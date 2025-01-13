Scottish Chamber Orchestra give rousing rendition of Bach as pricing initiative fills Music Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment Music

Scottish Chamber Orchestra give rousing rendition of Bach as pricing initiative fills Music Hall

The lack of empty seats showed the appetite for Bach in Aberdeen as the Scottish Chamber Orchestra held music-lovers enthralled.

Aberdonians turned out in numbers for Bach's Brandenburg Concertos. Image: APA
By Calum Petrie

The Scottish Chamber Orchestra (SCO) put on a show to remember on Saturday as the Music Hall in Aberdeen resounded to the daring and inventive melodies of Bach’s famous Brandenburg Concertos.

The concert was devoted entirely to the splendours of Baroque music, focused around the richness and dancing energy of some of JS Bach’s most iconic orchestral music, alongside an elegant sonata by his friend and colleague Georg Philipp Telemann.

The evening was advertised as Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos, though as well as Concertos No. 1 and No. 4, the SCO played Bach’s Sinfonia to Cantata No. 174 and Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D major, as well as Telemann’s Sonata in E minor.

The SCO were led by one of today’s leading authorities on Baroque music, British violinist Rachel Podger, herself a superbly eloquent performer.

Her enthusiasm for the music of this period is clear, particularly the Brandenburg Concertos – widely regarded as the greatest orchestral compositions of the Baroque era.

Director and violinist Rachel Podger was superb. Image: SCO

SCO have brought the greats to Aberdeen in recent times

She spoke before the concert of the “virtuosity” of the pieces, which are “thrilling to play”.

And although somewhat overshadowed by his contemporary Bach, Telemann is one of the most prolific composers in history, and a great musical figure in his own right.

Podger herself said: “Telemann wrote a hugely prolific amount of instrumental music, and on listening to this sonata you know you’re in the hands of a composer whose immersion in the musical language of different national styles of the time, with all its varied gestures and forms it has to offer, is utterly compelling.”

The SCO have held the Music Hall enthralled in recent times, with magnificent performances of Grieg, Sibelius, Vivaldi and others.

It was high time The Old Wig got another airing at the Music Hall, after the Aberdeen Bach Choir performed Mass in B Minor in April last year.

And the packed auditorium were left more than satisfied by yet another sterling performance by arguably Scotland’s most impressive performing company at the moment.

There wasn’t a weak link in the orchestra, despite the challenging nature of the pieces.

From Podger herself and Afonso Fesch on violin, to the swaying principal flute of André Cebrián, close your eyes and it could easily have been a recording.

Concert made free for under 18s

Kudos to Aberdeen Performing Arts not only for again bringing the SCO to the Granite City, but for their initiative of making the concert free for under 18s, and just £6 for under 26s.

The lack of empty seats in the Music Hall showed that there is undoubtedly an appetite for this sort of thing in Aberdeen.

As much as talent such as the SCO needs remunerated appropriately, too often I’ve heard from people that they’d love to partake of so-called ‘high brow’ culture but are put off by the cost. So more of this, please.

Conversation