Police hunt for owner of ‘out of control’ animal in Nairn after dog incident

Police are on the hunt for a Highland dog owner after an incident in Nairn left one person injured.

Officers have appealed to the public for any information that may lead them to the keeper of the black Alsatian/Malinois.

They responded to reports of an “out of control” pet on Nairn‘s High Street Brae at about 1pm on Boxing Day.

Now police have urged anyone who may have witnessed what happened to come forward.

Witnesses to Nairn dog incident urged to come forward

A police spokesperson said: “Officers in Nairn are appealing for information that may help identify the woman owner of a black Alsatian/Malinois dog.

“It was out of control and responsible for injuring a person on the High Street Brae.

“Anyone who witnessed what happened or has information as to the owner of the dog is asked to call us on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The incident number is listed as PS-20241226-2239.