Pub boss fighting council plans to dig trench through Aberdeen city centre

Council plans to dig a trench through Aberdeen city centre could impact on the delivery of both beer and justice…

The tunnel is needed to allow heating pipes to be installed at the new £50 million market.

But there are concerns about potential disruption at nearby businesses, just days after pubs on The Green bemoaned the closure of Hadden Street as part of the same project.

And amid the wrangle with neighbours, council officials have been left baffled by a “spaghetti mess” of utilities as they plan the scheme.

Where would the trench be located?

Under the current plans, pre-insulated pipes would connect to the existing valves located in the Town House car park.

They would then run via Queen Street, Concert Court, and Broad Street before meandering along Netherkirkgate.

The final stretch would go down Carnegie’s Brae, ending on East Green where it would enter the market.

Trench ‘potentially disruptive to the delivery of justice’

But, the Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service, which is based near the start of the route, has asked for clarification on the proposed project timescale.

It argued that any lengthy wait for the work to be completed could be “potentially disruptive to the delivery of justice”.

It said the trench works could impact the neighbouring Sheriff, High and Civil courts.

The service explained it needed access to Queen Street for its sheriffs, staff and custody vehicles. Maintenance vehicles frequently use Concert Court too.

Writing on behalf of the service, Kyle Williamson asked that the council keep it “fully informed” on the works, including any noise and vibration impacts.

Pub deliveries could be affected by Aberdeen market trench

Meanwhile, the owner of a city centre pub has lodged his own objection too.

Steven Esson of Ye Olde Frigate Bar believes the trench works will harm daily trade at the bar and could impact deliveries.

He said: “We rely on regular weekly deliveries of stock by lorry via Netherkirkgate.

“These deliveries require immediate access directly outside the premises and comprise of heavy and fragile goods which cannot be easily or safely transported from any distance.”

The bar boss “urgently” asked for more information on the project and how access to the pub will be “continuously and safely” available for its regulars.

It comes after he was forced to remove an outdoor drinking area from the road.

Does trouble lie ahead?

But, council property chief Stephen Booth admitted there were some “risks” involved with the project at a recent finance and resources committee meeting.

“The district heating work around the market is relatively straight forward,” he began…

“Where the risks are is just how the network gets from the Town House to the market.”

He added: “There are particular problems with the final connection back to the market and there’s a spaghetti mess of utilities around the back of Marks and Spencer.

“We are trying to work through it at the moment but that carries a bit more risk.”

So now top brass are pondering another option: diverting the trench through Union Street, Shiprow and Netherkirkgate.

You can view the trench plans here.

