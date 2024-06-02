Exclusive: Manchester Indie legends James discuss embracing second chance after reforming

Manchester indie legends James are grateful for their second chance after recovering from the “dark days” that split the band in 2001.

When they reformed in 2007 bassist James Glennie says there was a renewed appreciation for what they have.

There was also a determination not to mess it up again so the band decided to be open and air any grievances to ensure they don’t fester.

It has worked spectacularly as James have delivered a succession of superb albums during their second phase.

They will headline P&J Live on Monday, June 3 to promote their latest, and 18th album release, Yummy.

Founding member James said: “It is the old adage you don’t miss something until it is gone and that was very true with us.

“I’m glad we got back together and said ‘let’s see if we can work it out and leave those dark days behind’.

“To try to move on and do something positive, and thankfully we did.

“We’ve been given a second chance and we have a real appreciation of that.

“We came back with a new perspective on the need to protect it as it felt fragile.

“It never felt fragile in the nineties. It felt like you could hit it with a sledgehammer then and it would still be there.

“But that wasn’t the case. It really wasn’t.”

’99 percent was great and one percent terrible’

Formed in 1982 James have racked up more than 25 million album sales and remain an influential voice in British music.

They helped soundtrack a generation in the nineties with hit singles Come Home, Sit Down, Sound, Sometimes (Lester Piggott) and Laid.

Their fifth album, Laid, the first of a string of James albums produced by Brian Eno, saw them break the US charts

During that period bassist James says it was “99 percent great, one percent terrible”.

It was the one percent that made the band implode.

James, 60, said: “When we got back together we were getting on really well and decided not to mess it up.

“We had matured and grown up during that period.

“We came back wanting to make it not as volatile and confrontational as it had been in the past.

“It wasn’t always like that but we had our moments and those moments can be very destructive.

“99 percent was great and one percent terrible.

“But that one percent split the band up.

“So we said we have to be careful.

“Be open and honest with each other and keep the relationships so that there are no undercurrents or grumblings behind the scenes.

“If there are issues they are brought out in an adult and mature way.

“That has created an environment where it has been so much easier and so much more fun.

“I have an amazing job and to mess it up by being childish, petty and fed up with your mates is inherently ridiculous.

“We’ve had sessions where we sat in a room together and just talked, cleared the air and got problems out.

“Then we collectively look at a positive way forward.

“If you don’t do that things just bubble under the surface and will come out at some later date in a much worse way.

“You have to be wary and keep an eye on it.”

Embracing the fear onstage

When James reformed after a six year hiatus their comeback album Hey Ma stormed into the top 10.

Their second era has brought a run of successful, and critically acclaimed, albums.

Ahead of their performance in Aberdeen James insists the band like to perform on the edge.

He said: “We like the fear and most bands don’t as they rehearse out the fear.

“They don’t want that fear on stage but we do, we have always courted it.

“It adds that extra adrenaline and excitement and there has to be that.

“We are renowned for changing our set every night.

“It keeps you in the moment.

“As you are looking at the set list thinking ‘oh god there’s a new one coming up’.

“And we play old songs we haven’t done in ages.

“You just need the confidence to throw yourself into a song and grab it by the scruff of the neck.

“Sometimes it doesn’t work but the crowd appreciate we’re trying to do things off the cuff and be spontaneous.

“They don’t want to watch something that is the same as the night before.

“They want something real with hopefully some brilliant bits of musicality and inspiration.

“ But there will also be mistakes.

“We can stop songs because someone starts them wrong or is in the wrong key.

“People laugh, the crowd cheer and you just crack on.

“If you take risks things will go wrong.

“But it can also be brilliant with moments of inspired genius.

“Most bands don’t want that. They can’t handle that.”