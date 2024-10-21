Review: Robbie Shepherd celebrated by cream of Scots talent in HMT tribute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: Robbie Shepherd celebrated by cream of Scots talent in HMT tribute

Great and good of Scottish traditional entertainment gathered at HM Theatre in Aberdeen to pay tribute to the late broadcaster Robbie Shepherd

Pipe bands perform during A Toast Tae Robbie Shepherd at His Majesty's Theatre. All images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Pipe bands perform during A Toast Tae Robbie Shepherd at His Majesty's Theatre. All images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By David Dalziel

Hundreds of people braved the wind and rain brought by Storm Ashley last night to attend a celebration of the late Robbie Shepherd at a sold-out His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen.

The much-loved north-east broadcaster died last August, and friends, family and colleagues came together for A Toast Tae Robbie Shepherd, an event that showcased the best of Scots music, song and comedy.

Hosted by Robert Lovie, a close friend of Robbie’s, the show managed to cram 160 performers into three-and-a-half hours of entertainment that featured such luminaries as Karen Matheson, Duncan Chisholm and Jamie MacDougall.

Host and close friend of Robbie, Robert Lovie.

We start with a young Dunecht loon…

As the lights dimmed and the audience hushed, the curtain was raised to reveal a young Dunecht loon shining shoes, playing the mouth organ and practising with a cricket bat, before breaking into a traditional Highland dance. This was impressive dancer Cody Pyper representing a young Robbie Shepherd and his early pastimes.

Young dancer Cody Pyper opened A Toast tae Robbie Shepherd at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen.

It was then the turn of Fiddlers Galore – a range of performers of all ages from The Scottish Fiddle Orchestra and Aberdeen and Banchory Strathspey & Reel Societies, conducted by the energetic Raemond Jappy – to get the music offering started with three songs including the haunting Leaving Lerwick Harbour.

No fewer than six bothy ballad champions then had the audience laughing and clapping along to their colourful Doric ditties before some fantastic comedy was served up courtesy of four members of The Flying Pigs.

Craig Pike’s A to Z of Doric was a particular highlight, as was the hilarious MTV – Meikle Wartle TV – sketch about “pimping up” a Massey Ferguson tractor. A rendition of Dull in Kintore, to the tune of Mull of Kintyre, also had the audience in stitches.

Alan Taylor, Geordie Murison, Shona Donaldson, Hector Riddell, Scott Gardener and Paddy McKnight performed some popular bothy ballads.
Craig Pike and his fellow Flying Pigs brought the laughter to HMT.

Big names turn out for Robbie Shepherd tribute

Host and event organiser Robert Lovie paid tribute to Robbie throughout the night and also performed in a number of sketches and songs.

He was thrilled to introduce Capercaillie’s Karen Matheson and Donald Shaw to the stage, both of whom had travelled from an international tour to be able to perform at the special show.

Karen sang beautifully in both English and Gaelic and was accompanied on one song by, in her words, “the best fiddler on the planet”, Duncan Chisholm.

Capercaillie’s Karen Matheson.

A surprise guest on the evening was musician and broadcaster Gary Innes, who has made such a good job of following in Robbie’s footsteps in his hosting of BBC Radio Scotland’s Take The Floor.

Gary spoke about the daunting task of taking over from Robbie after the legendary broadcaster had presented the show for so many years, and spoke fondly about Robbie’s advice to always be himself, and not to worry about having big shoes to fill as Robbie was only a size seven.

Gary Innes hosted a mini version of Take The Floor.

Gary then ended part one of the show by hosting a mini version of his radio show with the help of the Dunecht Loon’s All Star Scottish Dance Band who were ably assisted by members of the Royal Scottish Dance Society demonstration team who drew whoops and yee-euchs from the audience and really brought a ceilidh feel to HMT.

the brilliantly named Dunecht Loon’s All Star Scottish Dance Band.
Members of the Royal Scottish Dance Society demonstration team.

Massed pipe bands and Doric verse bring special flair to the show, and a very special tribute…

After the interval the audience seemed even more enthusiastic as they cheered the huge sound brought by the massed pipe bands.

This was followed by some fantastic Doric verse read by the Laird of Fettercairn, Jim Brown MBE – one of the best lines being about Robbie’s “Doric tales helping P&J sales”.

Then came the Lord Provost of Aberdeen, David Cameron, who delivered a message from none other than King Charles himself, describing last night’s show as “a fitting tribute to an outstanding individual”. This was followed by three cheers for Robbie.

The Laird of Fettercairn, Jim Brown MBE.
The Lord Provost of Aberdeen, David Cameron, delivered a message from the King.

At certain points in proceedings a big screen at the back of the stage showed photographs of Robbie through the years and I am sure many a tear was shed at those and at the kind words spoken by many of the performers.

Robbie Shepherd’s family were in attendance

It must have been a bittersweet evening for members of Robbie’s family who were in attendance, including Robbie’s wife Esma, their son Gordon and his wife Lucy, grandchildren Dougie and Rose, as well as Robbie’s brother, Harry. But what a wonderful way to see Robbie remembered by so many and to know how highly he was regarded.

Robbie was looking down on all of the performers during the tribute show.
Robbie’s family: Wife Esma, son Gordon and his wife Lucy, and their children Dougie and Rose.

Duncan Chisholm returned with a fine selection of songs including A Precious Place and Calum’s Road, accompanied wonderfully on piano by Donald Shaw. This was a real treat and the auditorium was transfixed and utterly silent watching two masters of their craft.

Fiddler Duncan Chisholm.

More comedy came courtesy of Craig Pike and Robert Lovie delivering a Scotland The What sketch of The Auchterturra Band, which brought one of the biggest cheers of the evening.

Craig Pike and Robert Lovie enjoyed delivering a the Auchterturra Band sketch.

And the entertainment didn’t end there as well-known Scottish singers Jamie MacDougall and Siobhan Miller delivered excellent renditions of My Ain Folk and The Rambling Rover respectively.

Jamie MacDougall sang the work of Kenneth McKellar.
Siobhan Miller had the crowd clapping along to The Rambling Rover.

P&J Doric columnists Gordon Hay and Sheena Blackhall then recited some clever poetry and song before a grand finale featuring the full cast took to the stage and led the audience in a singalong that included the Northern Lights of Old Aberdeen before the pipe bands gave a rousing rendition of Scotland the Brave.

Gordon Hay performed a poem by Charles Murray of Alford.
Sheena Blackhall sang a clever song all about the life of Robbie Shepherd.

A final “a the best” from the man himself

After a number of thank yous, the last word was left to the great man himself by way of a recording of Robbie wishing us “a the best” in that unmistakeable voice of his.

The evening was a fitting celebration of a true north-east legend. A wonderful man who is still very much missed, but whose legacy will undoubtedly be carried on for many years to come. Especially in the form of the legacy trust that has been set up in Robbie’s name and has already raised more than £100,000. You can learn more about the fund’s goals here and can still contribute here.

It was a night no one in the audience will forget, and Storm Ashley simply couldn’t compete with the power of the north-east’s very own force of nature, Robbie Shepherd.

Event organisers, from left, Robert Lovie, Raemond Jappy, Jennifer Cruickshank and Craig Pike.

