Award winning Aberdeen rapper JusHarry aims to be an inspiration to people with autism

Acclaimed Aberdeen rapper JusHarry aims to be an inspiration to people with autism.

One of the hottest stars of Scottish rap and hip-hop JusHarry has autism.

He aims to explode stereotypes surrounding autism through his award winning music.

JusHarry won the best hip-hop artist award at the 2023 Scottish Alternative Music Award.

He is also set to drop an ambitious new project that will further cement his position as one of the new faces of Scottish rap and hip-hop.

JusHarry said: “I have autism and I’m going to start bringing that to light in my music.

“People don’t expect people like me, a rapper, to maybe have something like autism.

“The stereotype is that people with autism can’t do certain things or can’t be around people, but that’s not the case.

“My music is relatable because I’m bare with my lyrics and very straight to the point.

“I also have ADHD and a lot of these neuro-divergent things come hand in hand.

“Hopefully if I reach the place I want to it will be an inspiration to people with autism.”

‘I want to be an inspiration to people who don’t fit in’

JusHarry has created a storm in the rap, hip-hop community with his captivating, emotionally raw narratives.

His tracks have received airplay on BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio Scotland and he recently performed at the legendary Sofar Sounds in Amsterdam.

Although living in Aberdeen when he made his breakthrough JusHarry grew up in towns in Aberdeenshire.

And he also wants to be an inspiration to outsiders who don’t fit in- to prove they can have a voice and chase their dreams.

He said: “Everyone thinks if you are are a rapper you’re from Glasgow but I lived my life around Ellon, New Deer, Turriff and Elgin.

“When you are not from a big city you can have a different perspective on life.

“I want to be an inspiration to people who don’t fit in, as I definitely don’t fit in.

“If you look at me waking down the street I have my nails done and geeky glasses on.

“You wouldn’t look at me and think he’s a rapper.

“I want people to think they can do what they want.

“For example ff anyone thinks ‘I’m from Aberdeen and can’t be a rapper, or ‘I’m from here and can’t be a footballer’.

“Anyone can do anything.”

Ambitious new project Losing Focus

JusHarry began writing and recording in Aberdeen during the Covid lockdown in 2020.

Debut track Prelude, released that year, introduced a unique, exciting and vibrant voice to the Scottish rap scene.

JusHarry is set to release an ambitious new project Losing Focus this year.

He said: “There will be seven to nine tracks with some singles throughout the summer.

“I have been working so hard.

“Every day and night I’m in the studio.

“Losing Focus is about when I moved to Glasgow at the end of 2022 and I thought everything would fall into place.

“But it didn’t as I’m a young lad in a big city and there are loads of distractions.

“I ended up becoming a little complacent and lost the drive for music.

“The project is about that and how hip-hop artists always paint themselves as this perfect, polished person who can’t do anything wrong, which is not the case.”

‘I don’t try to sound like anyone else, I’m just Harry’

JusHarry’s beguiling music is an expression of his truth and voice, channeling his experiences into art.

Last year he released a string of acclaimed tracks including Taking Trips, Outside, New Place, Mick Foley and UpnDown.

Last month he dropped new track Baby.

JusHarry said: “There are some amazing rappers and artists in Aberdeen.

“I moved down to Glasgow to focus on music and have a team around me now.

“At 644 studios my team is K4CIE who runs Peach in Glasgow, a massive hip-hop club night.

“K4CIE helps me with everything I do and there is also Lude who is my sound engineer.

“There is also Sean Cosgrove who owns Marra, a big clothing line, and is also a producer.

“Whether it is a good or bad thing, I don’t think anyone else sounds like me.

“My voice is different. I have my own voice.

“Authenticity is important. I don’t try to sound like anyone else, I’m just Harry.

“And that’s why I call myself that.”