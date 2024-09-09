Duncan Ferguson: Two-goal striker Adam Brooks ‘looks a threat’ for Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duncan Ferguson: Two-goal striker Adam Brooks ‘looks a threat’ for Caley Thistle

Inverness await their fourth round opponents in Tuesday's SPFL Trust Trophy draw after their 3-0 weekend win over Stirling Albion.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Jasperimage
Manager Duncan Ferguson praised attacker Adam Brooks after his two-goal show helped fire Caley Thistle into round four of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The former Celtic B forward, signed last year by ex-ICT boss Billy Dodds, has made eight starts already this season and has three goals to his name.

That’s already double the number of starts the 20-year-old was given last season in the Championship and follows on from a goal scored against Bonnyrigg Rose in the Premier Sports Cup in July.

Brooks has been a regular starter under Ferguson this term in League One and the cups as the club seek to hit back from relegation.

On Saturday, Brooks bagged a brace and 21-year-old recent signing Adam Mackinnon got the third goal as ICT swept to a 3-0 home win against League Two visitors Stirling Albion to book their entry in Tuesday’s SPFL Trust Trophy draw.

Caley Thistle forward Adam Brooks, who scored twice against Stirling Albion on Saturday. Image: Peter Paul/caleyjags.com

Brooks ‘finding his feet’ – Ferguson

Ferguson said of Brooks’ double: “It will give him confidence. He is getting starts now.

“We’ve played him on the left and through the middle on Saturday. He looked a threat.

“He played on the shoulder – that’s his game, really, playing on the shoulder and penetrating from there.

“He’s still a young man finding his feet, but he’s getting his opportunities.

“I said to the players to look to find Adam (Mackinnon) between the lines and he slid him through (Brooks).

“We played Mackinnon on the left, although he’s not a winger. We played him in the pocket and tried to get Remi Savage to push up on the left.

“I thought Danny Devine and Remi were outstanding, closely followed by Adam and Brooksy. They were definitely stand-outs.

“I think the goalkeeper (Musa Dibaga) should also get a nice mention.

“He has that calming influence, a nice stature and I think the defenders like playing in front of him.”

Caley Thistle defender Danny Devine impressed boss Duncan Ferguson on Saturday. Image: Caley Thistle

Mackinnon offers various options

Former Ross County midfielder Mackinnon, who joined the club last month, is flourishing within this side and Ferguson reckons there’s more to come from the 21-year-old creator.

He said: “He’s a great signing. He’s a young man, 21 or so, and he’s going from strength to strength.

“We like him and he can play a number of positions. He’s a threat, works hard and he can defend, go forward and he can play in midfield.

“Overall, he is going to be a great signing for the club.”

Alloa Athletic’s Indrodrill Stadium is the next venue for Caley Thistle this weekend. Image: SNS.

Just one league loss – due to a penalty

Inverness will be seeking to make it three wins from three when they travel to an Alloa Athletic side level on points on top with Kelty Hearts and Stenhousemuir.

Last week’s 1-0 win over now fourth-placed Queen of the South puts ICT just one point below the Doonhamers and three points behind the leading trio.

The Caley Jags are six games unbeaten at home in all competitions and Ferguson wants victory at the Indodrill Stadium before successive Caledonian Stadium fixtures round off the month.

He added: “While the SPFL Trust Trophy is not a priority for us, we want to keep winning and maintain the momentum.

“We now face Alloa, who are near the top of the league, and we’re on a plastic pitch, which is difficult.

“But we’re in good form. We’ve only lost one league game – from a penalty at Annan.

“We’re confident and we aim to go there and play well before we have two home games (against Cove Rangers and Stenhousemuir), so we’re on a good run and hopefully that continues.”

Conversation