Hard work pays off for Aberdeen DJ as Spotify Wrapped throws up almost two million streams

For many, Spotify Wrapped is just a fun way of showing off their favourite tracks to friends on social media – but for one Aberdeen DJ this year’s update meant a lot more than that.

Ronnie Pacitti opened his app hoping he had finally “cracked one million streams” on the platform.

Not only did he manage to break the seven-figure target, he found himself closer to two million.

The 35-year-old says he puts his life into his music and the success on Spotify is just a reminder that it isn’t all for nothing.

Ronnie said: “It’s a great feeling. I actually did over a million last year, but Spotify must run behind, I think it said I was at 997,000.

“To officially say I got over a million and was pretty close to two million, it was amazing!

“It’s not all about the numbers, but seeing the stats when you’re out there trying to make a living is so reassuring.”

Ronnie’s Spotify Wrapped

Listeners – 472k

Streams – 1.79m

Hours – 81k

Countries – 175

Hard work pays off for Ronnie Pacitti

Ronnie from Mastrick started DJ-ing at the age of 20, however was introduced to music at a much younger age.

Ronnie’s dad, Ronnie Pacitti Sr has been a DJ since 1991, meaning he’s been surrounded by music his whole life.

Ronnie said: “Since I was about 13 there was a studio at home. I would just mess about with it.

“100% my dad being a DJ, a producer, and having a record shop, was always going to play a part in what I ended up doing.

“My first ever gig was in Tunnels. I remember a load of people showed up from the old rave days, thinking it was my Dad playing.

“I won them over and they’re all sharing my music to this day. I’ve got a good support network from my dad and people who enjoyed his stuff.”

A year of success for Aberdonian DJ

The past year has been a huge step forward for Ronnie.

“My career really took off in the last year or so” the DJ said.

“I did a remix of a song called ‘Prada’ by Casso. My manager spoke to Ministry of Sound and told me that the opportunity was there to release the remix.

“I wasn’t going to be paid for it but I didn’t have much going on at the time. He knew it would be the right thing to do for my career and it’s all set off from there.

“Since then, I’ve managed to get a deal with another label. It was a turning point for me after the hard work.

Success has also resulted in Ronnie playing some dream stages.

Ronnie said: “My favourite venue I’ve ever played was Watergate in Berlin. It’s an iconic venue but unfortunately, it is closing down this month.

“I also got to play Ibiza Rocks which was unlike anything I’ve ever done before. SWG3 in Glasgow is always a brilliant crowd too.”

What’s next for Ronnie?

This year’s success hasn’t resulted in Ronnie resting on what he’s got.

Ronnie said: “A new song, ‘Hands on Me’ was released two weeks ago. I’m currently working on a deal to be releasing more next year.

“I also want to build my name a bit more in the UK. After doing a lot of gigs in Europe and Scotland, I think the rest of the UK is the next goal.”

Long term, Ronnie has a desire to eventually run a gig, with the man who got him into music.

Ronnie said: “At one point I would love to do a back-to-back set with my Dad. Maybe once I’m a bit bigger and have some more sway!

“It would be great to do it here in Aberdeen too.”