Duncan Ferguson: Two-goal striker Adam Brooks ‘looks a threat’ for Caley Thistle

Manager Duncan Ferguson praised attacker Adam Brooks after his two-goal show helped fire Caley Thistle into round four of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The former Celtic B forward, signed last year by ex-ICT boss Billy Dodds, has made eight starts already this season and has three goals to his name.

That’s already double the number of starts the 20-year-old was given last season in the Championship and follows on from a goal scored against Bonnyrigg Rose in the Premier Sports Cup in July.

Brooks has been a regular starter under Ferguson this term in League One and the cups as the club seek to hit back from relegation.

On Saturday, Brooks bagged a brace and 21-year-old recent signing Adam Mackinnon got the third goal as ICT swept to a 3-0 home win against League Two visitors Stirling Albion to book their entry in Tuesday’s SPFL Trust Trophy draw.

Brooks ‘finding his feet’ – Ferguson

Ferguson said of Brooks’ double: “It will give him confidence. He is getting starts now.

“We’ve played him on the left and through the middle on Saturday. He looked a threat.

“He played on the shoulder – that’s his game, really, playing on the shoulder and penetrating from there.

“He’s still a young man finding his feet, but he’s getting his opportunities.

“I said to the players to look to find Adam (Mackinnon) between the lines and he slid him through (Brooks).

“We played Mackinnon on the left, although he’s not a winger. We played him in the pocket and tried to get Remi Savage to push up on the left.

“I thought Danny Devine and Remi were outstanding, closely followed by Adam and Brooksy. They were definitely stand-outs.

“I think the goalkeeper (Musa Dibaga) should also get a nice mention.

“He has that calming influence, a nice stature and I think the defenders like playing in front of him.”

Mackinnon offers various options

Former Ross County midfielder Mackinnon, who joined the club last month, is flourishing within this side and Ferguson reckons there’s more to come from the 21-year-old creator.

He said: “He’s a great signing. He’s a young man, 21 or so, and he’s going from strength to strength.

“We like him and he can play a number of positions. He’s a threat, works hard and he can defend, go forward and he can play in midfield.

“Overall, he is going to be a great signing for the club.”

Just one league loss – due to a penalty

Inverness will be seeking to make it three wins from three when they travel to an Alloa Athletic side level on points on top with Kelty Hearts and Stenhousemuir.

Last week’s 1-0 win over now fourth-placed Queen of the South puts ICT just one point below the Doonhamers and three points behind the leading trio.

The Caley Jags are six games unbeaten at home in all competitions and Ferguson wants victory at the Indodrill Stadium before successive Caledonian Stadium fixtures round off the month.

He added: “While the SPFL Trust Trophy is not a priority for us, we want to keep winning and maintain the momentum.

“We now face Alloa, who are near the top of the league, and we’re on a plastic pitch, which is difficult.

“But we’re in good form. We’ve only lost one league game – from a penalty at Annan.

“We’re confident and we aim to go there and play well before we have two home games (against Cove Rangers and Stenhousemuir), so we’re on a good run and hopefully that continues.”