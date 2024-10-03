North-east musician Craig John Davidson to release single on Badly Drawn Boy’s label

Aberdeenshire musician Craig John Davidson is set to release a single on Mercury Music Award winning indie folk legend Badly Drawn Boy’s label.

One of the most highly rated singer-songwriters in Scotland Craig has formed a close friendship with Badly Drawn Boy, aka Damon Gough.

Craig supported Badly Drawn Boy on a number of his dates on his 25th anniversary tour last year.

Now they have teamed up in a collaboration formed from “mutual respect” with Craig set to release a seven inch vinyl single on Badly Drawn Boy’s One Last Fruit label.

It has extra significance for Craig as Badly Drawn Boy’s 2010 album It’s What I’m Thinking played a key role in his life – and was also released on One Last Fruit.

‘It’s all done out of love’

Craig said: “It is more a mutual respect as Damon wanted me to be involved with the label One Last Fruit.

“He’s a fan of my music and I’m a fan of his.

“It is all done out of love, which is the reason I do most things.

“The last album Damon released on One Last Fruit was It’s What I’m Thinking.

“That album got me through a really tough time in 2010 so to be on the label it was released on makes it more special.

“It’s What I’m Thinking is an album I will carry with me for life, I bought it on vinyl the day it was released.

“It meant so much to me then, and still does.

“Damon said he would be proud for me to use the label to put music out.”

Support from Badly Drawn Boy

Badly Drawn Boy won the prestigious Mercury Prize in 2000 for hit album The Hour of Bewilderbeast.

He beat acts including Coldplay, Leftfield, Richard Ashcroft and Doves to secure the award.

Badly Drawn Boy has racked up three top ten albums and recorded the soundtrack to hit movie About A Boy starring Hugh Grant.

The indie legend began listening to Craig’s music four years ago and has been a champion of the Udny singer, hailing him as a “supremely talented” songwriter.

Craig said: “Damon stumbled upon my music on twitter (now X) and really liked it.

“He was very supportive of my last album Tickets To The Sea and was pushing that on his twitter account.

“It will be a limited seven inch vinyl on Damon’s label and he just trusts me to take care of recording and writing.

“I’m releasing music on a great label that is owned by an award winning artist.”

‘I’ve been a fan since I was 14’

One of the most affecting, unique voices in Scottish music Craig released debut album Soaked in Harm in 2008.

It was the first of a series of acclaimed album and single releases.

Tickets To The Sea, out in 2022, was named ‘Album of the Week’ by BBC Radio Scotland.

Craig is currently working on a follow up album.

Badly Drawn Boy was so keen to see Craig perform live he personally invited him to support him last year.

The friends will meet up when Badly Drawn Boy performs at Aberdeen Music Hall on Tuesday, October 8 as support to Squeeze.

Craig said: “I supported Damon in Glasgow at St Lukes and then again in Carlisle.

“Both gigs were on his 25th anniversary tour and sold out.

“It was so special to be part of the 25 years of Badly Drawn Boy tour.

“I’ve been a fan since I was 14.

“I remember buying his album Have You Fed The Fish from One Up in the second hand section.”

Plans to tour Finland and the USA

Craig plans to tour Finland before performing across the West Coast of the United States next year.

He has previously toured across Finland and the United States.

Craig said: “My main focus right now is to get the recording done for the release on Damon’s label.

“I’m planning to go back to Finland, that is going to happen.

“And in May next year I’ll go to the States to do a West Coast tour.”