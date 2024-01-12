All day music festival set for Aberdeen to showcase rising Granite City talent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All day music festival set for Aberdeen to showcase rising Granite City talent

Aberdeen to host all day music festival boasting acts including Jamie Taylor and The Planet Hour, Paris Syndrome, The Trauma, Hector Boys, David Angus, Vibrator, Jamie Rodden and Bryan Ginge Duncan

By Sean Wallace
Jamie Taylor And The Planet Hour will play an all day festival at Spin in Aberdeen. Image supplied by Jamie Taylor.
An all day music festival will be held in Aberdeen later this month to showcase the Granite City’s hottest rising talent.

The event will be held at Spin Records in the city’s Littlejohn Street on Saturday, January 27.

Musician Jamie Taylor was inspired to organise the festival because he was frustrated a month long celebration in Glasgow of the hottest new Scottish music did not include any Aberdeen acts.

So he decided to set-up a platform to shine a light on the thriving Granite City scene.

Aberdeen musician Jamie Taylor has organised an all day music festival. Image supplied by Jamie Taylor.
Jamie said: “There is a huge music scene in Glasgow and a couple of venues there are putting on gigs throughout January showcasing, so they say, the best in Scottish music.

“However there are no artists from Aberdeen.

“So I decided to put one on and just have artists from Aberdeen.

“It is quite hard for musicians to push outside of Aberdeen but the city is full of talent at the moment.

“Hopefully this event will highlight the breadth of talent in Aberdeen.”

Aberdeen singer-songwriter Jamie Taylor is part of a thriving Granite City music scene. Image supplied by Jamie Taylor

Indie bands to solo artists on the bill

In a packed bill the singer-songwriter will perform with his band Jamie Taylor and The Planet Hour.

Also confirmed are some of the hottest emerging bands in the thriving Granite City scene.

Ahead of an imminent show in London highly rated Indie band Hector Boys will perform.

Other bands confirmed are Paris Syndrome, Vibrator and The Trauma.

Solo act David Angus, who released an album on the city’s Fat Hippy Records label, will also play a set.

Other solo acts confirmed are Jamie Rodden and Bryan Ginge Duncan.

Aberdeen band Hector Boys are set to play an all day music festival. Image supplied by Jamie Taylor

Jamie said: “Hector Boys released a new single at the end of last year and they are playing London soon.

“As soon as I heard their single Two Left Feet I messaged Hector Boys and asked them if they wanted to play.

“We are excited to have them.

“Paris Syndrome played their first gig last year and it was sold out.

“I didn’t get to see that gig in the Blue Lamp as I was downstairs and couldn’t get in.

“It will be great to see Paris Syndrome and we also have Vibrator playing.

“The Trauma will do an acoustic set.

“This will be their last acoustic set for a while as they will focus on full band sets after this.”

“Also performing will be Bryan Ginge Duncan who has released two singles so far and is planning to release an EP in the coming months.

“We also have  David Angus playing as well as Jamie Rodden.”

Single Sink or Swim set for release

Initially a solo artist Jamie teamed up with Robert Mercer (bass) and Emma McGuire (drums) in Jamie Taylor and the Planet Hour.

Singles The Fool, Another Saturday and The Planet Hour were all released last year as was five track EP Say Nothing.

The three-piece have recorded a new single which is for release soon.

Aberdeen musician Jamie Taylor is set to release a new single. Image supplied by Jamie Taylor
Jamie said: “I had been playing guitar for years, as long as I can remember.

“At the end of the lockdown I was writing songs and when everything re-opened I thought I should play them to someone.

“My first gig was at Drummonds’ Open Mic night in March 2022.

“I had been in bands as a teenager but that was the first time I had played solo.

“For the first year it was myself but I started recording for an EP at the start of 2023.

“I wanted a full band for the EP launch so I teamed up with Robert and Emma.

“We were in the studio in October and recorded a new single Sink or Swim which should be out around February or March.”

 

 

