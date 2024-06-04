‘It’s great for the town and the team’ – Keith boss Craig Ewen on new signing Scott Barron

Manager Craig Ewen hopes new signing Scott Barron can be a local hero for Keith.

The Breedon Highland League Maroons have recruited the defender from Junior neighbours Islavale.

During six years at Simpson Park Barron made 155 appearances and this year he helped them win the NRJFA Championship and Elginshire Cup.

The 23-year-old is a Keith native and Kynoch Park boss Ewen is particularly pleased to have signed a local player.

Logistical challenges

For many years the Maroons squad has mostly been sourced from and trained in the Aberdeen area, which may have made it more difficult to sign players from the Keith area.

Ewen said: “I’ve been at the club for three years and I haven’t been able to sign a local player for a variety of reasons.

“It’s good to bring in a local boy and it would be good to sign more local players.

“The logistics of our squad and where we train mean Scott’s shown good commitment.

“But he’s right up for it and wants to make his mark – it’s great for the town and the team to bring in a local boy.

“As far as I’m aware the bulk of the Keith squad for the last 30 years or so has predominantly been Aberdeen-based.

“That’s meant it’s not always been easy to get local players because it’s a big commitment for them travelling to training because we don’t train in Keith.

“I’m delighted Scott wanted to join the club. We’ve been keeping an eye on the Juniors and Scott has been performing really well.

“He’s at a great age to have a crack at the Highland League.

“He’s got a winning mentality, he’s got good experience and had a fantastic season with Islavale.

“Scott was an important part of their defence and I’m looking forward to seeing him in action.”

Gill extends deal

Meanwhile, Keith have also secured Craig Gill on a contract extension until the summer of 2027.

The midfielder, 25, joined a year ago from Inverurie Locos.

Ewen said: “Craig joined has cemented himself in our team. His performances all season were excellent and he was named players’ player of the year which tells you the high esteem he’s held in.

“He was outstanding for us all season so I’m delighted to get him signed up.”