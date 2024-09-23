Pub boss fighting council plans to dig trench through Aberdeen city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Pub boss fighting council plans to dig trench through Aberdeen city centre

Ye Olde Frigate Bar has objected to the proposed works, while The Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service has also expressed some concerns.

The proposed trench could head down Netherkirkgate next to Ye Olde Frigate Bar. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
The proposed trench could head down Netherkirkgate next to Ye Olde Frigate Bar. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter

Council plans to dig a trench through Aberdeen city centre could impact on the delivery of both beer and justice…

The tunnel is needed to allow heating pipes to be installed at the new £50 million market.

But there are concerns about potential disruption at nearby businesses, just days after pubs on The Green bemoaned the closure of Hadden Street as part of the same project.

And amid the wrangle with neighbours, council officials have been left baffled by a “spaghetti mess” of utilities as they plan the scheme.

Where would the trench be located?

Under the current plans, pre-insulated pipes would connect to the existing valves located in the Town House car park.

The proposed trench route between the Town House and the new market. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

They would then run via Queen Street, Concert Court, and Broad Street before meandering along Netherkirkgate.

The final stretch would go down Carnegie’s Brae, ending on East Green where it would enter the market.

The route would go via The Tunnels. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Trench ‘potentially disruptive to the delivery of justice’

But, the Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service, which is based near the start of the route, has asked for clarification on the proposed project timescale.

It argued that any lengthy wait for the work to be completed could be “potentially disruptive to the delivery of justice”.

It said the trench works could impact the neighbouring Sheriff, High and Civil courts.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Work at Aberdeen Sheriff Court could be impacted by the trench works. Image: DC Thomson

The service explained it needed access to Queen Street for its sheriffs, staff and custody vehicles. Maintenance vehicles frequently use Concert Court too.

Writing on behalf of the service, Kyle Williamson asked that the council keep it “fully informed” on the works, including any noise and vibration impacts.

Pub deliveries could be affected by Aberdeen market trench

Meanwhile, the owner of a city centre pub has lodged his own objection too.

Steven Esson of Ye Olde Frigate Bar believes the trench works will harm daily trade at the bar and could impact deliveries.

Steven Esson is pictured with 524 Bar landlady Norma Thomson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He said: “We rely on regular weekly deliveries of stock by lorry via Netherkirkgate.

“These deliveries require immediate access directly outside the premises and comprise of heavy and fragile goods which cannot be easily or safely transported from any distance.”

The bar boss “urgently” asked for more information on the project and how access to the pub will be “continuously and safely” available for its regulars.

It comes after he was forced to remove an outdoor drinking area from the road.

Ye Olde Frigate bar in Aberdeen city centre is being forced to remove its outdoor seating area.
Ye Olde Frigate bar in Aberdeen city centre had to take down its outdoor seating area. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

Does trouble lie ahead?

But, council property chief Stephen Booth admitted there were some “risks” involved with the project at a recent finance and resources committee meeting.

“The district heating work around the market is relatively straight forward,” he began…

Aberdeen City Council property boss Stephen Booth with Jacqui McKenzie. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

“Where the risks are is just how the network gets from the Town House to the market.”

He added: “There are particular problems with the final connection back to the market and there’s a spaghetti mess of utilities around the back of Marks and Spencer.

“We are trying to work through it at the moment but that carries a bit more risk.”

The trench could be redirected along Shiprow. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

So now top brass are pondering another option: diverting the trench through Union Street, Shiprow and Netherkirkgate.

You can view the trench plans here.

Conversation