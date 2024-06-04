‘It’s great for the town and the team’ – Keith boss Craig Ewen on new signing Scott Barron

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

‘It’s great for the town and the team’ – Keith boss Craig Ewen on new signing Scott Barron

The defender has joined the Maroons from Islavale, while Craig Gill has signed a contract extension.

By Callum Law
Manager Craig Ewen hopes new signing Scott Barron can be a local hero for Keith.

The Breedon Highland League Maroons have recruited the defender from Junior neighbours Islavale.

During six years at Simpson Park Barron made 155 appearances and this year he helped them win the NRJFA Championship and Elginshire Cup.

The 23-year-old is a Keith native and Kynoch Park boss Ewen is particularly pleased to have signed a local player.

Logistical challenges

For many years the Maroons squad has mostly been sourced from and trained in the Aberdeen area, which may have made it more difficult to sign players from the Keith area.

Ewen said: “I’ve been at the club for three years and I haven’t been able to sign a local player for a variety of reasons.

“It’s good to bring in a local boy and it would be good to sign more local players.

“The logistics of our squad and where we train mean Scott’s shown good commitment.

“But he’s right up for it and wants to make his mark – it’s great for the town and the team to bring in a local boy.

“As far as I’m aware the bulk of the Keith squad for the last 30 years or so has predominantly been Aberdeen-based.

Craig Ewen is delighted to have signed Scott Barron for Keith.

“That’s meant it’s not always been easy to get local players because it’s a big commitment for them travelling to training because we don’t train in Keith.

“I’m delighted Scott wanted to join the club. We’ve been keeping an eye on the Juniors and Scott has been performing really well.

“He’s at a great age to have a crack at the Highland League.

“He’s got a winning mentality, he’s got good experience and had a fantastic season with Islavale.

“Scott was an important part of their defence and I’m looking forward to seeing him in action.”

Gill extends deal

Meanwhile, Keith have also secured Craig Gill on a contract extension until the summer of 2027.

The midfielder, 25, joined a year ago from Inverurie Locos.

Ewen said: “Craig joined has cemented himself in our team. His performances all season were excellent and he was named players’ player of the year which tells you the high esteem he’s held in.

“He was outstanding for us all season so I’m delighted to get him signed up.”

