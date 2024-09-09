Music festival in Aberdeen to be headlined by chart toppers Chase & Status

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Music festival in Aberdeen to be headlined by chart toppers Chase & Status

First look at the Cultivate festival site map which is set to attract thousands of dance music fans to Aberdeen

By Sean Wallace
Recent chart toppers with Stormzy, Chase & Status will headline Cultivate festival in Aberdeen. Image supplied by Electric Shores Publicity
Recent chart toppers with Stormzy, Chase & Status will headline Cultivate festival in Aberdeen. Image supplied by Electric Shores Publicity

Cultivate festival organisers are confident securing chart topping legends Chase & Status will put Aberdeen on the European electronic music map.

Chase & Status will headline the ambitious festival which runs at Aberdeen Beach Links on Saturday, September 21 and Sunday September 22.

Backbone, Chase & Status’ collaboration with rap megastar Stormzy topped the UK singles chart this summer.

Cultivate Festival is one of just two dates the dance greats will perform in Scotland this year. The other was TRNSMT in Glasgow in July.

Also performing in a line-up to rival any top UK or European festival are Ben Hemsley, Partiboi69, Kettama, Simone, Effy and Lovefoxy and many more.

Cultivate Festival will have three stages including a Big Top Main Stage and a capacity of 3,000 plus music lovers each day.

Founded by co-festival directors Scott Forrest and Rory Masson in 2018 the event has grown each year and be held in a full outdoor festival arena for the first time.

Chase & Status to headline Cultivate Festival in Aberdeen. Image supplied by Electric Shores Publicity

Scott said: “It is a North exclusive as the only other Scottish show Chase & Status have played was TRNSMT this year.

“It is great that they are only performing with us and TRSMT in Scotland in 2024.

“It will be a DJ set with an MC from Chase & Status.

“They were recently number one with Stormzy.

“We’re hoping Stormzy might make a secret appearance,” laughed Scott.

“We can live in hope.

“Expect all Chase & Status’ hits from across their huge back catalogue and hit latest album.

“We also have Ben Hemsley who is one of our other major headliners and recently played for 35,000 people at Creamfields.”

The impact of legends Chase & Status

Chase & Status, aka Will Kennard and Saul Milton, have released five highly-acclaimed, best-selling albums.

Securing the duo, renowned for an incendiary live show, is a major coup for Cultivate Festival organisers.

Rory said: “We are beyond excited to welcome Chase & Status to Cultivate this year.

“Their energy and influence in the electronic music scene are unparalleled.

“They are the perfect addition to our stellar lineup.

“This year’s festival will be our biggest and best yet.”

Chase & Status to headline Cultivate Festival in Aberdeen Image supplied by Electric Shores Publicity
Chase & Status to headline Cultivate Festival in Aberdeen. Image supplied by Electric Shores Publicity

Pushing the boundaries in Aberdeen

As well as three stages the new site at Aberdeen Links will have multiple bars, art installations, food trucks, a vintage market and fairground rides.

Also confirmed on the line-up are Oppidan,Kimmic, Circo, Parsa Nani, Mark Blair, Simone, Stretch and Ronnie Pacitti.

Cultivate Festival site map. Supplied by Cultivate Festival
Map of the Cultivate Festival which will be located at Aberdeen Beach Links. Image supplied by Cultivate Festival

Scott said: “We are continuing to grow and push the boundaries in Aberdeen.

“We are very passionate about the local scene and are trying to put on the best events we can for Aberdonians.

“In 2018 we began Cultivate as myself and Rory had both been putting on successful events in Aberdeen.

“There is a thriving scene in the city.

“The people of Aberdeen deserve to have their own festival and not have to travel to Glasgow, Edinburgh or further afield all the time.

“Now they have something in their own backyard which is of international level.

“We are trying to show the north-east of Scotland has a great scene and should be on the map for these artists to come up and play.”

Chase & Status who recently topped the charts with Stormzy. Image supplied by Electric Shores Publicity
Chase & Status who recently topped the charts with Stormzy. Image supplied by Electric Shores Publicity

Meteoric rise of Cultivate Festival

Cultivate was held at multi-room venue Inoflate from 2018- 2023.

However unprecedented turnouts at previous Cultivate festivals led to Scott and Rory taking the ambitious step of delivering an outdoor, multi-stage festival.

With more than 3,500 people attending each day they insist there will be a major cultural and economic benefit to the Granite City.

The line up of Cultivate Festival in Aberdeen. Supplied by Electric Shores Publicity
The line up of Cultivate Festival in Aberdeen. Supplied by Electric Shores Publicity

Scott said: “We have grown from 1.200 to 2.000 then 2,500.

“Now we are capable of holding 3,500 per day on our new site.

“Almost half of our audience has come from outwith Aberdeen in previous events.

“A lot more people are coming up from Glasgow and Edinburgh as well which is great.

“Cultivate will make a positive economic impact on Aberdeen.

“All the people that are coming to the festival from further afield are booking hotels,  eating in restaurants and drinking in bars.

“They are going out after the festival as well to places like Tunnels and Unit 51.

“It definitely has a positive tourism impact for Aberdeen.”

 

