when everything re-opened I thought I should play them to someone.

“My first gig was at Drummonds’ Open Mic night in March 2022.

“I had been in bands as a teenager but that was the first time I had played solo.

“For the first year it was myself but I started recording for an EP at the start of 2023.

“I wanted a full band for the EP launch so I teamed up with Robert and Emma.

“We were in the studio in October and recorded a new single Sink or Swim which should be out around February or March.”