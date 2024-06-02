Exclusive: Manchester Indie legends James discuss embracing second chance after reforming

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Exclusive: Manchester Indie legends James discuss embracing second chance after reforming

Indie legends James on the 'dark times' that led to their split in 2001 and why they are determined not to blow their second chance

By Sean Wallace
Manchester legends James are set to play Aberdeen to promote new album Yummy. Image; Lewis Knaggs
Manchester legends James are set to play Aberdeen to promote new album Yummy. Image; Lewis Knaggs

Manchester indie legends James are grateful for their second chance after recovering from the “dark days” that split the band in 2001.

When they reformed in 2007 bassist James Glennie says there was a renewed appreciation for what they have.

There was also a determination not to mess it up again so the band decided to be open and air any grievances to ensure they don’t fester.

It has worked spectacularly as James have delivered a succession of superb albums during their second phase.

They will headline P&J Live on Monday, June 3 to promote their latest, and 18th album release, Yummy.

Manchester legends James refuse to mess up their second chance. Image; Lewis Knaggs
Manchester legends James refuse to mess up their second chance. Image; Lewis Knaggs

Founding member James said: “It is the old adage you don’t miss something until it is gone and that was very true with us.

“I’m glad we got back together and said ‘let’s see if we can work it out and leave those dark days behind’.

“To try to move on and do something positive, and thankfully we did.

“We’ve been given a second chance and we have a real appreciation of that.

“We came back with a new perspective on the need to protect it as it felt fragile.

“It never felt fragile in the nineties. It felt like you could hit it with a sledgehammer then and it would still be there.

“But that wasn’t the case. It really wasn’t.”

Manchester legends James to play Aberdeen . Supplied by Ian Cheek PR
Manchester legends James to play Aberdeen . Supplied by Ian Cheek PR

’99 percent was great and one percent terrible’

Formed in 1982 James have racked up more than 25 million album sales and remain an influential voice in British music.

They helped soundtrack a generation in the nineties with hit singles  Come Home, Sit Down, Sound, Sometimes (Lester Piggott) and Laid.

Their fifth album, Laid, the first of a string of James albums produced by Brian Eno, saw them break the US charts

During that period bassist James says it was “99 percent great, one percent terrible”.

It was the one percent that made the band implode.

James have racked up almost 25 million album sales. Image: Ian Cheek PR
James have racked up almost 25 million album sales. Image: Ian Cheek PR

James, 60, said: “When we got back together we were getting on really well and  decided not to mess it up.

“We had matured and grown up during that period.

“We came back wanting to make it not as volatile and confrontational as it had been in the past.

“It wasn’t always like that but we had our moments and those moments can be very destructive.

“99 percent was great and one percent terrible.

“But that one percent split the band up.

“So we said we have to be careful.

“Be open and honest with each other and keep the relationships so that there are no undercurrents or grumblings behind the scenes.

“If there are issues they are brought out in an adult and mature way.

“That has created an environment where it has been so much easier and so much more fun.

“I have an amazing job and to mess it up by being childish, petty and fed up with your mates is inherently ridiculous.

“We’ve had sessions where we sat in a room together and just talked, cleared the air and got problems out.

“Then we collectively look at a positive way forward.

“If you don’t do that things just bubble under the surface and will come out at some later date in a much worse way.

“You have to be wary and keep an eye on it.”

Manchester legends James to play Aberdeen. Image: Elly Lucas
Manchester legends James to play Aberdeen. Image: Elly Lucas

Embracing the fear onstage

When James reformed after a six year hiatus their comeback album Hey Ma stormed into the top 10.

Their second era has brought a run of successful, and critically acclaimed, albums.

Ahead of their performance in Aberdeen James insists the band like to perform on the edge.

He said: “We like the fear and most bands don’t as they rehearse out the fear.

“They don’t want that fear on stage but we do, we have always courted it.

“It adds that extra adrenaline and excitement and there has to be that.

“We are renowned for changing our set every night.

“It keeps you in the moment.

“As you are looking at the set list thinking ‘oh god there’s a new one coming up’.

“And we play old songs we haven’t done in ages.

“You just need the confidence to throw yourself into a song and grab it by the scruff of the neck.

“Sometimes it doesn’t work but the crowd appreciate we’re trying to do things off the cuff and be spontaneous.

“They don’t want to watch something that is the same as the night before.

“They want something real with hopefully some brilliant bits of musicality and inspiration.

“ But there will also be mistakes.

“We can stop songs because someone starts them wrong or is in the wrong key.

“People laugh, the crowd cheer and you just crack on.

“If you take risks things will go wrong.

“But it can also be brilliant with moments of inspired genius.

“Most bands don’t want that. They can’t handle that.”

More from Music

Adele confronted a fan during a show in Las Vegas (Ian West/PA)
Adele confronts heckler shouting ‘Pride sucks’ at Las Vegas show
Charli XCX reflected on her journey as a pop artist (Ian West/PA)
Charli XCX : I never really felt accepted into the British music scene
The Gathering 2024: Can you spot yourself in our gallery? All images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Gallery: Take a look at the best of The Gathering in Inverness
Michael Ball is the new presenter of BBC Radio 2’s Sunday Love Songs programme (Joe Giddens/PA)
Michael Ball praises ‘immeasurable’ legacy of Steve Wright in Love Songs debut
Duncan James has said he will miss Hits Radio Live (Ian West/PA)
Duncan James to miss Hits Radio Live after being ‘rushed’ to hospital
Ticketmaster has been the subject of a cyber attack (Tim Goode/PA)
Ticketmaster cyber attack confirmed by parent company
Love Songs with Michael Ball starts on June 2 (Jeff Moore/PA)
Michael Ball says his Sunday Love Songs show will ‘celebrate’ Steve Wright
Sir Keir Starmer at Labour’s battle bus launch (Lucy North/PA)
Keir Starmer brushes off D:Ream song snub: ‘We’re not in 1997’
D:Ream would deny Sir Keir Starmer permission for Things Can Only Get Better after 1997 New Labour regret (Andrew Milligan/PA)
D:Ream would deny permission for song after 1997 New Labour regret
Jennifer Lopez cancels US tour dates: ‘I am completely heartsick’ (Matt Crossick/PA)
Jennifer Lopez cancels US tour dates: ‘I am completely heartsick’

Conversation