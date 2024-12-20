Manran’s Gary Innes gears up for Hogmanay and a Happy New Year which includes Carnegie Hall concert

Music, sweet music, it’s the queen of his soul – and it’s impossible to imagine Gary Innes without hearing the raucous noise of a ceilidh in full swing.

Even his mobile’s answerphone message is delivered in song by this irrepressible force of nature who is one of the hardest-working people in the entertainment business.

His schedule is cranking up in the days ahead as he and his band, Manran, prepare to perform at Scotland’s only live TV Hogmanay show in Nairn on December 31, as the prelude to ringing in the bells and embracing a New Year laced with excitement.

It’s mad, but it’s very exciting

Gary was delighted to win the “Industry Person of the Year” prize at the Na Trad awards earlier this month – “it’s always nice to be recognised by your peers” – but he doesn’t search for baubles for their own sake, nor think about resting on his laurels.

After all, he’s in his eighth year of presenting Take the Floor on BBC Scotland, he has another request show on the station and is involved in a hectic schedule with Manran, which will take them to the palatial splendour of Carnegie Hall in New York in April.

Then there’s Hoolie at the Hydro, Lochaber Live, the Scottish Traditional Boat Festival in Portsoy and a raft of other gigs which he is almost bursting to talk about.

It’s not so long ago that a few doomy Jeremiahs were proclaiming the folk scene was in steep decline, with participants reduced to playing in dowdy pubs where the host could afford spit or sawdust, but their budget didn’t extend to both.

Yet, if there was ever any truth in that perception, it has been blown away on a tide of goodwill and popularity generated by the success of Runrig, Capercaillie, Skippinish and others who have followed in their slipstream and transformed the culture.

The gospel accordion to Gary

Accordion maestro Gary joined Runrig on stage at their concert Beat the Drum in Drumnadrochit in 2007 and was involved in their farewell gigs at Stirling Castle 11 years later, where they regaled more than 50,000 spectators with their greatest hits.

But, in the intervening period, he formed Manran in 2010 and they will be travelling the world as part of their 15th anniversary celebrations. Upwards, to infinity and beyond.

He told me: “I love this time of year and it’s shaping up to be very busy – but the busier the better as far as I’m concerned.

“We’re playing in Stirling [on December 28], Strathpeffer [December 29], Kingussie on December 30 and we’re in Nairn for the BBC Alba Hogmanay Show on Tuesday.

This is a special time for us

“The atmosphere is always magic at these concerts and you realise that a lot of people have made a big effort to return to Scotland for the festive period to see loved ones, so there’s always a strong connection between those of us in the band and the audience.

“But it’s not just Scots who are part of this growing trad music scene. We’re seeing people from Europe, from the USA, from everywhere in the world.”

“You can sense that buzz when you go on stage and I wouldn’t even describe it a revival, but something new. The music has evolved and bands have moved with it and it’s leading to the situation where we’re not playing pubs any more; we’re playing in arenas.

“I don’t think I would have believed it if somebody had told me 10 years ago that we would be appearing at Carnegie Hall – a place which is on most musicians’ bucket lists – but that is one of the big things coming up in 2025 and I couldn’t be more excited.”

The festivals are flourishing

With more than 20 trad festivals scheduled next year, including Celtic Connections, Orkney Folk Festival, Edinburgh Tradfest, Shetland Folk Festival, Stonehaven Folk Festival, Ceolas and Hoolie at the Hydro, the music landscape is flourishing.

And this isn’t some dusty throwback to the days of Andy Stewart and the White Heather Club. On the contrary, this is a living, breathing vibrant cultural phenomenon.

Gary was among the star-studded attendees at the tribute to veteran broadcaster Robbie Shepherd in Aberdeen in October and he recognised the qualities which his late friend and radio colleague brought to the microphone on Take the Floor.

He said: “It was nice to able to play a small part in what was a wonderful event celebrating Robbie’s life. And, once again, you could appreciate the crowd’s feelings.

His was a life well-lived

“It really was a stellar line-up and I think that demonstrated the high esteem in which Robbie was held by so many during what was a life well-lived.

“I was also seriously touched by seeing the Music Hall rammed to the rafters with so many folk who were really passionate about the night. What a pleasure it was…”

There are such myriad facets to Gary’s story that we haven’t even talked about his lustrous shinty career, but it merits a few mentions in dispatches.

It’s not as if he was a bit-part player in the sport. Far from it. Instead, this redoubtable fellow was captain and man of the match during Fort William’s famous victory in the 2005 Camanachd Cup final over local rivals Kilmallie.

His shirt sold for nearly £5,000

He even wore his No 9 Scotland captain’s jersey on stage during Runrig’s final brace of concerts and then auctioned off the signed strip to raise money for youth development within the sport. And it eventually sold for no less than £4,591.

In his eyes, that is ancient history now. Which doesn’t mean he wasn’t as pleased as punch about being a pivotal figure in the game, both at club and international level.

As we approach 2025, though, it’s all about the music, scheduling here, organising there, developing new ideas and creating merry mayhem with his trad associates.

There’s a new album on the way, the band’s latest single Annie has been playlisted on BBC Radio 2 and what was once a minority culture is becoming mainstream.

This was once unthinkable

Gary said: “You never take anything for granted. Every concert is a new challenge and we were a bit surprised when we found out Nairn was broadcasting the only live TV show on Hogmanay. But there again, you have all sorts of factors at play.

“There’s the weather, being able to book musicians at such a busy time, and other things. But what I do know is that we can’t wait to be out there on Tuesday.”

Gary is one of life’s optimists, a blithe lad whose conversation could inspire positivity and a smile in Victor Meldrew. And he’s clearly in love with everything he is doing.

As he said: “Trad music is in such a strong, healthy place at the moment.

On the crest of a new wave

“And I think that is only going to continue when we move into the new year.”

One suspects it will with characters such as him to the fore.

Further information is available at www.manran.co.uk